Many can't help but associate childhood and the sense of nostalgia with classic Disney movies. And there's hardly any doubt that future generations will do the same and tie their early memories with their favorite Disney characters. Although great leadership, effective marketing, and a strong global presence are some of the key reasons for a company's enduring success, there's a lot more to why The Walt Disney Company ranks among the most valuable brands worldwide and why some of the most iconic Disney characters remain as relevant and appealing now as they were in the 1940s.

Walt Disney, the man who started it all, knew that characters were crucial to communicating with his audience. He believed a story cannot sound believable and ring true if the characters are missing personality. Perhaps paying such close attention to modeling characters is what separated Disney from other animated studios, which never acquired quite the heights that Disney did. Some of the most famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, Dumbo, and many other iconic Disney characters all share a timeless quality, and that little something that secured their lasting success. Perhaps it's Walt Disney's zeal and gift for storytelling, Joe Grant's mastery of conveying personality, and the groundwork they left behind, but there's something about the best Disney characters, whether heroic figures or conventional "bad guys," that make them incredibly likable and appealing.

