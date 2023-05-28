If you were one of the countless children who grew up singing along with Disney princesses and fantasizing about experiencing “part of that world,” you were likely thrilled to see these iconic ladies come to life in live action adaptations of their stories.

From Mulan to Snow White, Disney has been working hard to create new versions of many of the princesses we know and love, so below, you can meet the women who had the chance to turn their childhood dreams into a reality. Enjoy learning a bit about these actors and the iconic roles they were able to portray, and keep reading to find a conversation with Lisa Dawn, the woman behind The Princess Blog!