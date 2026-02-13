ADVERTISEMENT

Whoever said time-travelling is impossible is likely forgetting about the power of photographs. These still images represent a moment in time when a person who would make a mark in human history was still walking this Earth.

This list features some of them. We at Bored Panda have compiled some never-before-seen pictures of some of the most renowned historical figures. Mark Twain, Edgar Allan Poe, and Vincent Van Gogh are just some of the biggest names on here, all of which are a must-see.

These photographs come with equally compelling backstories. If you’re a history buff, you will be here a while, so grab a seat.