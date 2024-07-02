Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wedding Guests Are Rude With The Photographer, Get Pictures That Are As ‘Nice’ As Their Behavior
Occasions, Wedding

Wedding Guests Are Rude With The Photographer, Get Pictures That Are As ‘Nice’ As Their Behavior

People asking their relatives for help with something they’re good at is not uncommon. Them expecting to get such help or services for free or not treating the relative the same way they would any other professional is not unheard of either.

When this redditor, a professional photographer, agreed to take pictures at their cousin’s wedding for a lower rate, they encountered no problems with the happy couple. Unlike some members of the family, they loved the wedding pictures and got a good laugh out of them, while others stirred up drama over the moments that were captured. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Wedding pictures allow the happy couple to go back to the beautiful moment time and again

Image credits: Orhan Pergel / pexels (not the actual photo)

This redditor was taking pictures at their cousin’s wedding when they encountered some rather rude guests

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: KindPlane7403

The OP shared some more details in the comments section

The majority of fellow netizens didn’t think the OP did anything wrong

Some believed they were a bit of a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the YTA's think they are bashing the photographer, but in fact they are saying that the wedding guests are a bunch of children that need to be told where to go, where to stand and what expression on their faces to have. Apparently they think adults don't have to know that themselves or are incapable of behaving like adults.

de-snoekies avatar
