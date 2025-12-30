And, often enough, this status is built on specific secrets and the revelation of them could be detrimental to some careers. One might say they have some "skeletons in their closets". So, today, let's discuss what, in netizens' opinions, celebs are definitely hiding those skeletons.

While we know that celebrities are people just like us, they're also not entirely like us. What we mean by that is while they're human beings, their status is usually somehow higher than the one we hold.

#1 Tom cruise. I feel Scientology has some serious blackmail on him.

#2 Mr. Beast. Something doesn’t seem right.



its-easy-mkay replied:

He was absolute jerk before he got really famous. A lot of people don't realise that he used to have a YouTube channel where he made fun of peoples YouTube intros, most of these intros were by young kids who didn't have high-quality cameras or were just having fun. The channels he always mocked were smaller channels with low sub counts. As he shifted his content, he scrubbed his channel of these videos and suddenly he was this wholesome nice guy.

#3 It's Jared Leto. Come on, we have this discussion every week. It's always Jared Leto.

The interesting thing about us all is that we all have secrets, some say, on average, 13 at a time. Or maybe it’s not that interesting a fact, given that we all have them. Well, at least what’s interesting for sure are those secrets themselves. But the essence of a secret is that it’s something that no one else besides you or very few people know about. If more did, it’s not a secret anymore; it morphs into a fact. Some secrets are okay with being turned into a fact. Actually, with some, it’s even advisable to make them this way – as the saying goes, getting things off your chest.

#4 Jay Z and Beyonce.



Ok-Yogurt-3914 replied:

The issue with Beyonce is that her father is probably the culprit of a a lot of her issues. I mean, it's been said for years. They would bite off other artists and call it their own ideas. Like change some words in lyrics, and try to claim rights. When she got with Jay, a man much older than her, I'm sure she kept doing whatever he told her to do. I think that's why people give her grace.



Now, I remember Wendy William mentioned many times in her show that she knew them and that Beyonce was "not bright at all." I'm not trying to defend her, but her interviews do say as much. I'm 10000% that's why doesn't give out interviews anymore. One wrong sentence, and it will all come tumbling down for both of them.

#5 I think Christopher walken knows what really happened on the boat that night .

#6 Steve Harvey is a major jerk but I bet it's much worse than what is widely known about.

After all, it’s a proven psychological phenomenon that some things seem way bigger before talking them out. That’s due to the fact that our brain loves to dramatize things, especially more negative ones. That’s called negativity bias. It’s when our brains learn more from negative experiences than positive ones, and so it keeps replaying them when faced with something similar. That’s been used for survival, but sometimes it only brings detriment. Just thinking about the worst possible scenario, even if it’s highly unrealistic. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 100% Oprah. You can't have associations with so many criminals without having gotten her own hands dirty someway.

#8 Kris Jenner



Edit: She has ties to Lou M. Taylor and Diddy.

#9 Kenneth Copeland and all the other leaders of megachurches.

And so, sometimes it’s just better to talk about everything with someone else, whether it’s a fear or a secret, and so you can realize it was not that big of a deal to begin with. That’s why therapy is such a useful psychological healing tool. At the same time, other secrets are better kept hidden. Their revelation might hurt a person. For example, if someone realizes they are a part of LGBTQ+, but they reveal that might get them hurt, that secret is better kept undisclosed until safer times arrive.

#10 Leo DiCaprio surely does.



A_Swan_Broke_My_Arm replied:

I (obviously) dont know the guy, but I get the impression he - the rich, handsome and charismatic actor - isn't so much 'dodgy', and more... just sitting in his Hollwood palace not saying 'no' to who ever may come his way.

#11 Kevin Hart. It seems a lot of people forgot he was at the Diddy Parties.

#12 Quentin Tarantino. He has so many red flags. Weinstein association, publicly and adamantly defended Roman Polanski, and so many creepy subtle intimate things he inserts into his movies for his own pleasure. The guy is a massive weirdo and when he faces a serious allegation or is proven to have done something awful I won't be the least bit surprised. His movies are pretty good though. .

Revealed secrets can also ruin someone’s reputation or career. For example, if someone did something rather immoral back in the day, this coming out might destroy everything they have. Such cases can apply to the executive of some company, as well as any of the people mentioned in today’s listicle. A great example of a celebrity's secret coming out and ruining their reputation is Ellen DeGeneres. Her coming out as a lesbian back in the day impacted her career in a major way, causing her career setbacks and hate mail, and leading her to depression. But she was still able to make a name for herself.

#13 Ryan Reynolds.



Rripurnia replied:

A YouTuber recently dug up an old print interview of his where he very casually mentioned that he deliberately started a fire at his elementary school.

The YouTuber then found the incident report about said fire on the front page of the Vancouver Sun, and the damage was rather extensive — an entire wing was burned down!

No one was ever caught, but the timeline eerily aligned with Ryan’s story. Ryan, by the way, appears to have found it extremely funny.

So, he’s at the very least a (self-admitted) arsonist.

#14 Brad Pitt his kid recorded him beating Angelina and smashing his plane when he was drunk. He then attacked the kid recording him. His kids want nothing to do with him …. If it happened once it’s happened before. He’s been suing his wife ever since her and the kids left I assume it’s to keep his secrets quiet. She tried to sell her parts of the winery and various other ventures and he sued her …. He’s desperate to control her life.

#15 That guy from Home Alone 2 who gave Kevin directions in the hotel.. never got a good vibe from him.

Besides her, people online have almost guaranteed that these mentioned folks are definitely hiding something – and it’s only a matter of time before it comes out. And who knows, they might be true. After all, even if the whole drama surrounding the Epstein files and the revelations about which people are in them is shattering a lot of carefully crafted images these days. And who knows what else, like that, is hiding in the shadows. What do you think – do any of those celebs seem suspicious to you?

#16 I think Dr. Phil has a lot more shady dealings than we know about. We all kind of knew Russel Brand was a creep. Realistically I think if you name any celebrity other than perhaps Tom Hanks most people would go - yeah, probably.

#17 Sorry to bring up politics - but Lindsey Graham (Senator from South Carolina)…that guy has some skeletons for sure! Every time he opens his mouth, I think: Trump has “something” on him, no doubt.

#18 Ariana grande. Definitely some issues from nickelodeon days. Seems to be only attracted to those in relationships.

#19 Keanu Reeves, in my opinion, is much kinder and more compassionate than he appears in public.

#20 Bill Nye. But they are educational.



StraightBudget8799 replied:

He’s been unbelievably rude and arrogant at scientific conferences, to the point the moderators had to turn off his microphone.

#21 Jack Nicholson.



MikoSkyns replied:

Based on the skeletons that aren't in his closet, he probably has some major ones hidden IN the closet.

Check out the story about him being violent to a worker so bad she had brain damage.

#22 Pete Wentz. Fall Out Boy fans like to erase his creepy behavior with underage girls.

#23 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats and their Saudi Arabia promotion/activities.

#24 Jimmy Fallon.



Mister-Nowhere replied:

Doesn’t help that he’s a massive alcoholic

#25 Fred Armisen. There was a lot of talk about him being a creep by the same people who accurately spilled the beans on Kevin Spacey years before anything blew up publicly about him.

#26 Im starting to think maybe its Tyler Perry!



BVSEDGVD replied:

He’s got a reputation in the Atlanta film world for taking on unpaid “interns” for years at a time and then firing them before he has to pay them

#27 It’s always a celebrity that everyone is very “meh” on, but it still ends up surprising

My guess is Chris Pratt.



clynkirk replied:

Yeah, talking about your "perfect" children and dismissing the one that he felt was "imperfect" was the last straw for me.

#28 David Walliams. There's more. Surely.



NotQuiteAsCool replied:

Something big coming out soon, I reckon. All these sudden drops from companies suggest something is in the works, same thing started happening with Russell brand just before all the big allegations came out. And Walliams is as creepy as Brand IMO

#29 Machine gun Kelly. He was Diddy's artist for years. He just weird.

#30 John stamos. He gets a lot of leeway for being uncle Jesse but I just know there's a creep hiding.

#31 Rupert Murdoch and Bernie Ecclestone.



BorkieDorkie811 replied:

I don't think Bernie has any skeletons in his closet because that would mean keeping a secret. He's always been very happy to let people know what a jerk he is.

#32 Armie Hammer. Like lots of them.

#33 Based on recent behaviour…. David Harbour.



EfficientVariation19 replied:

Recent behavior being the article published by his ex-wife’s best friend and not corroborated by anyone from the cast, including Millie Bobbie Brown, or otherwise on set?

#34 Jennifer Lopez



Jay Z



The entire mess of human theater that surrounds Will Smith and his wife/their side piece collection



Oprah



Madonna



Lorne Michaels



Jerry Seinfeld.

#35 Ryan Murphy. I won't elaborate.



ermahgerd_serpher replied:

He definitely has a fetish for violent people. It's honestly disgusting how transparent it is.

#36 Rock stars of the past have gotten a massive pass on all kinds of insane and disgusting behavior, not just because they’re rich and famous (which helps) but because we somehow expect and glorify much of that “lifestyle.”.

#37 Ashton Kutcher.



pixel_of_moral_decay replied:

Scrolled way too far for this one.

From a gone girlfriend to wayyyy too many associations with bad people who eventually got caught, it can’t be that many coincidental relationships.