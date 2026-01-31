#1 The Best Looking Spongebob Ice Cream

#2 I Got A Label Maker

#3 My Cat's Big Paw Pad Looks Kinda Like A Nose

#4 Found The Best Rock I've Ever Seen In My Life Near My Accomodation Today

#5 I Can Hold Onto 7 Bottles At Once

#6 Just Captured This Pic In Turkey

#7 My Siblings And I Have Different Skin Tones

#8 I Peeled A Lemon

#9 I Poured Everything That Was Left In The Carton

#10 The Twitter Bird Is Still Alive In My Search Bar

#11 Just Eating Some Pickles

#12 Sorted Munchie Mix

#13 Touched Snow For The First Time.. Feeling Heppi:3

#14 Not A Picture From Hubble Space Telescope. Just My Dusty TV

#15 Made A Rat Out Of Magnets

#16 It's Snowing Today

#17 Yall Like Kitkats?

#18 Took Some Chinese Booze (60% Alcohol) And It Made Me Bite Off A Part Of My Nightstand

#19 I'm Holding My Cat

#20 This Wet Floor Sign Shaped Like A Banana Peel At The Local Movie Theater

#21 I Have A Mini Laptop

#22 Stick

#23 I Bought A Pickaxe Today

#24 One Clove In This Garlic Is Black. The Rest Are Not

#25 Found The Exact Spot Logan Paul Sat 11 Years Ago

#26 I Went Outside To Touch Grass And Failed

#27 He Judging You

#28 I Made My Shadow's Hand Look Like A LEGO Hand

#29 I Opened 5 Packs Of Smarties And Separated Them By Color

#30 Piece Of Dried Glue That I've Kept Since Elementary School Because It Looked Like An "Astronaut"

#31 Why Does He Think He Tuff

#32 Someone Left A Roomba On The Street

#33 I Found A Perfect Spherical Stone In A Pebble Pile

#34 I Got Unbanned On Fortnite, I Tried Cheating When I Was In 7th Grade, I'm 20 Now

#35 This Guy Informs

#36 Guys Did I Cook

#37 Same But Backwards

#38 Did I Just Get Roasted By Reddit ?

#39 Update: It Took 5 Bites To Eat This Big Strawberry

#40 I Made A Pancake

#41 Saw This License Plate In The Taco Bell Line A Few Minutes Ago. Not One Number, Straight Up The Whole Word Haha

#42 A Toad’s Journey

#43 What Happened To Jail Guy? Was He Too Interesting?

#44 Real Uninteresting News

#45 My Ginger Guinea Pig Has One Black Hair

#46 Someone's Mom Said No

#47 I Bent My Spoon Eating Ice Cream

#48 Found An Isopod For The First Time In My Whole Life

#49 I Have One Arm Hair That’s Thrice As Long As The Rest

#50 Bought Icecream From The Icecream Truck Today On My Way Home