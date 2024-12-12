Fashion is constantly changing, and as soon as you catch up with the times, there will be a new trend coming around the corner to criticize your taste. But just because a certain style is popular doesn’t mean that it’s actually that great. Redditors have recently been calling out current trends that they’ve had enough of, so we’ve gathered some of their unpopular opinions below. Enjoy channeling your inner Miranda Priestly while reading through this list, and be sure to upvote the trends you’d like to see disappear too!

According to social media, skinny jeans are out! It’s also extremely embarrassing to wear ankle socks or leggings that don't flare at the bottom. And whatever you do, don’t even think about leaving the house with your hair parted on one side.

#1 Excessive Botox in young people.



I’m so tired of everyone having a frozen face. It’s not pretty. It’s just weird.

#2 I have noticed that school kids now look as stupid as we looked back in the 90s….

#3 Not fashion per se, but I’m a hairstylist and I’m quite over this modern mullet trend lol.

#4 Children (I’ve mostly seen around ages 9-13) going to Sephora for anti-aging serums and makeup. You all can hardly go to the park by yourselves yet you’re plastered in expensive creams and makeup like you’re 20+ .-.

#5 The ridiculous false eyelashes.



I get it. I've got no problem with the ones that at least have a semblance of being natural. But the uber thick ones that look more like fur are just...pointless.



Someone I deal with at work wears them. And it's so weird, because most of the time she dresses down in sweatshirts, jeans, sneakers, etc. And doesn't pay much attention to her hair. But she's got those stupid wooly caterpillar eyelashes in. They just call attention to how un put together the rest of her is.



I know that everyone should just dress for themselves, but it's just weird.

#6 Super long acrylic nails, they seem really impractical.

We also asked the author if there were any trends that she would like to see go out of style. "Honestly, I have multiple trends that I can’t stand at the moment, and from my comments, it seems that there are many who feel the same," she shared. "Cropped EVERYTHING, leopard print, Crocs, fake eyelashes, long dresses and skirts with high slits, random cutouts in clothing... I could go on."

#7 Those massive, chunky sneakers that look like they’re from a sci-fi movie. Why do my shoes need to look like they can survive on Mars?

#8 Pencil thin eyebrows seem to be coming back. I’ve warned my kids that if they do that, they’ll be lucky if their eyebrows grow back at all.

#9 Suits/formal wear that is tight and short,



I just don't get it???? Maybe its generational (IM 58)

But seeing men wearing pants that are tight and 3inches too short so it shows your socks? With a jacket that is short in the sleeves and tight!,



What happened to well fitted?, not that i want to go back to oversized double breasted suits with cuffs 😁.

#10 Vegan leather is just plastic.

#11 Cropped clothes. I can’t stand it, all stores make most tops cropped!

#12 Tiny sunglasses. Can we get some UV protection here? I mean, they’re cute and all, but my eyeballs need more coverage!

#13 Took my cousin to prom and saw at least 30 dudes wearing a suit with shorts.

#14 Tucking your sweat pants into your pulled up socks .

#15 Fast fashion. Congratulations on destroying the planet and exploiting workers.

#16 Overconsumption.. we dont need all the products influences are pushing on us.

#17 Despite being the personification of poor life choices, the mullet and moustache combo somehow refuses to die.

#18 "Patriot" clothing and beards. Grunt style, nine line... all these fools dressing like they're special forces, their entire identity tied to "1776".



It's embarrassing.

#19 Pajamas. Everywhere I look, target, Nordstrom, Starbucks, sports games.



People are wearing PAJAMAS and SLIPPERS.

#20 Teen boys with alpaca hair.

#21 Eyebrows that are brushed upwards. That's the only way I can think to describe it. I can't see anything else when looking at someone who has that style brows. I just don't know why people like it.

#22 Broccoli hair.

#23 In the UK it’s the ‘road man’ style black or grey tracksuits with a cross body bag. It’s been like that for about 5 years and it’s boring AF.

#24 Crocs



I thought they were hideous when they first came out almost twenty years ago, and they’ve never gone away.

I am well aware of how comfortable they are. I have several pairs made by Adidas. It’s just that those are much nicer looking.

#25 Personally - fake eyelashes and lip filler, just watched a mukbang and it’s all I could focus on!

#26 Whatever the youth is doing with their socks, it looks ridiculous.

#27 Getting plastic surgery to look younger even when you're in your 20s. I know a girl in her 20s who looks like a 40-year-old angry housewife because she's had her cheeks and lips done to the point where she barely looks human anymore. Her hair goes all the way down to her butt and she dyes it constantly, and her pants are so tight that you can see the crack of her vagina and a*s.



There's no f*cking way that I would spend $10,000 just to look like a statue who smokes meth.

#28 Mom jeans. Make them go away.

#29 I'm a high school teacher and a surprising number of the boys dress like it's 2000 and they've got Limp Bizkit's *Nookie* on repeat.



There's one kid that looks like he's from 1977. Puka shells, feathered hair, big, open collars. I like that kid.

#30 I’m a middle school teacher. The 2006-2008 fashion era is “in” with my students.



I f*****g hate it. I’m not vintage, I’m 29.

#31 Barrel jeans and bubble hems. No thanks.

#32 Weird 80s moustaches, I've seen good looking guys made to look like Ned Flanders. Ages them instantly, which I guess is the plan, but ages them past 20s to married with kids approaching teenage years.

#33 Fake freckles. Be done with it.

#34 “Micro shorts” babe that’s panties made of a slightly thicker material.

#35 Political attire as someone's entire main wardrobe, no matter the side of the spectrum. You got more personality than that!

#36 That nose ring in the middle. Just doesn't look good to me. You do you. But just think it doesn't look good very often.

#37 Wearing a dead salmon on your head. It feels like we're back in the 80's again.

#38 This is kinda specific but leather alternatives by high end fashion designers. I thrifted a pair of Stella McCartney Mary Janes because I liked the design and had heard good things but the strap snapped immediately. I also saw a bonded leather jacket going for nearly 1k with some BS about it being eco friendly cause it's recycled leather. Leather is supposed to be nearly indestructible and cheaper 'sustainable' options are supposed to be, well, cheaper.



I don't hate all faux leathers but they should far less expensive and used for light wear items. You're gonna obliterate faux leather shoes or jackets in a few years don't spend insane amounts of money on these items. Meanwhile I have actual leather items that are over a decade old and all still in great condition. I know we wanna all save the earth but I'm more for the trickle down solution, buy those super expensive, high quality pieces second hand.

#39 The oversized blazer look—I get it, but it feels like I’m swimming in fabric.

#40 Everything is ‘over-sized’ or ‘loose fit’.



Give me back my slim fit clothing so I don’t look like someone’s who’s mum just told them ‘oh you’ll grow into it’.

#41 Im a big sneaker head in my 40's and I can't for the life of me understand how the younger generation loves shoes like asics and balenciaga that look like the shoes PayLess used to sell when I was a kid. Just crazy a*s colors and horrible designs. We would get roasted back in the day for wearing stuff like that. It's almost as if the more non-matching, crazy mis-match stuff you wear now, the "cooler" you are.

#42 Trousers that show too much ankle. I cannot stand it. Looks like your mum shrunk your clothes in the wash.

#43 Middle parts. You need an almost symmetrical face to be able to pull it off, which is pretty rare.







Side parts all the way.

#44 Yeezy slides.

#45 Sagging pants on teen boys (on anyone, really). It started off stupid and has just become stupider. I'm a high school teacher. I've started refering to what the boys wear as "leggings". They complain. I point out that what they are wearing only covers their legs. Pull your pants up over your a*s!

#46 Pants unbuttoned and unzipped exposing undies or bikini because the fabric is folded over...reality TV shows in tropical weather wear pants like this and it's so dumb looking.



Hooded sweatshirts with no torso coverage. So the hoodie is covering your arms, but your bra and cleavage are showing? What is that, why would you pay the money for half a hoodie?

#47 Call me a crotchety millennial but I really don't like "Gen Z fashion".





It's late 90s-Y2K silhouettes, but with none of the chaos or fun. .

#48 Whybrows.

#49 Redneck mullets.

#50 Red hats.

#51 Fashion!

#52 The microtrends and bajillion different "aesthetics". Everybody looks the same and nobody has personal style anymore.

#53 The "dad sneaker" trend—I'm still waiting for comfort to meet style!

#54 Bubble skirts.

#55 Sad beige everything.

#56 Coffin fingernails.

#57 Mustaches . The first year I thought was them being ironic, but now I have an entire generation of young men who look like gay men from the '70s.

#58 The barrel jeans have got to go. They’re the ugliest effing things I’ve ever seen. And ppl keep lying to these women about how they’re flattering and I’m like no! You look bowlegged! .

#59 I think people with brushed up eyebrows look absolutely insane.