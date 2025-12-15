Redditors have been recalling the most mortifying experiences they’ve ever had in front of doctors , so we’ve gathered a list of their hilarious stories below. From misunderstanding instructions to being paired with incredibly awkward nurses, there are, apparently, plenty of things that can go wrong when you visit the doctor. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you second-hand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the stories that you can't help but giggle at!

Most people dread going to doctors’ appointments. You’re often feeling terrible before you even arrive, and then you’re expected to describe your uncomfortable symptoms to someone who nods politely while scribbling on your chart. But what can make these visits even more painful is when they’re accompanied by extremely embarrassing moments.

#1 Doctor: "We need to do an ultrasound on your thyroid."

Young me: "Ok."

I laid down and lifted up my shirt.

#2 I was getting a Pap smear when my doctor said "well, that is a really pretty pink!" To which I replied, "thanks! My husband thinks so too!"



Apparently she was talking about my toe nail polish.

#3 Was at a urologist in a hospital and there were a couple of power cuts. Lights dipped out, generators kicked in.



As he's finishing the examination, mid-sentence, the lights go out again. He gets up and walks out to check on things.



Fifteen minutes later I'm still sat on the bed with my old chap out and pants around my ankles. A nurse walks past the open door and does one of those comedy double-takes.



"....do you...do you have an appointment?"



Turns out the doc _had_ actually finished the examination, and returned to the ward some 15 minutes ago. To the nurse I was just some guy who had walked in and pulled his pants down and left the door open.

#4 One embarrassing moment was during a normal checkup, the doctor was doing the back tapping routine for any soreness because of a history of kidney stones. Progressing towards my sides, he entered the tickle zone, and with as much resistance as possible I tried not to laugh. But I broke and laughed this hideous screech unlike any sound out of my body before, followed by an unpleasant passing of methane. I farted. The rest of the examination was very quiet.

#5 Not a doctor, but I was taking my cat to the vet and this conversation happened..I'm a new cat owner..





Vet: "okay, so drinking at home?"



Me: "umm I mean socially, but not very much."



Vet: "no...I meant the cat, is he drinking water okay?"





I was so embarrassed..

#6 My girlfriend fell off the table at the gyno once.

#7 Thought I had gone deaf, too much ear wax, funny thing is my mum just cleaned mine out again and I can hear so much better, must have been like nearly deaf without releasing for a good...2 years?

#8 First time I had to get a physical for freshman football. The doctor was a very stern-looking Eastern European guy. We do all the normal stuff... then it comes time for the hernia check. I started giggling as soon as the dude touched my balls.



"ZIS IS NOT FUNNY! PLEASE STOP VIT ZE GIGGLING!!!"



At that point, I lost it.

#9 The doctor put his finger up to check all was ok, I made a slight noise and he asked if I was ok. And this is when I said "That's nice", instead of "That's ok".

#10 During a yearly check-up the doc was concerned about my weight. I promised him I'd do better and next year I would be back down to a healthy weight.



Maybe a week or so later my doc saw me at a local pub with a plate of hot wings in front of me and a pint of beer. He was a bro and didn't say anything but I could see the look of disappointment in his eyes.

#11 I went to the doctor to treat my soar throat and I agreed to get a shot of penicillin. If you don't know this shot goes right into the rear end. As he put the needle into my rear end I suddenly had the need to vomit. I wasn't feeling anything until the exact moment of contact with my cheek. I yell STOP and immediately try to run over to the sink where I proceed to trip and fall. Then I just start letting it all out over the floor. I was just laying there on my side blowing chunks with the needle still stuck. It wasn't one of my finer experiences at the doctor.

#12 I was 14, my mom was in the room.



Doctor: You're eating okay?



Me: Yes sir!



Doctor: Do you smoke?



Me: No way!



Doctor: Do you drink?



Me: Yeah, every day.





Awkward 5-6 silence/pause......



Doctor continues to ask questions/fill out forms.



2 minutes later.....



ME: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHH you mean drink alcohol?? haha, no. Never....i thought you meant milk or something.



I remember them laughing and my face getting all red.

#13 Not a doctor but an optician.



I went for my annual eye test and to get a prescription for the next year’s supply of contact lenses. I usually meet the same optician and he gave me a warm welcome to the big machine that tests your eyes. He started the test and was very surprised to read the results. In great excitement, he came up to me and said : “Ma’am, we have only come across this in theory and I never knew this is really possible. Your power has corrected completely! You don’t need contact lenses or glasses anymore!”



I actually believed him for a moment before sheepishly replying “Are you sure you negated the effect of the contact lenses I am wearing?”.



Turns out I was supposed to take them off at least 30 minutes before testing my eyes, oops.



The man was at loss for words. Not sure if he was more embarrassed or I was.

#14 Not really embarrassing bc my doctor is amazing, but anyway. I went to the doctor when I was around 16. I'd started developing allergies for the first time and wanted to get it checked out. She checks my nose and throat. Yup, that's allergies. Then she checks my right ear and literally goes, "What the hell is that?" And I'm like "Oh, sorry yeah I get a lot of ear wax." And she goes "No..... it's SHINY."

Back track to 4 days before that. I was a rebellious teen and wanted to stretch my ears without my mom knowing. So, being the smart kid I was I hot glued some pearls to the plugs so they looked like earrings. One morning I woke up and one was missing and I couldn't find it.



I had to tell her my "earring" broke and I'd been looking for that pearl for days..... She laughed, I laughed, she tried to get it out and couldn't, had to call an ENT doctor instead. (I ended up getting it out at home later).







TLDR: went to the doctor for simple allergies and ended up having an embedded pearl in my ear.

#15 Went to the family dr to get a lump in my armpit checked out. The nurse told me to put on a gown so I mindlessly stripped down naked and put on a gown. When the dr came in he had a weird look on his face and said "you really didn't need to take your pants off.... Awkward!!!

#16 When I was 16 my doctor (who was friends with my mom) mistook my very full bladder for pregnancy.

#17 It was valentines day at school. I was in 3rd grade and you could pay a dollar to send someone a rose. Every kid got at least one rose, ya know. So at the end of the day there are roses everywhere (when I think about it, they might have been different flowers, are roses expensive?) and we started putting the petals down the backs of people's shirts.



Well later that day I had an appointment with a pediatrician and when she asked me to pull my pants down for the hernia check, a bunch of rose petals fell out of my underoos. I must have fainted because the next thing I remember is my mom and the doctor laughing hysterically and I was laying on the floor.

#18 Oh god. When I moved states to live with now-husband, I was just starting a new job, he was out of town a lot for work, not too many friends, TONS of stress...one night I was home alone and realized I started bleeding...from my, er, backside.



Called my (now) in-laws who live about a mile away and asked them to take me to the ER (had no clue where the closest one even was!)



Got there, was admitted, waiting to see the doc, and realized it wasn't blood from "back there"...I was having my period. I HAVE NO CLUE why I thought the first scenario, but when the doc came in, I had to explain my misunderstanding/situation...after, oh, 25 years of menstruation at that point. Complete humiliation I got to live through again and again as the hospital bills came in...

#19 So I had my son two years ago. Ended up with really low blood pressure and they gave me a lot of fluid. Like a ton. In the excitement after he was born (and without having slept in 24 hours), I forgot what the nice nurse told me when I was transferred to my recovery room that I should get up and pee frequently.



One of the midwifes came to visit me to see how I was doing. She was my least favorite one. I needed to pee. I got up and sat down very quickly because I started peeing the second I stood up. She thought I almost fainted and came over telling me that I needed to be more careful as I blushed and said I was peeing. Stood back up, got it all over her shoes even though I was trying to hold it in. Hobbled to the bathroom leaving the largest puddle of urine I've ever seen and still managed to pee in the toilet. And again while another nurse came in to help me back to the bed. Good thing my kid is cute.

#20 Went in for a regular check up. I have anxiety so I was getting really nervous just waiting around for the doc to come in the room. Everything goes smoothly and she asks to take my blood pressure so I remove my coat and cardigan. At that moment I see that my blouse had MASSIVE UNDERBOOB SWEAT MARKS that went down to the waistband of my jeans.



Another win for the underboob sweat.

#21 28 years old. Getting my tonsils out. My mom managed to bully her way into my waiting room and refused to leave while the nurses were doing their prep work. And looked at my chart. And thats how my mom found out I'm taking an anti-depressant.

#22 I went for a physical when I was 14. At that point I'd had my first period but it wasn't very regular yet. At school that day it just happened to start, and it started with a vengeance. All I had with me was panty liners and that wasn't going to cut it, so I ended up going into the bathroom and stuffing my underwear with toilet paper, like you do.



Of course when I get to the doctor she said, "Since you're a teenager and you're going through a lot of changes, I like to a check of your genitals just to make sure everything looks ok. Nothing internal, just external."



So I pulled my underwear down and a ton of bloody bunched-up toilet paper fell out. I tried to pick it up before she noticed but she definitely did. She was cool about it though. Before she left the room she gave me a "goody bag" (just a little bag with a sample of acne cream, candy, and random little toys she gave kids before they left) and slipped a pad into the bag as well.



What a pal.

#23 Was at a dermatologist at age 18 before heading off to college. I had a few red spots on my chest and she wanted to check "down below" to ensure there was no internal bleeding. While my pants were down and she was checking, the nurse walked in without knocking and had a nice view along with half the waiting room.



The nurse backed out quickly and I received a profuse apology. The doctor had to go prepare a treatment and I got to hear her tear the nurse a new one in the next room.

#24 I'm a very anxious person and went to see my doctor about said anxiety, and whilst sitting there listening to him talk about medication I was of course beginning to feel increasingly more anxious. An immediate symptom of anxiety is sweaty hands, and so I'm sitting there with my hands becoming clammy and I'm holding them together on my knees, and when it comes to my turn to talk I anxiously squeezed my clam-hands together and made a very authentic sounding fart noise.



I didn't really know what to do so I sort of made a "oh!" expression and said sorry, and he said it was fine but it was on my mind the rest of the day. I still think about it.



Like, when has anyone ever had to apologise to their doctor for making a fart sound with their hands that they were afraid for being mistaken as a real fart? Why would I apologise? How weird is that?

#25 I was in the hospital a couple months ago for chest pains and was subjected to many scans and tests because I have a heart condition. I had to be given special medication to lower my heart rate for a CAT scan, but the doctor was cute and every time he walked back into the room, my heart rate would spike. Eventually they had to kick him out. 😂 What else can you do but laugh at that point?

#26 I had to get a shot. The Dr left and a super cute nurse walks in and asks if I'm ready. She's filling out papers as I undo my belt and turn around. As I'm getting a hip out she turns back to face me and says, "Oh! Your arm will be fine..." So I pull my pants back up and lift my sleeve. To try and recoup I say, "Usually I charge for that but I'll let it pass because it was my mistake.".

#27 I pooped on a doctor while giving birth. I'd been eating a really seedy bread loaf leading up to labour, so it was really lumpy. They pretended like it didn't happen but I knew.

#28 Kind of a different situation, because I wasn't a patient. But I was finishing charting, stood up and then tried to sit on the rolling chair. I must have slightly pushed it backward because I could only catch the slightest edge of the chair, tried to catch my balance and sit farther back and the chair slid back farther. This went on for about 15 seconds until I fell on the ground. It was so prolonged and awkward, and of course in front of a group of physicians about to start rounds.

#29 I panicked when a doctor asked why our lung specimen has an incision on the third lobe (accidentally stabbed during dissection) spur of the moment lied about maybe our cadaver died from stab wound in the lung, I said. He replied, as an aspiring doctor next time own up to your mistake instead of making up stories to cover it up. I'm so embarrassed by my action then, I still cringe when I remember. I hate Anatomy class.



Edit: I have nothing but respect for this doctor. Although yes, I would have appreciated if he didn't do it in front of our group but I know I'm wrong about lying and it's fair to get called out for that. The value of credibility transcends all profession and it was reinforced to me that day.

#30 Every year, the doctor tells me I need to try to put on some weight. During this year's checkup, I broke out the Yoda:



"Do. Or do not. There is no try."



I totally bombed and doc didn't even crack a smile before breaking into his usual spiel about MEGA MASS 4000.

#31 When I was 13, the doctor saw that I had strep throat. You know that little stick they basically shove down your throat to swab it? I hated that test. When she put the stick in my throat, I had a bad reflex and kicked my doctor in the shin. Hard. Most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me in front of her.

#32 First time having a whole body scan. The nurse told me to go to a small room and "undress". I did, and as soon as she looks at me she's all like "What the Hell?".



Apparently you are not meant to take ALL your clothes off.

#33 I was just getting my flu shot and the nurse asked which arm I wanted it in. I was wearing a sweater and I wasn't going to be able to roll it up to my shoulder so I started taking it off to give the nurse access to my arm. She looked surprised and rushed to close the door. I had a shirt on underneath but apparently she thought I was just stripping my clothes off so I felt really awkward the rest of the visit.

#34 I went to the ER for constant vomiting and stomach aches.

The doctor asked me when was my last period, I told her that i was born with male genitals. She was embarrassed, I more so.

#35 During a physical I casually asked my regular doctor what a red mark was by my mouth.

He was writing something down and without even looking up he said "you drool in your sleep".

I've always wondered how long he knew that information since he didn't even need to look at me to answer.

He was right too. My husband just never wanted to mention it. Lol!

#36 This was at the dentist about 10 years ago. I was getting teeth pulled and was on laughing gas and super high on it. Apparently I was sick of having his fingers in my mouth because I bit his fingers really really hard. I wasn't aware I was doing it until it was too late. He had to take a few minutes to get his cool back. Truthfully, I regret nothing because who in their right mind chooses to be a dentist?

#37 Not a doctor directly, but when I was having a bit of my booty removed due to some ingrown hair, the anesthetics nurse (who wasn't present during the process, thank god) was a girl which I was in 5th grade with and which left our school and I didn't see her until that day 7 years later.



It was quite awkward, but then I had a little chat with her, she was pretty nice :).

#38 I had just come back from camp and was brushing my hair, and I felt this weird little lump on the top of my head. So I showed my mom, and we had NO clue what it was. Her thought was maybe it was a tick. She kept of trying to squeeze it and it hurt- really bad. Off to the doctor we go (me slightly freaking out about lyme disease).



Nurse comes in, looks at watery-eyed cnk93, takes one look at lump, prods it with a finger and states "That's a birthmark.".

#39 There was a lump... Near my genitals. 15 year old me was very concerned and had to go through the awkwardness of telling my mother I had a lump near my genitals and needed to see my pediatrician immediately.



Pull down pants for Dr who sees my impeccably fresh shaven genitalia, sees the lump, and immediately starts to laugh. I had used a cheap razor to get my nads to shimmer and glisten so spectacularly, which had caused an ingrown hair and scist to form. He took a pen and drew the whole thing out for me on the paper atop the table. Wet warm cloth for a few days to bring it to a head and months of my mother awkwardly asking if I was sure everything was still OK "down there".

#40 Had cyst on my tailbone that needed to be lanced and gauzed. Already an embarrassing situation for a young woman. Came in a couple days later for follow up exam and the VERY attractive young doctor said " nice to see you face to face this time". I think he knew he was being cheeky (pun intended) but I was mortified.

#41 When i was 14, went for a skin problem.The doctor was checking me thoroughly and he checked me down there too. I hadn't bathed for almost a week. I'll never forget the look on his face.

#42 I was chief resident on chief rounds with my 4 interns and 4 medical students and my surgical attending asked me what malignancy is associated with Lambert Eaton syndrome, I got it wrong and then he asked the 3rd year medical student who got it right. So embarrassing.

#43 It's a constant embarrassment that I have to let each new provider I see that if they stick a needle in me I will probably pass out.

#44 It was a resident in training. A female resident. She had to ask me about personal questions about habits and lifestyle. One of the questions went something like: "What kind of relationships do you have? Do you have relationships with men or with women?"



For some reason, I answered "with men" then I looked at her in horror and deep embarrassment and answered "with women, with women! Why did I say that?" I was so embarrassed...She was very professional and didn't really acknowledge what had happened, not even a reaction.

#45 Not a doctor but relevant.



I have to regularly go get blood tests due to a health issue to make sure my pills are working. The nurses that take my blood have ALWAYS had trouble finding veins in my arm so sometimes they may mess up. Usually this leads to me getting really cold, sweaty and dizzy but a drink of water and laying down helped.



Now, normally the nurses are these really nice older ladies that my family has gotten to know. This time it was a really pretty new nurse fresh out of school. This girl checked all the boxes for me from red, curly hair to wearing those thick hipster glasses (don't judge me).



Anyways I was already kinda nervous cuz needles and now this really cute girl is gonna be stabbing me soon. She says hi, i f**k up by saying good, how about you, it was bad. Then, as if it was scripted by Satan himself, she stabs my arm, I got cold and dizzy and she starts freaking out because she doesn't know whats going on.



I wake up a couple minutes later with one of the nurses dying of laughter while the cute red head was close to crying.

#46 Last May, I got an IUD inserted for the first time. The doc did three pushes to get it in. The first two small pushes were painful but bearable and I nervous-giggled through it. The last push was so bad that I emitted a noise reminiscent of a woman in labor.



And then I squirted blood all down the poor doctor's calf. And not just a little bit either.

The kicker? She just so happened to be wearing a skirt that day, no pantyhose/tights under it either. For a few tense moments, we locked eyes and exchanged horrified glances. Then we both burst into hysterical yet frightened laughter, me attempting to apologize all the while.

#47 When I was nineteen I went to a new psychiatrist, a man of about 60. In taking my history it came up that I, a female, was dating another female. After he finished the appointment and I got up to leave he said "they never explained in med school, how do women have s*x with each other?".

#48 12 year old me getting a routine physical, male doctor asks if I've started menstruating while palpating my abdomen. I say yes, he scoots my underwear down and tries to feel for my ovaries without any warning.