Some funny coincidences make you giggle. Others make you think there’s no way that was a coincidence in the first place. When you see an ad with a somewhat ambiguous slogan or product placement that is so poorly arranged, it becomes a joke on its own, a thought is likely to cross your mind—the people in charge must have known what they were doing.

A lot of times, they do. Some of them surely know what they are doing and continue to do it, nevertheless. And their effort often ends up on the subreddit, fittingly titled ‘They Knew’. We have gathered some of their best examples, ranging from naughty slogans to odd looking food, and much more. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

They Knew

They Knew

JustinSane48 Report

30points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

♫♫ Sit on my face, and tell me that you love me. I'll sit on your face and tell you I love you, too ♫♫

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Juicy Pie

Juicy Pie

LuxGK Report

30points
POST
Louisa ;)
Louisa ;)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point just burn the painting

26
26points
reply
View more comments
#3

They Knew

They Knew

vsthemind Report

25points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

They Knew This Room Number Was Perfect

They Knew This Room Number Was Perfect

kiwiiikee Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#5

Dream Job

Dream Job

SupremeCookiesxX Report

24points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Photo looks like a mugshot

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Middle Age Church

Middle Age Church

seguace_di_hog_rider Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

I Asked If It Was Ironic Or A Bad Design Choice - Was Told I Needed To Think About It Myself

I Asked If It Was Ironic Or A Bad Design Choice - Was Told I Needed To Think About It Myself

Golux_Ironheart Report

22points
POST
#8

Mother Nature Knew

Mother Nature Knew

DriftlessHang Report

21points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I curious, I never knew there was a place named pocahontas

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Good On You George!

Good On You George!

eskihomer Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Exit Or Entrance?

Exit Or Entrance?

gdrai Report

21points
POST
Definitely not a psychopath!
Definitely not a psychopath!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes, the... "Activity Center", and the..... "Ball Room"

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#11

Whoever Made This Thing Didn’t Like Carrying It

Whoever Made This Thing Didn’t Like Carrying It

CrappyWaffleGun Report

19points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely FU heavy BS! My back is killing me!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Imagine That, It Fits Perfectly!

Imagine That, It Fits Perfectly!

ListenItWillHear Report

19points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uranus fudge factory doesn't help either

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#13

Gonna Be A Great Day!

Gonna Be A Great Day!

maccumhaill Report

18points
POST
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are going to be a lot of kids sent out to play

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Came Across This Bic Lighter Display At The Dollar Store

Came Across This Bic Lighter Display At The Dollar Store

PennyLane_87 Report

17points
POST
Pride Bean️‍
Pride Bean️‍
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why! Couldn't they have just moved it

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

How I Bang Your Mother

How I Bang Your Mother

Epoxhy Report

16points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My TV always cut it off as "How I Met Your Moth" which I feel would have been a much more interesting premise.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

G̶l̶ass Rinser

G̶l̶ass Rinser

DreamWeaverY Report

16points
POST
kit cat chunky
kit cat chunky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

could work if you put it in right

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Where My Iowans At?!

Where My Iowans At?!

mitchbequiet Report

16points
POST
Ashley Conover
Ashley Conover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw this back in 2017 on travels. A poor innocent woman with us didn't get it. No one explained it to her She was very Mormon.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Well

Well

SircFGC Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#19

Oh Yeah They Knew

Oh Yeah They Knew

FakeBenson Report

16points
POST
jon gilbertson
jon gilbertson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i always thought Bert was the dom

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

When They Named It, And When They Named Its Symbol

When They Named It, And When They Named Its Symbol

HerbertRTarlekJr Report

15points
POST
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, one of my family names is Cumings! (Yes, it's related to Cummings...)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

The Kid Definitely Knew

The Kid Definitely Knew

raverrocker Report

15points
POST
jacqueline
jacqueline
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's when I started therapy for years and years

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

They Had To

They Had To

ArthurButNotKing Report

15points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can’t unsee the very satisfied look on that peanut’s face…

2
2points
reply
#23

Well

Well

lame_guy_101 Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

They Certainly Knew

They Certainly Knew

RemarkableExplorer66 Report

15points
POST
jacqueline
jacqueline
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh damn, that's unfortunate!

1
1point
reply
#25

Come Again

Come Again

buzben Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#26

Kellogg’s New Advertising Department Needs A Lower Case T For “Time To Leave”

Kellogg’s New Advertising Department Needs A Lower Case T For “Time To Leave”

devilish_enchilada Report

13points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it, someone explain please?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Big Black Lightning

Big Black Lightning

_kyuti Report

13points
POST
#28

Bicycle Stand

Bicycle Stand

Almighty4 Report

13points
POST
#29

Pokémon

Pokémon

ESI85 Report

13points
POST
#30

Let The Little Children Come To Me

Let The Little Children Come To Me

Hallonsorbet Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#31

It’s Possible They Didn’t Know

It’s Possible They Didn’t Know

camhumphreys Report

13points
POST
Amity_Calamity
Amity_Calamity
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

perhaps talking about the pie painting above? lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

This Count?

This Count?

nomaddd79 Report

13points
POST
#33

Tempting To Eat

Tempting To Eat

0ntheverg3 Report

13points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a good looking c.....u.rrrr croissant

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

At Least One Person In The Church Knew

At Least One Person In The Church Knew

christejada32 Report

13points
POST
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the choir boys don't stand a chance

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

How Did They Not Realise?? Xxx

How Did They Not Realise?? Xxx

IcyReplacement2707 Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Yep, They Knew

Yep, They Knew

SlqSh_ Report

12points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took a while to actually see the book! It looked like a woman's hair!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#37

Vietnamese Restaurant In My Hometown

Vietnamese Restaurant In My Hometown

FoxOfLanguages Report

12points
POST
#38

Subway Sus

Subway Sus

WaleedDaGr8 Report

12points
POST
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be careful when ordering a footlong

0
0points
reply
#39

Do They Know?

Do They Know?

lifecasting_keepsake Report

12points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about beaver petting on the wetlands?

2
2points
reply
#40

"The Mixed Up Truck"

"The Mixed Up Truck"

Orgot Report

12points
POST
Louisa ;)
Louisa ;)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then all the trucks could have a fun time!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Self Love, True Love

Self Love, True Love

matryoshka_brain Report

12points
POST
#42

Received This Award…i Am In The Insurance Business

Received This Award…i Am In The Insurance Business

StrunkerOSU Report

12points
POST
#43

Everything Reminds Me Of Her

Everything Reminds Me Of Her

gideonindc Report

12points
POST
Veronica Sawyer
Veronica Sawyer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up near here...we've always done the Dolly Parton salute, when we drive by (nips to the sky!)

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

The Graphic Guy Had It

The Graphic Guy Had It

Iam_Unknown17 Report

12points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The bowler's Holding, the batsman's W i l l y" — Brian Johnston https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0a-FOoM9ms EDIT: bloody censor...

4
4points
reply
#45

Byu Knew

Byu Knew

Bucketts77 Report

12points
POST
#46

They Must Have Known…

They Must Have Known…

gurneyguy101 Report

12points
POST
#47

They Knew

They Knew

SnazberryDriver2021 Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

I Shower To Get Clean... Not To Feel Even Dirtier

I Shower To Get Clean... Not To Feel Even Dirtier

LucidCunning Report

12points
POST
Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok really? Putting the handle there? C’mon guys!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#49

“Please Use Other Door”

“Please Use Other Door”

Dpurcell92 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#50

They Knew

They Knew

raxla Report

11points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s actually supposed to go into that bag? XD

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Happy Easter 🤔

Happy Easter 🤔

invisabledj Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#52

Try It!

Try It!

Xclsd Report

11points
POST
#53

Well Ok If I Need To

Well Ok If I Need To

Ferropal Report

11points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's the head receiver when you need him?

0
0points
reply
#54

Mom’s Tasty Pink Box Mmmm 😋

Mom’s Tasty Pink Box Mmmm 😋

CrunchwrapKing Report

10points
POST
Zelda McLink
Zelda McLink
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a mother lover, you're a mother lover...

1
1point
reply
#55

Interesting Pattern They Got There

Interesting Pattern They Got There

Lcokheed_Martini Report

10points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The London 2012 Olympics symbol looked like Lisa Simpson engaging in fellatio: https://kottke.org/12/07/the-naughty-2012-olympics-logo EDIT: the article links back to a similar BP thread. Lol.

0
0points
reply
#56

Guess The Word

Guess The Word

AbatNaBitin Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#57

They Know!

They Know!

royonquadra Report

10points
POST
#58

This Japanese Snack

This Japanese Snack

alex93310 Report

10points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It says "a s s e s"

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Saw This Gem A Few Years Ago Somewhere In Phoenix

Saw This Gem A Few Years Ago Somewhere In Phoenix