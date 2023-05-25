69 People Who Absolutely Knew What They Were Doing And Went For It Anyways (New Pics)
Some funny coincidences make you giggle. Others make you think there’s no way that was a coincidence in the first place. When you see an ad with a somewhat ambiguous slogan or product placement that is so poorly arranged, it becomes a joke on its own, a thought is likely to cross your mind—the people in charge must have known what they were doing.
A lot of times, they do. Some of them surely know what they are doing and continue to do it, nevertheless. And their effort often ends up on the subreddit, fittingly titled ‘They Knew’. We have gathered some of their best examples, ranging from naughty slogans to odd looking food, and much more. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.
♫♫ Sit on my face, and tell me that you love me. I'll sit on your face and tell you I love you, too ♫♫
Juicy Pie
They Knew This Room Number Was Perfect
Dream Job
Middle Age Church
I Asked If It Was Ironic Or A Bad Design Choice - Was Told I Needed To Think About It Myself
Mother Nature Knew
Now I curious, I never knew there was a place named pocahontas
Good On You George!
Exit Or Entrance?
Oh yes, the... "Activity Center", and the..... "Ball Room"
Whoever Made This Thing Didn’t Like Carrying It
Imagine That, It Fits Perfectly!
Gonna Be A Great Day!
Came Across This Bic Lighter Display At The Dollar Store
How I Bang Your Mother
My TV always cut it off as "How I Met Your Moth" which I feel would have been a much more interesting premise.
G̶l̶ass Rinser
Where My Iowans At?!
I saw this back in 2017 on travels. A poor innocent woman with us didn't get it. No one explained it to her She was very Mormon.
Well
When They Named It, And When They Named Its Symbol
Hey, one of my family names is Cumings! (Yes, it's related to Cummings...)
The Kid Definitely Knew
They Had To
Can’t unsee the very satisfied look on that peanut’s face…
They Certainly Knew
Come Again
Kellogg’s New Advertising Department Needs A Lower Case T For “Time To Leave”
Big Black Lightning
Bicycle Stand
Pokémon
Let The Little Children Come To Me
It’s Possible They Didn’t Know
This Count?
Tempting To Eat
At Least One Person In The Church Knew
How Did They Not Realise?? Xxx
Yep, They Knew
Took a while to actually see the book! It looked like a woman's hair!
Vietnamese Restaurant In My Hometown
Subway Sus
Do They Know?
"The Mixed Up Truck"
Self Love, True Love
Received This Award…i Am In The Insurance Business
Everything Reminds Me Of Her
I grew up near here...we've always done the Dolly Parton salute, when we drive by (nips to the sky!)
The Graphic Guy Had It
"The bowler's Holding, the batsman's W i l l y" — Brian Johnston https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0a-FOoM9ms EDIT: bloody censor...
Byu Knew
They Must Have Known…
I Shower To Get Clean... Not To Feel Even Dirtier
“Please Use Other Door”
Happy Easter 🤔
Try It!
Well Ok If I Need To
Mom’s Tasty Pink Box Mmmm 😋
Interesting Pattern They Got There
The London 2012 Olympics symbol looked like Lisa Simpson engaging in fellatio: https://kottke.org/12/07/the-naughty-2012-olympics-logo EDIT: the article links back to a similar BP thread. Lol.