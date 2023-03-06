112 People Who Absolutely Knew What They Were Doing And Went For It Anyway (New Pics)
Richard Branson once said, “opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming.” He was mostly talking about business, but life is full of those moments where you can see the cards laid out perfectly to give you a win if you take a chance.
If you aren’t sure what I mean, then scroll down. Internet users gathered those moments when some designers, artists, or copy editors had to know what they were doing. So upvote your favorites, comment what you think must have been going through their heads and if you want more examples, Bored Panda has you covered, so find our other article on this topic here.
Kevin Lasagna
They Took Her Jacket Off But Not His Arm… They Knew
Makes Sense
Many of the ideas here are cleverly, or not-so-cleverly hidden puns. As much as we groan at them, puns have a long, titled history. The ancient Greeks and Romans were aware of them as comedic templates, and indeed, the word pun itself has Greek origins, though that isn’t saying much when one considers all the Greek loanwords in English.
Often we associate puns with groan-worthy dad jokes, but even masters of the language, like Shakespeare, use them frequently. Shakespeare himself used over 3000 puns in his plays, significantly more than can be listed in this article. Indeed, until recently, pun use was seen as a form of literary sophistication. After all, puns require the knowledge that certain words have multiple meanings or similar-sounding counterparts. The writer must then also create the context where the reader or listener can understand which version is being referred to.
They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing…
Hee Hee
It Intended To Be Fuji Mountain, Going To Be A New Meme
Now most non-visual jokes are a form of storytelling. There is a setup, normally of some information, then a punch line as a finisher. The setup should be vague enough that the punch is unexpected, which humans tend to find amusing. We like it when we are surprised, and often this is achieved by subverting certain expectations. Many of the jokes in this list work in a similar manner, we see lasagna puns in a Wikipedia article about a football player which is not where we expect Italian-food-based puns.
Grab The What
Worth Every Penny
The Costume Designers Must Have Known!!
So clever joke writers will use the setup to mislead us, so the punchline can be even more unexpected. Deadpan humor goes a step further by never acknowledging that there is a joke. Now the ability to confuse us isn’t always benign. Mall architects use this to great effect. Have you ever been in a store or mall where the layout and variety of options quickly overwhelmed you? More often than not, this design is intentional.
The Wasps That Built This Nest Knew What They Were Doing
Dad Totally Knew
This Cannot Be An Accident!
This is called Gruen transfer or the Gruen effect. Retailers know that once a person has made the effort to come to a mall, they will probably spend some money. But if they can be confused or distracted, they will often visit stores they don’t need and spend money on things not part of their shopping list. This effect was named after Austrian architect Victor Gruen and, in a case of classic misdirection, he was highly opposed to the practice.
4 Pictures, Side-By-Side In A Newspaper. They Knew What They Were Doing
What Do You Guys Read?
It Was Well Worth It
Whoever Placed This Stand…
Oh Snap
The Graeme Clark Oration Award Indeed
Safety First!
Apple Logo Completed
How Many People Live Here And Have No Idea?
That Resemblance Is Uncanny
Hope I Got My Ticket
Noice
Terry Knew
They Knew What They Did
Big Cocks
Everyone Loves Pizza
... When Selecting Wood Grain On Toilet Doors
Code Set By A True 8008 Appreciator
Ik Most Posts Here Are Sexual But
A Note From The Mailman
Enough Said
You Had One Job
Praise Be!
They Knew
What Is Happening Here?
Hmmm
More Of A Mistake
Friendly Reminder
Norway's Biggest Newspaper: "Sperm Bank Exploded." "Sarah Swam For 54 Hours"
Someone Thought Long And Hard About This
The Black One Can’t Be A Coincidence
Couldn't Possibly Be A Coincidence
Good Old Grandma
Who Knew Roofing Could Be So Titillating?
They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It
I Still Can't Believe I Didn't Get It Earlier
What A Great Barbecue!
Bet My A*s Frickin Birds Knew…
Saw This Today
The Scientists Had Fun Naming These
They New What They Were Doing
