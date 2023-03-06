Richard Branson once said, “opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming.” He was mostly talking about business, but life is full of those moments where you can see the cards laid out perfectly to give you a win if you take a chance.

If you aren’t sure what I mean, then scroll down. Internet users gathered those moments when some designers, artists, or copy editors had to know what they were doing. So upvote your favorites, comment what you think must have been going through their heads and if you want more examples, Bored Panda has you covered, so find our other article on this topic here

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kevin Lasagna

Kevin Lasagna

Bucky__Goldstein Report

24points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clever! Upvote for the writer...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

They Took Her Jacket Off But Not His Arm… They Knew

They Took Her Jacket Off But Not His Arm… They Knew

Pentamikk Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Makes Sense

Makes Sense

hunterhendrix Report

24points
POST
View more comments

Many of the ideas here are cleverly, or not-so-cleverly hidden puns. As much as we groan at them, puns have a long, titled history. The ancient Greeks and Romans were aware of them as comedic templates, and indeed, the word pun itself has Greek origins, though that isn’t saying much when one considers all the Greek loanwords in English.

Often we associate puns with groan-worthy dad jokes, but even masters of the language, like Shakespeare, use them frequently. Shakespeare himself used over 3000 puns in his plays, significantly more than can be listed in this article. Indeed, until recently, pun use was seen as a form of literary sophistication. After all, puns require the knowledge that certain words have multiple meanings or similar-sounding counterparts. The writer must then also create the context where the reader or listener can understand which version is being referred to. 
#4

They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing…

They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing…

J3ttf Report

23points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. absolutely, factually incorrect. First, Hitler was democratically elected & second, hitler was succesful at invading smaller countrys

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Hee Hee

Hee Hee

EnzoGourlami , twitter.com Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#6

It Intended To Be Fuji Mountain, Going To Be A New Meme

It Intended To Be Fuji Mountain, Going To Be A New Meme

joonkeat Report

21points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dont "poke" fun at this respectable gentlemen! They're just excited to present the paintings! :D

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Now most non-visual jokes are a form of storytelling. There is a setup, normally of some information, then a punch line as a finisher. The setup should be vague enough that the punch is unexpected, which humans tend to find amusing. We like it when we are surprised, and often this is achieved by subverting certain expectations. Many of the jokes in this list work in a similar manner, we see lasagna puns in a Wikipedia article about a football player which is not where we expect Italian-food-based puns.

#7

Grab The What

Grab The What

solantf1 Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#8

Worth Every Penny

Worth Every Penny

GlomOfNit Report

20points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Son he'll be! :D Or maybe it didn't work.:D

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

The Costume Designers Must Have Known!!

The Costume Designers Must Have Known!!

roubent Report

20points
POST
View more comments

So clever joke writers will use the setup to mislead us, so the punchline can be even more unexpected. Deadpan humor goes a step further by never acknowledging that there is a joke. Now the ability to confuse us isn’t always benign. Mall architects use this to great effect. Have you ever been in a store or mall where the layout and variety of options quickly overwhelmed you? More often than not, this design is intentional.
#10

The Wasps That Built This Nest Knew What They Were Doing

The Wasps That Built This Nest Knew What They Were Doing

articulateantagonist Report

19points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's interestingly detailed.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Dad Totally Knew

Dad Totally Knew

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#12

This Cannot Be An Accident!

This Cannot Be An Accident!

soyguay Report

18points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is definitely intentional, part of clever marketing!

5
5points
reply
View more comments

This is called Gruen transfer or the Gruen effect. Retailers know that once a person has made the effort to come to a mall, they will probably spend some money. But if they can be confused or distracted, they will often visit stores they don’t need and spend money on things not part of their shopping list. This effect was named after Austrian architect Victor Gruen and, in a case of classic misdirection, he was highly opposed to the practice.
#13

He Definitely Knew

He Definitely Knew

dalai_lara , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cute of them to make it clear’

1
1point
reply
#14

4 Pictures, Side-By-Side In A Newspaper. They Knew What They Were Doing

4 Pictures, Side-By-Side In A Newspaper. They Knew What They Were Doing

Insemzandtaya Report

17points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hey Patricha, did you see that man's dong?" "Uh, yeah! Everyone's talkin bout it!"

0
0points
reply
#15

What Do You Guys Read?

What Do You Guys Read?

Hugosimpon Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

It Was Well Worth It

It Was Well Worth It

Hambrgr_Eyes Report

15points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of us envied him for a day! :D

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Whoever Placed This Stand…

Whoever Placed This Stand…

Thepackman84 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#18

Oh Snap

Oh Snap

silvyrphoenix Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#19

The Graeme Clark Oration Award Indeed

The Graeme Clark Oration Award Indeed

nyl2k8 Report

14points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno, they seem pretty happy with it...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Safety First!

Safety First!

termacct Report

14points
POST
Flying Bacon
Flying Bacon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww, how considerate, theres a warning!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Apple Logo Completed

Apple Logo Completed

KamalHasa Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#22

How Many People Live Here And Have No Idea?

How Many People Live Here And Have No Idea?

randydufrane Report

13points
POST
Dave Van Beurden
Dave Van Beurden
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When living in a cul-de-sac is getting old, try living in a ball-de-sac

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

That Resemblance Is Uncanny

That Resemblance Is Uncanny

Unlucky_Echidna8401 Report

13points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Robin: "I've seen things, man. Things that cannot be unseen..."

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Felt This Belonged Here

Felt This Belonged Here

haydutarsivi Report

13points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your daughter is a.

-1
-1point
reply
#25

Hope I Got My Ticket

Hope I Got My Ticket

_KillerKoa_ Report

12points
POST
rebel
rebel
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

always better to have a*s ready just in case

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Noice

Noice

momo_power Report

12points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another clever marketing! :D Now you can not unsee it...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Terry Knew

Terry Knew

BreauxSciencePhD Report

12points
POST
#theKingofOlympus
#theKingofOlympus
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing can convince me this is unintentional.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#28

They Knew What They Did

They Knew What They Did

ISAIDSWALLODTHECUM_ Report

12points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a moment I thought this was Trump and wanted the hole to be much bigger.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Big Cocks

Big Cocks

Beagly-boo Report

12points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHH MY INNOCENT LITTLE EYES! BOREDPANDA DIDNT CENSOR!! 😢😢😢

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Everyone Loves Pizza

Everyone Loves Pizza

Nupadoop Report

11points
POST
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damned right we do! You can start right here, please.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

... When Selecting Wood Grain On Toilet Doors

... When Selecting Wood Grain On Toilet Doors

DucksToo22 Report

11points
POST
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How long you spose it took ‘em to find these two pieces of wood? (Or are they stained?)

2
2points
reply
#32

Code Set By A True 8008 Appreciator

Code Set By A True 8008 Appreciator

MrPancakesMcgee Report

11points
POST
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it’s clever! But what’s the point of the lock if you’re gonna post the code for everyone to see? It’ll only keep curious babies out.

1
1point
reply
#33

Ik Most Posts Here Are Sexual But

Ik Most Posts Here Are Sexual But

festival0156n Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#34

A Note From The Mailman

A Note From The Mailman

racas Report

11points
POST
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that’s what I call a great mailman!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Enough Said

Enough Said

trxsh-josh Report

10points
POST
BikerMike
BikerMike
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did that even happen?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

Max-Carnage1927 Report

9points
POST
Flying Bacon
Flying Bacon
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah this one was on purpose! it doesn't do anyone any harm 🤷‍♀️

1
1point
reply
#37

Praise Be!

Praise Be!

rosseepoo Report

9points
POST
Wondering Alice
Wondering Alice
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know, kind of nice to have a church for twats - at least one morning a week when they are all together and give the rest of us peace.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#38

They Knew

They Knew

xXTheMagicMan150Xx Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#39

What Is Happening Here?

What Is Happening Here?

keith2301 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#40

Hmmm

Hmmm

gurneyguy101 Report

8points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hollering "Oh God Oh God" doesn't count!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#41

More Of A Mistake

More Of A Mistake

keith2301 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#42

Friendly Reminder

Friendly Reminder

mikeymiggz Report

8points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Uhhhhh, get me sharper, senpai- uh sensharp! Uhhhhhh!"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Norway's Biggest Newspaper: "Sperm Bank Exploded." "Sarah Swam For 54 Hours"

Norway's Biggest Newspaper: "Sperm Bank Exploded." "Sarah Swam For 54 Hours"

thegreatsaiby Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#44

Someone Thought Long And Hard About This

Someone Thought Long And Hard About This

PurpleFirebird Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

The Black One Can’t Be A Coincidence

The Black One Can’t Be A Coincidence

Vinchelion69 Report

7points
POST
Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why were you making among us arm sleeves in the first place?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Couldn't Possibly Be A Coincidence

Couldn't Possibly Be A Coincidence

Sarky-and-George Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#47

Good Old Grandma

Good Old Grandma

rosseepoo Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#48

Geology Just Got A Lot More Exciting

Geology Just Got A Lot More Exciting

kashamorph Report

7points
POST
#49

Who Knew Roofing Could Be So Titillating?

Who Knew Roofing Could Be So Titillating?

flopsychops Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It

They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It

LekkerBroDude Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

I Still Can't Believe I Didn't Get It Earlier

I Still Can't Believe I Didn't Get It Earlier

Paschal-La-8394 Report

6points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who still don't get it either... its a hooker

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

What A Great Barbecue!

What A Great Barbecue!

private_unlimited Report

6points
POST
#53

Bet My A*s Frickin Birds Knew…

Bet My A*s Frickin Birds Knew…

Glass-Fan111 Report

6points
POST
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa! Families try to take a nice stroll in the park and run face-first into pigeon bukkake. 🫣

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#54

Saw This Today

Saw This Today

randomstrawberry05 Report

6points
POST
A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me guess - was it a MLM ad?

1
1point
reply
#55

The Scientists Had Fun Naming These

The Scientists Had Fun Naming These

cak0047 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#56

They New What They Were Doing

They New What They Were Doing

ANMSSHITPOSTER Report

6points
POST
Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The name makes it even worse.... Or better however you look at it.

3
3points
reply
#57

Billboard Found In Utah

Billboard Found In Utah

kanekrew Report

6points
POST