Redditors have recently been discussing celebrities, scientists, public figures, and regular citizens who were treated extremely unfairly by the world. Whether they were publicly ridiculed for their discoveries or shamed for speaking out against injustices , it’s unfortunate that they didn’t receive apologies much sooner. But better late than never, right? Here’s a list of people that we sincerely want to say “I’m sorry” to.

Is it too late now to say sorry ? No, we’re not singing Justin Bieber’s hit song from 2015. We’re genuinely wondering, because apparently, there are some people who are long overdue for a massive apology from the public.

#1 " the dingo ate my baby" mother who was mercilessly mocked even jailed . They eventually found proof she told the truth and until this day people use that line as a joke despite the fact it was a tragedy.

#2 Lizzie Velasquez. She was bullied online for years for being “the ugliest woman” and had interviews where she shared how much it hurt her, and understandable so!

#3 Ignaz Semmelweis. He was an obstetrician in 19th century Vienna that proposed that staff wash their hands before delivering babies. For that, he was thrown in the insane asylum. The doctors did not like being told that their hands were unclean. Worst of all, it was actually working - mortality rates were plummeting.

#4 Janet Jackson deserves the biggest apology from Justin Timberlake. He did that on purpose and we all know it.

#5 Monica Lewinsky. I admire her for not just hanging her head in shame for the rest of her life. She was taken advantage of at a young age by a powerful man and was humiliated for it.

#6 Kotoku Wamura.



He was the mayor of the Japanese village of Fudai for several decades after WWII.



He'd seen a tsunami destroy Fudai as a boy, and knew that the village had been rebuilt in the same place. There was nothing protecting it.



He was mocked locally, nationally and internationally for spending billions of yen on a state-of-the-art floodwall. He asked engineers to determine the most powerful tsunami that could happen in the region, and to build a wall that would prevent even the worst case scenario from hitting the village.



Wamura passed away in 1997, with the controversy over the cost of the floodwall essentially ruining his legacy.



Then the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami happened, taking the lives of tens of thousands of people and damaging hundreds of thousands of buildings all over Japan.



Except in Fudai.



It was in the middle of the worst hit tsunami zone. But Wamura's floodwall held. The only damage was to a few buildings built outside the wall, and there were no casualties in Fudai.



Wamura saved over 3,000 lives, many of whom weren't even born yet when he passed away.

#7 Galileo Galilei.



He was ridiculed and punished for saying Earth moves around the Sun, something later proven completely correct.

#8 Courtney Love for calling out Harvey Weinstein years ago effectively ending her acting career.

#9 Howard Dean. Dude yelled a bit and had to drop out of a presidential race, and now the mainstream press lets politicians get away with, well, anything you can imagine.

#10 Whistle blowers at Boeing that ended up deceased.



They knew there were short cuts being taken. They tried to blow the whistle and were silenced. Worse yet, the report says "self inflicted wound".

#11 Tommie Smith and John Carlos. 1968 Olympics, had their medals taken away b/c they dared to non-violently protest white supremacy.

#12 That woman that got burned by the McDonald’s coffee and sued for medical bills. We all made fun of her and the legal system. However, she had a legitimate case and what actually happened to her was horrifying.

#13 Romney for warning us in 2012 that Russia is our biggest threat.

#14 Socrates - they poisoned him for corrupting the minds of the youths of Athens - when in actuality he was opening their minds.

#15 Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victim, 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone escaped from Dahmer’s apartment. Witnesses called the police, but Dahmer convinced the officers that the boy was his adult lover and that it was a lovers’ quarrel. The police believed Dahmer and returned the boy to his apartment, where he was met his end.

#16 Jesus (if he actually existed), for completely twisting his original philosophy into something that's been used to wipe out entire civilizations.

#17 Brooksley Born



She was sounding the alarm bells on credit default swaps and other shenanigans that led to the 08 financial crisis and got crushed for it. .

#18 Kamala Harris - she was right about everything. From Trump turning the military on citizens to destroying the economy to the revenge lawfare to the transfer of money from the US government to trumps pockets. She was right about it all.



Edit: guys, I really don’t care why you didn’t vote for her. I don’t always agree on everything with the people I’m apologizing to. In fact, when I’m apologizing to someone it’s almost always someone I disagree with, or did initially. Regardless of how you feel about her politics, she was right about it all and instead of taking her word for it and letting a few things go, people allowed Trump to take office and release these horrors on our country and she literally warned us.

#19 Martha Stewart, for getting sent to jail over insider trading that congresspeople are blatantly getting away with now.

#20 Middle school lunch ladies/men.

#21 The wrongly convicted...

53% were BLACK.

#22 People that were kept going on and in about the Epstein files.

It's worse than we could have imagined.

No investigations, no justice. Massive corruption and horrendous disgusting actions.

#23 Witold Pilecki.





Volunteered for Auschwitz as part of the Polish Resistance. Got reports and people out. Escaped 1943 and did what he could to get the word out about what was happening.





Arrested by the Stalinist secret police in 1947 for espionage/treason, after returning to Poland to gather information for the Polish government-in-exile. Executed 1948 and left in an unmarked grave.





Dude deserved better than that. .

#24 Al Franken. His own party turned on him for something so trivial. He was a fantastic senator for my state of Minnesota and it absolutely devastated him to step down. I will never forgive Kirsten Gillibrand for leading the charge to remove him.

#25 Britney Spears.



Low_Bus_3826:



The “leave Britney alone” guy was very correct.

#26 Hilary Clinton, so much glack for calling 25% of Americans deplorable. She really lowballed the number of who would reveal themselves to be maga later.

#27 Hillary Clinton. The lies and nonsense that were spread about her were just unbelievable. The head of the FBI tanked her votes. No one believed her when she spoke about Russia. No one took her seriously when she spoke of Trump being a creep. She was right about everything. She deserves a collective apology.