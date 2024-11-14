Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Absolute Goddess”: Pedro Pascal’s Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere
Celebrities, News

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

All eyes were on Pedro Pascal’s younger sister, Lux, during the Gladiator II premiere.

The transgender actress and activist supported her older brother as he walked the carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday. 

It’s safe to say that fans were in love with her outfit, as the two showed their sweet familial bond with one another.

  • Lux Pascal dazzles in a stunning gown at the Gladiator II premiere.
  • Fans adored Lux's stunning outfit, stealing the spotlight from Pedro.
  • Siblings Lux and Pedro Pascal show a strong, supportive bond.

Pedro Pascal’s younger sister, Lux, wowed the audience at the Gladiator II premiere with her stunning gown

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Pedro, who stars as Roman General Marcus Acacius in the film, showed exactly why he was a Hollywood heartthrob, donning a black shirt with a low-cut V-neck, matching black trousers, and shoes.

On the other hand, his 32-year-old sister wore a stunning long-sleeved dress, fitted to her figure with a revealing cut held together by an emerald buckle. 

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

She completed her look with diamond earrings, as her hair framed her face.

Her outfit also featured a dramatically long train, which Pedro helped her put into position as they posed for photographers.

Lux absolutely captivated fans, to say the least

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Commenters joked that Pedro’s sister absolutely stole the spotlight from him.

“[If] i ever met pedro irl and saw lux with him 👀like im sorry mate i love you but im pushing you outta the way so i can shoot my shot with the absolute GODDESS that is lux pascal,” one person gushed.

“Lux Pascal!!!!!!!” another quipped. “Ain’t nobody looking at that man; LUX PASCAL THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE; their face cards never decline huh.”

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

Image credits: Gladiator II

A third said, “Lux Pascal and her plus-one.” 

Someone else commented, “[The] pascal genes are out of this world.”

The two siblings share a close bond, as they opened up about their relationship

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lux Pascal (@luxpascal_)

While Pedro is known for playing intimidating, gruff characters, he shows an entirely different side of himself when talking about his little sister.

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he said to Esquire during an interview, “but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

It seemed the feeling was mutual as Lux described her older brother as a “guide” while she was transitioning, calling him “one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

“She didn’t have to out mug him that hard” read one of the comments

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

Image credits: kyjablue

"Absolute Goddess": Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Steals The Spotlight At Movie Premiere

Image credits: amar_ismanic

BrunoVI
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Stole the spotlight" by showing off her pelvic regions? Just f*****g stop, BP!

1 hour ago

"Stole the spotlight" by showing off her pelvic regions? Just f*****g stop, BP!

