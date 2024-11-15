Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
12YO Feels Like Parent’s Partners Exclude Him, So He Inserts Himself Into Everything, Woman Finds It Weird
Family, Relationships

12YO Feels Like Parent's Partners Exclude Him, So He Inserts Himself Into Everything, Woman Finds It Weird

Single parents and their children always seem to have a completely unique connection. They often tend to interact with each other differently than most parents and kids do. So, if a new partner wants to enter a nuclear family setting, it can feel slightly challenging.

This is what a woman felt five years into her relationship with her partner. Within the first year of moving in with him, she began to feel suffocated by his child’s presence. To her, it almost felt like he was trying to be a third person in their relationship.

More info: Mumsnet

Dating a single parent requires a lot of patience, understanding, and effort, especially if you want to be part of their life

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that she had been living with her partner for a year, and at the start, her relationship with his 12-year-old son seemed manageable

Image credits: OPPO Find X5 Pro / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After a while, the woman began to feel irked by how much her partner’s son wanted to be a part of their “adult conversations,” discussions, and meals

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Previously, the poster wasn’t bothered by the tween when he treated her like any other adult, but now she feels as though he expects her to act like a parental figure

Image credits: Dpmn553 

Her lack of experience with children, and her discomfort over the boy’s constant presence, made her feel like she couldn’t be herself or manage her romantic relationship with her partner 

The woman shared that her partner’s 12-year-old son was an only child and that he and his dad had a very different dynamic. They spent a lot of time together, discussed important matters, and seemed in tune with one another. This is something the OP wasn’t used to, which is why she felt confused when the kid chimed in during their conversations or wanted to be around them so much.

This is expected when the parent and the kid have always only had each other. According to Lia Hynes, a single parent: “A lot of the time, it is just the two of you–and that produces a particular kind of dynamic.” 

The adult and their kid form one unit, and such a connection might seem odd to an outsider who isn’t used to that. What also made it even tougher for the OP to adjust was the fact that she didn’t have kids of her own and wasn’t sure if she was cut out for motherhood

She also suspected that she might be neurodivergent, which made it difficult for her to cope with any intrusions into her privacy and personal space. As much as she tried to explain her perspective to her partner, it would have been tough for him to put himself in her shoes.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apart from the boy wanting to be part of their discussions or spend a lot of time with his dad and his partner, the kid started treating the OP like a parental figure. This made her uncomfortable because she didn’t want to take on such a role so soon. She felt things were better when he treated her like a regular adult.

One important aspect of starting a relationship with a single parent is understanding that their kid plays a big role in their life. Nurturing your connection with your partner is obviously essential, but you also have to understand and bond with their family. 

Even though the OP seemed okay with her partner’s son, she may not have made it a point to connect with him as much. She also seemed to exclude him from certain situations, like during mealtimes or conversations. Netizens felt like she was taking such behavior too far, ruining the dynamic that the father and son already had.

What do you feel about the OP’s concerns? Do you think she is right to feel uncomfortable with the tween’s behavior? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Folks did not side with the poster, that she was technically an outsider to her partner and his son, and that she should definitely try to include the kid more

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

