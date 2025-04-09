Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Demands Kids Like Their Controlling Stepdad, Is Shocked They Cut Her Out Instead
Family, Relationships

Mom Demands Kids Like Their Controlling Stepdad, Is Shocked They Cut Her Out Instead

29

4

A stepparent usually comes into a child’s life intending to be a caring adult figure. However, bonding and earning trust can take some time, and it greatly depends on how the stepparent chooses to approach the relationship. Some try to do it in a more friendly and laid-back way, while others try to insert themselves into the family with authority, which doesn’t always work.

Like it happened with this stepfather who forcefully tried to replace his stepchildren’s biological dad and even erase his memory from the household. The children tried bringing up this issue with their mom, but she wanted to hear none of it, which pushed them to go no contact.

    Some stepparents choose to insert themselves in the new family with force and authority

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This stepfather even forbade mentioning the biological father in the household, which pushed the kids to go no contact and leave their mom behind

    Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Embarrassed-Nerve987

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Stepparenting is tricky because the person is coming into an already-established family dynamic

    Stepparenting is a different kind of tricky because the person is coming into an already-established family with a certain order, rules, and routines. The kids are used to them, and they don’t want someone to change them. However, these changes are unavoidable as they have to happen in order to fit the new person in, which can make the stepparent the least favored person for a while. 

    To find balance, compromise, and peace, the stepparent needs to find ways to develop a connection with children while taking slow steps. However, there are many issues they may face that can hinder children’s views of them and the overall integration in the family. 

    One of them is failing to observe and follow boundaries. This is definitely not an easy task, as everyone in the family might have different ones, and it’s difficult to know them until they are overstepped. They also can change in the blink of an eye, so trying to keep up is tough and requires good and thorough communication. 

    Another issue they might face is wanting to step in and be involved when big decisions are made. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to provide stepparenting help, but the biological parents (if they are present) are responsible for deciding what’s best for their children. Besides, adding a third person when trying to discipline kids is often far from helpful. 

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Stepparents should avoid some things to keep their relationship with stepchildren as smooth as possible

    To keep the relationship between stepchildren and stepparents as smooth as possible, there are some things that the parental figure in the new family should avoid doing. The first one is badmouthing the biological parent. The kids need to know that it’s okay for them to love both parents without fear of judgment or consequences. Therefore, stepparents having any feelings or opinions towards the biological parent should keep them to themselves. 

    This flows into another don’t, which is trying to fully replace the biological parent. Being a good stepparent means respecting the ex-spouse without acting as a substitute. The new family dynamic should be approached in a secure, non-threatening way. This usually can be done by being a mentor with a support system in place instead of trying to erase the biological parent’s existence from the family.

    Next up, as touched on before, is stepparents disciplining the kids forcibly or without talking about it with the parent. Some rules might be needed in the household, but they should be approached positively while working together with a spouse to encourage a better relationship with children. 

    Lastly, a stepparent should avoid overstepping boundaries established by biological parents regarding parenting responsibilities and by children who are just trying to adapt to the new family dynamic. Boundaries should be respected no matter what, which helps to find a balance that works for everyone. 

    Many readers thought the kids were right to go no contact

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    ESHs, you need to read all the words. It was repeatedly stated they had repeatedly told their "mother" how they felt. Passive aggressive, forsooth!

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited)

    Directly telling people how one feels is the opposite of passive aggressive. NTA.

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    And one other point. No indication that the AH mother has provided anything for her children. No will, no share of insurance, etc. She's the biggest AH out of all of this. Deserves contempt

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Definitely NTA. Stepparents, especially when a natural parent died and the children are over toddler age, need to accept that the most they will be is an advisor or friend. Said it before, but there's a reason that the wicked stepparent meme has existed for 3000 years in virtually every culture.

