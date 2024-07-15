Parents Need To “Get Away” After 34-Year-Old Daughter Gets A Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents never really accept the simple fact that once their kids are adults, they need to be able to live their own lives. After all, most children count the days towards “independence” and are unlikely to give any of it up once they reach maturity. So some parents employ underhanded schemes to get their adult children to do what they want.

A woman vented online about her immature and manipulative parents who threw a tantrum and skipped a family BBQ over her getting a tattoo. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Most of us have done something our parents would not approve of

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up being stressed and anxious when her parents threw a fit over her having a tattoo

Share icon

Image credits: Askar Abayev / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

She later added some more thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ProfessorPizza

Other readers expressed their support and offered her some advice

ADVERTISEMENT