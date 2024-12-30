Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Nature Is So Fascinating": Person Finds Out They Healed Themself From A Rare Birth Defect
Family, Relationships

“Nature Is So Fascinating”: Person Finds Out They Healed Themself From A Rare Birth Defect

In your parents’ eyes, you should be seen as absolutely perfect. Your mother and father love hearing the sound of you giggling, even when it’s a little too loud, and they find it adorable how your hair frizzes up in the rain (no matter how much you hate it). To them, you’re a masterpiece. 

So when one person’s parents surprised them with a plastic surgery consultation, they began to wonder what exactly their flaws are. But thankfully, the visit took a wholesome twist. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

    This person was less than thrilled when their parents made them an appointment with a plastic surgeon

    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But they were surprised to learn some exciting information about themself during the visit

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: wuxianlian

    Approximately 1 in every 17 kids around the world is born with a congenital disorder

    If you had extremely supportive parents, there’s a good chance that they told you how special you are when you were growing up. “There’s no one else in the world exactly like you, so be yourself!” 

    But the reality is that most of us are actually very similar. We eat the same foods, experience the same frustrations every single day (the water filter is empty again?), and you might even have a doppelganger out there who bears an uncanny resemblance to you. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!

    However, there are some people, such as the author of this story, who actually do fall into a unique category. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 6% of children around the world are born with a congenital disorder. These include heart defects, neural tube defects, Down syndrome and more. 

    And when it comes to cleft lip and cleft palates specifically, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that these birth defects impact about 1 in every 1,000 babies. This  condition is slightly more common in boys than girls, and about 50% of these kids will be born with only a cleft lip or only a cleft palate. The other half will have both.

    Thankfully, these conditions are very treatable. The Mayo Clinic explains that there are several options parents can choose from to repair their child’s lip and/or palate. Children can even start undergoing treatment for a cleft lip when they’re as young as three months old. 

    It’s also possible that the child may need additional treatment for complications, such as speech therapy, orthodontic adjustments, therapy with a psychologist, etc. But these conditions certainly don’t need to impact children for the rest of their lives.      

    There is absolutely no reason to get plastic surgery unless you truly want to

    However, one thing to note is that almost nobody needs plastic surgery. Although it’s become normalized in recent decades, and it can be a godsend for people who have experienced traumatic injuries or want to repair deformities, undergoing cosmetic surgery is not something to be taken lightly. 

    Even the American Society of Plastic Surgeons warns on their website that these procedures certainly aren’t for everyone. First, the experts point out that if you have unrealistic expectations, you should not go through with it. Understand that even the final outcome may not be “perfect,” and do not expect to suddenly look like someone else.

    On that note, don’t go through with surgery if you’re doing it for someone else. Never feel pressured by your partner, your parents, your friends or your boss to have a cosmetic procedure done. You’re the one who has to live with the results, the entire operation should be your choice from the beginning. 

    If you don’t have a good support system or you suffer from body dysmorphia, those are two more signs that you probably shouldn’t have surgery. And if you already have health issues, the risks of these procedures may be elevated for you. Be honest with your doctor and understand that surgery might not be a good idea.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. And do you have any rare congenital anomalies? Feel free to weigh in, and then if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, check out this piece next!

    Readers shared their reactions, as well as some similar stories of their own, and the author joined in on the conversation

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Adelaide Ross

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Jonas Zvilius

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Ok but can we talk about how mean it is that throughout this poor person's life their mother constantly spoke about how she wanted to fix them and moved their face around to be "better"?? Like, what the f**k. Im glad OP grew up to like themself despite the constant negativity from your own mother!!!

    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    When I smile, my right eye squints more than my left. Many years ago when I did professional theatre, I had a photographer make several comments that left me feeling really insecure about it. But then I noticed that Sir Patrick Stewart's right eye does the same thing! So I figured if it's good enough for Patrick Stewart, it's good enough for me. :)

