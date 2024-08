ADVERTISEMENT

Having some sort of video or audio recording device to check up on your child is pretty normal. In 2017, 75% of parents in the U.S. said they use a baby monitor. 39% of those parents said they use a monitor with a camera. It seems appropriate when the child is a toddler, but when the child is older, that becomes a serious privacy violation.

This woman, for example, was 25 when she found out her parents were keeping tabs on her with a hidden nanny cam. When her boyfriend found it at their condo, she confronted them. Their excuse was wanting to make sure she wasn’t being intimate with her boyfriend. Appalled and hurt beyond reason, the woman asked for advice online on what to do next.

A camera can be a good way to keep tabs on your child when they’re a toddler, not so much when they’re a grown adult

This woman confronted her parents when she found out they’d been recording her and her boyfriend at their apartment

The author clarified that the parents weren’t this controlling growing up, but everything changed when she got a boyfriend

Most people were appalled at the parents’ disregard for their adult daughter’s privacy