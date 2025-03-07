Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Borrows Her Mom’s Phone And Finds Out She’s Been Secretly Watching Her On A Hidden Camera
Family, Relationships

Teen Borrows Her Mom’s Phone And Finds Out She’s Been Secretly Watching Her On A Hidden Camera

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural for teens to crave independence. The second they have a driver’s license, they’ll start spending as little time at home as possible. But until they’re officially adults, Mom and Dad might have a hard time loosening the reins.

Most parents understand that they’ll have to trust their little ones to make good decisions, while some decide to take matters into their own hands. Below, you’ll find a story that a teen recently shared on Reddit detailing how she found a hidden camera in her bedroom, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

    Parents often have a hard time accepting that their teens crave independence and privacy

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But when this teen girl found a hidden camera in her bedroom, she felt like her mother had betrayed her trust

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Big_Answer_3329

    Installing a camera in your teen’s room may not be illegal, but it does raise ethical concerns

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Someone once told me that being a parent is like walking around with your heart outside of your body. She said she can never fully relax or feel at peace unless all of her children are in the same room with her, so she knows they’re safe. If you have kids of your own, you’re probably familiar with this feeling. Loving someone so much is beautiful, but it can also feel like a burden at times.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why some parents resort to measures like tracking their kids’ locations, monitoring their phones, reading their Facebook messages and, apparently, even hiding cameras in their rooms. But at what point does this behavior go from being a loving and concerned parent to violating your child’s privacy? 

    When it comes to security cameras in bedrooms, Zosi notes on their site that moms and dads might want to do this to ensure their child’s safety, monitor young children and/or babies or address medical needs and special conditions.

    However, it’s important to consider this from legal and ethical perspectives before installing cameras. In some places, it is illegal to record audio without the person’s consent, even if you’re in your own home. And as kids grow into teenagers, the idea of not allowing them any privacy can be extremely controversial.

    With this kind of technology, there will always be risks of being hacked or someone else getting access to the footage, even if the parents never intended for that to happen. Some moms and dads might also become obsessed with monitoring their kids, which can erode trust in their relationship. 

    Teens deserve transparency and trust from their parents

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    And, while it is legal for a homeowner to install security cameras in their own house, parents should really take time to consider whether or not it’s necessary to have these cameras in their children’s rooms. If the kids know the cameras are present, they might not ever feel comfortable enough to relax. And if they don’t know, finding out can be earth-shattering.

    Raising Children notes on their site that kids deserve to have more and more privacy as they get older. While it’s necessary to monitor your teen’s behavior, you should also trust them to make good decisions. 

    Respecting their privacy includes things like knocking before entering their room, giving them space to hang out with friends, asking before going through their things, asking if they want you to accompany them to doctor’s appointments, etc. 

    It’s also a good idea to stay updated about what’s going on in your teen’s life by asking them, rather than snooping around to find out information on your own. Unless your kid has ever given you good reason to assume they’re engaging in dangerous, risky or illegal behavior, you should trust them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But if you do find it necessary to spy on your child for some reason, Empowering Parents notes that it’s still important to be up front about it. We always owe our kids honesty, and that shouldn’t change just because Mom and Dad are suddenly suspicious about their teen’s activity.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you found a hidden camera in your bedroom? Then, you can find another article discussing a similar situation right here.

    Later, the teen clarified some of the details in her post and added additional information

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were appalled by the story and shared messages of support for the teen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    4

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call the police and report the camera after you've changed but when mom is out of the house. Take photos, details that you were n***d in the room before noticing the camera. Explain you're worried about who might be watching. Dont lie, but considering how easy it is to piggyback a feed like that, you don't know who else *is* watching.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say "mom I found a camera in my room! Someone is watching us!" And wait what she will say. Being honest or lying about it? Wich reason to install a camera? What she did is very wrong.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I've called the cops, they will be here to swipe for fingerprints and dna. "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start looking at ways in which you can save money she doesn't know about. Keep the amount in your joint account low, keep the bulk of your savings in cash if necessary, or if possible, an account she doesn't know about. If you control your money, you control your future freedom.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call the police and report the camera after you've changed but when mom is out of the house. Take photos, details that you were n***d in the room before noticing the camera. Explain you're worried about who might be watching. Dont lie, but considering how easy it is to piggyback a feed like that, you don't know who else *is* watching.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say "mom I found a camera in my room! Someone is watching us!" And wait what she will say. Being honest or lying about it? Wich reason to install a camera? What she did is very wrong.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I've called the cops, they will be here to swipe for fingerprints and dna. "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start looking at ways in which you can save money she doesn't know about. Keep the amount in your joint account low, keep the bulk of your savings in cash if necessary, or if possible, an account she doesn't know about. If you control your money, you control your future freedom.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda