Teen Borrows Her Mom’s Phone And Finds Out She’s Been Secretly Watching Her On A Hidden Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural for teens to crave independence. The second they have a driver’s license, they’ll start spending as little time at home as possible. But until they’re officially adults, Mom and Dad might have a hard time loosening the reins.

Most parents understand that they’ll have to trust their little ones to make good decisions, while some decide to take matters into their own hands. Below, you’ll find a story that a teen recently shared on Reddit detailing how she found a hidden camera in her bedroom, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

Parents often have a hard time accepting that their teens crave independence and privacy

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But when this teen girl found a hidden camera in her bedroom, she felt like her mother had betrayed her trust

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Big_Answer_3329

Installing a camera in your teen’s room may not be illegal, but it does raise ethical concerns

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Someone once told me that being a parent is like walking around with your heart outside of your body. She said she can never fully relax or feel at peace unless all of her children are in the same room with her, so she knows they’re safe. If you have kids of your own, you’re probably familiar with this feeling. Loving someone so much is beautiful, but it can also feel like a burden at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why some parents resort to measures like tracking their kids’ locations, monitoring their phones, reading their Facebook messages and, apparently, even hiding cameras in their rooms. But at what point does this behavior go from being a loving and concerned parent to violating your child’s privacy?

When it comes to security cameras in bedrooms, Zosi notes on their site that moms and dads might want to do this to ensure their child’s safety, monitor young children and/or babies or address medical needs and special conditions.

However, it’s important to consider this from legal and ethical perspectives before installing cameras. In some places, it is illegal to record audio without the person’s consent, even if you’re in your own home. And as kids grow into teenagers, the idea of not allowing them any privacy can be extremely controversial.

With this kind of technology, there will always be risks of being hacked or someone else getting access to the footage, even if the parents never intended for that to happen. Some moms and dads might also become obsessed with monitoring their kids, which can erode trust in their relationship.

Teens deserve transparency and trust from their parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

And, while it is legal for a homeowner to install security cameras in their own house, parents should really take time to consider whether or not it’s necessary to have these cameras in their children’s rooms. If the kids know the cameras are present, they might not ever feel comfortable enough to relax. And if they don’t know, finding out can be earth-shattering.

Raising Children notes on their site that kids deserve to have more and more privacy as they get older. While it’s necessary to monitor your teen’s behavior, you should also trust them to make good decisions.

Respecting their privacy includes things like knocking before entering their room, giving them space to hang out with friends, asking before going through their things, asking if they want you to accompany them to doctor’s appointments, etc.

It’s also a good idea to stay updated about what’s going on in your teen’s life by asking them, rather than snooping around to find out information on your own. Unless your kid has ever given you good reason to assume they’re engaging in dangerous, risky or illegal behavior, you should trust them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you do find it necessary to spy on your child for some reason, Empowering Parents notes that it’s still important to be up front about it. We always owe our kids honesty, and that shouldn’t change just because Mom and Dad are suddenly suspicious about their teen’s activity.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you found a hidden camera in your bedroom? Then, you can find another article discussing a similar situation right here.

Later, the teen clarified some of the details in her post and added additional information

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were appalled by the story and shared messages of support for the teen

Share icon