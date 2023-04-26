“He Was Going The Opposite Way From Me. Now He’s Behind Me”: Woman Shares Video Of A Man Who Started To Follow Her While She Was Jogging

From gym creeps to outright stalkers, most women, unfortunately, experience discomfort and fear from men who are downright creepy. And all too often they are ignored and dismissed by people who think that if it hasn’t happened to them, it must not be a common occurrence. But now women can actually film and record their experiences to show the world what something as simple as going for a jog can actually be like.

A woman documented the harrowing experience of being followed on her regular run by a man. She details how he switched directions to trail her for over a mile. The video went viral after thousands of people commented on similar experiences and expressed support for the woman.

Most men will not experience the number of creeps women might encounter while just going about their business

“Hello, I’m just making this video so that women are a little bit more aware of them. See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video is about.”

“So here I am running, doing my three-mile run. And this gentleman was ahead of me at one point. And he was going the opposite way. Now, as you can see, he’s behind me. And the reason being is because he waited and stopped in the middle of the trail, just to get behind me. And then I know what you’re thinking, ‘Why are you suspecting that he’s following you’? Let me tell you. I was just walking like this. And I look up and he’s in front of me, and he just keeps doing a peek like this behind him over and over again.

“And yes, I went a different way on the trail just to give him the benefit of the doubt. No. Because, you know, at red lights where it stops the person from walking, well, I ran that. I wasn’t supposed to. That was illegal. Just so that he would be, like, half a mile behind me. And I started running, you know, because I’m on a run. Nothing different. This man is speeding up behind me, speeding. I’m gonna run real quick to see if he starts running. Oh, yeah, he’s running. There he goes.”

“Just staring at me. Looking at me. Stop looking at me. Behind the car. Look at him. Turning back around. He’s walking this way now.”

“I can’t even finish my run. I only ran like a mile and a half. I wanted to do three miles, but no. Creepy men just had to be creepy f**king men today. If, for a minute, you feel like someone’s following you, odds are it’s probably happening.”

