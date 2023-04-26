Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Was Going The Opposite Way From Me. Now He’s Behind Me”: Woman Shares Video Of A Man Who Started To Follow Her While She Was Jogging
“He Was Going The Opposite Way From Me. Now He’s Behind Me”: Woman Shares Video Of A Man Who Started To Follow Her While She Was Jogging

Justin Sandberg
Kotryna Brašiškytė

From gym creeps to outright stalkers, most women, unfortunately, experience discomfort and fear from men who are downright creepy. And all too often they are ignored and dismissed by people who think that if it hasn’t happened to them, it must not be a common occurrence. But now women can actually film and record their experiences to show the world what something as simple as going for a jog can actually be like.
A woman documented the harrowing experience of being followed on her regular run by a man. She details how he switched directions to trail her for over a mile. The video went viral after thousands of people commented on similar experiences and expressed support for the woman.
Most men will not experience the number of creeps women might encounter while just going about their business

Image source: lacie_kraatz

“Hello, I’m just making this video so that women are a little bit more aware of them. See this gentleman behind me? Yeah, this is what this video is about.”

“So here I am running, doing my three-mile run. And this gentleman was ahead of me at one point. And he was going the opposite way. Now, as you can see, he’s behind me. And the reason being is because he waited and stopped in the middle of the trail, just to get behind me. And then I know what you’re thinking, ‘Why are you suspecting that he’s following you’? Let me tell you. I was just walking like this. And I look up and he’s in front of me, and he just keeps doing a peek like this behind him over and over again.

Image source: lacie_kraatz

“And yes, I went a different way on the trail just to give him the benefit of the doubt. No. Because, you know, at red lights where it stops the person from walking, well, I ran that. I wasn’t supposed to. That was illegal. Just so that he would be, like, half a mile behind me. And I started running, you know, because I’m on a run. Nothing different. This man is speeding up behind me, speeding. I’m gonna run real quick to see if he starts running. Oh, yeah, he’s running. There he goes.”

Image source: lacie_kraatz

“Just staring at me. Looking at me. Stop looking at me. Behind the car. Look at him. Turning back around. He’s walking this way now.”

Image source: lacie_kraatz

“I can’t even finish my run. I only ran like a mile and a half. I wanted to do three miles, but no. Creepy men just had to be creepy f**king men today. If, for a minute, you feel like someone’s following you, odds are it’s probably happening.”

You can view the whole TikTok here

@lacie_kraatz #foryou #ladies #awareness ♬ original sound – Lacie

Many women shared similar experiences in the comments and gave some advice on how to best protect yourself

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this commonplace? In all my 16 years of life I've never had something even remotely like this happen to me or my friends or mom/aunts, etc. Is it because it's relatively safer in Asia?

1
1point
reply
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

33 here, and no such thing has happened to me either, nor to my friends. However, what is uncommon for one place can be common for other places.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
