ADVERTISEMENT

Che Crawford is the ultimate multitasking artist, balancing a bustling household with her creative work on an iPad. With a finely tuned routine and a trusty checklist, she makes sure her art time fits snugly between school drop-offs, bedtime stories, and the occasional weekend catch-up (shoutout to her awesome husband!).

Short and sweet four-panel comics are her jam—they’re perfect for a lifestyle where interruptions are the norm. And when it comes to feedback from her audience, she’s got a refreshingly open-minded approach, taking even the critical comments in stride. Her D&D-inspired comics thrive on real-game moments, and while fitting the magic into just four panels is a challenge, Che's got a knack for distilling the chaos!

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | Facebook | x.com | tumblr.com | tiktok.com