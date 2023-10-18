Ché continued: “My life, aside from my studies, was mostly taken up my being a mum of my amazing toddlers, and so my husband and I hosted a weekly Dungeons and Dragons session just to try and get in some adult socializing time without needing to find a babysitter.

The 4-panel comics started with fun moments about my kids that I didn't want to forget, but occasionally I'd recreate the silly and fun shenanigans we got up to around the D&D table. I posted my comics to Reddit (thanks r/comics, you're a wonderfully supportive community!) after I'd read the_reddot and pizzacakecomic's Bored Panda articles about their comics!

A Reddit user shared some of my D&D-inspired comics over to r/dndmemes and they took off a bit. I'd never intended to keep drawing comics about my children for long as I didn't want to put too much of their lives on the internet, even in comic form. So when my tabletop comics were enjoyed, I decided that those would be the subject of my weekly 4-panel challenge going forward. I love sharing the silly tabletop shenanigans that happen during my games, but even more, when I post the comics, I get to hear about everyone else's too.

It's wonderful to be a part of such a passionate community. Enjoyment is infectious and tabletop gaming with friends is some of the most fun I've ever had.”