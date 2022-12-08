Although most of us fancy thinking about ourselves as extraordinary (mom’s orders!), the truth is that we’re all just ordinary people. Well, if not all the time, then most of the time, we are. In fact, it’s a huge attribute of living a normal life in the frames of existing social norms, and there’s nothing to be humble about. Okay, now that we’ve outlined the basic meaning of the term, let’s go to the second part of our story - memes. Nowadays, ordinary people or not, nobody can escape these teensy little icons poking around in our lives every day. Relatable memes that make us feel seen and heard, funny memes to laugh at our woes, and memes that can only be described as ‘?????’ They’re all cool, but the best memes are memes about people, just like these that come from Ordinary People Memes on Instagram. So, what we did is we handpicked the best ones, compiled them into one list, and are now presenting them for your judgment. Hopefully, they will entertain you in this dreary cold December right until Christmas comes.

Now, since we’ve expressed our preference for simple memes, we have to say that there’s nothing wrong with trendy memes, either. Who wouldn’t find a cat eating a salad or a dog glaring at you with their pool-ball-sized eyes funny? However, funny is all they are, but when you need to relate to something, nothing beats these Ordinary People memes. After all, it’s you and me in them, in all the funniest, most boring and awkward life situations. Hits home instantly, doesn’t it?

Speaking of home - we're on the home stretch of this introduction, and it is almost time you scrolled to the memes themselves.