If you’ve ever gotten a heartfelt compliment (and we are sure that you’ve gotten loads of them!), you know how with just a few genuinely heartfelt words, not only your day but your very self-esteem can get a much-needed boost. And to know that you have this power, too, makes you want to dish out the best compliments whenever there’s a good time for them, doesn’t it? And although the most beautiful words usually come spontaneously and are tailored to the situation at hand, these one-word compliments might come in handy when you find yourself searching for the exact right words.

You know, short compliments have one certain advantage compared to longer ones - they tend to leave the receiver blushing less and making your praises more matter-of-fact, and a lot less than tall tales to get in the person’s good graces. The formula is especially true with shy people; trust me, I know! Now, if you are wondering whether these one-word compliments are suitable for both genders, they definitely are. And although these days nobody really does any gender differentiation when it comes to beautiful words to say to a person, there are still some better-suited one-word compliments for guys (like the old-timey handsome, for instance!) and some one-word compliments for girls exclusively. Either way, we are sure these simple compliments would please anyone you choose to give them to.

So, ready to check out our list of cool compliments? If so, scroll on down below and check them out. Be sure to rank the best compliments, though, so that they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After that, you might be tempted to share this article with someone special so they can just have all the compliments in one place!

#1

Witty — showing or characterized by quick and inventive verbal humour.

Life without wit is a waste of oxygen.

#2

Passionate — having, showing, or caused by strong feelings or beliefs.

#3

Unique / Special / Irreplaceable — impossible to replace or replicate; one of a kind; set apart from everyone else.

#4

Brilliant — exceptionally clever or talented.

#5

Angelic — exceptionally beautiful, innocent, or kind.

#6

Adorable — inspiring great affection or delight.

#7

Thoughtful — showing consideration for the needs of other people.

#8

Charming — very pleasant or attractive.

#9

Stunning — extremely impressive or attractive.

#10

Cute — attractive in a pretty or endearing way.

#11

Youthful — having the vitality or freshness of youth.

#12

Lively — full of life and energy; active and outgoing.

#13

Ambitious — having or showing a strong desire and determination to succeed.

#14

Loyal — giving or showing firm and constant support or allegiance to a person or institution.

#15

Cheery – in good spirits; merry; happy.

#16

Heroic – having attributes of a hero; bold; daring; noble.

#17

Precious – beloved; dear.

#18

Authentic / Genuine — not putting up a false front or pretending to be something they’re not; honest; true to themselves; unalloyed; original.

#19

Self-Giving — quick to give without expecting repayment; giving in a spirit of kindness and fellow-feeling; ready to share their resources with those who need them.

#20

Humble / Nonegotistical — having healthy self-esteem, neither insecure nor arrogant; having a healthy distrust of the ego and its demands.

#21

Phenomenal — amazing beyond belief; unprecedented or without equal; defying beliefs and expectations.

#22

Irresistible — impossible to resist or to do without; someone who is your weakness — the part of your life you never want to lose or to give up.

#23

Resilient / Strong / Unsinkable — impossible to keep down (for long); enduring; persevering; undeterrable.

#24

Bold — showing a willingness to take risks; confident and courageous.

#25

Calm — not showing or feeling nervousness, anger, or other strong emotions.

#26

Wise — having or showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement.

#27

Gorgeous — beautiful; very attractive.

#28

Stylish — fashionably elegant and sophisticated.

#29

Extraordinary — very unusual or remarkable.

#30

Warm — having or showing enthusiasm, affection, or kindness.

#31

Beautiful — pleasing the senses or mind aesthetically.

#32

Lovable — inspiring or deserving love or affection.

#33

Wondrous — inspiring a feeling of wonder or delight.

#34

Delightful — causing delight; charming.

#35

Mellow — tempered by maturity or experience.

#36

Radiant — clearly emanating great joy, love, or health.

#37

Brave — ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage.

#38

Talented — having a natural aptitude or skill for something.

#39

Splendid — magnificent; very impressive.

#40

Creative — relating to or involving the use of the imagination or original ideas to create something.

#41

Bright — intelligent and quick-witted.

#42

Hilarious — extremely amusing.

#43

Understanding — sympathetic awareness or tolerance.

#44

Imaginative — having or showing creativity or inventiveness.

#45

Compassionate — feeling or showing sympathy and concern for others.

#46

Fabulous — extraordinary.

#47

Feisty — lively, determined, and courageous.

#48

Kind — having or showing a friendly, generous, and considerate nature.

#49

Outgoing — friendly and socially confident.

#50

Chill – easy going; cool.

#51

Dreamy – having irresistible charm; gorgeous or handsome; out of the ordinary.

#52

Enjoyable – having a likeable presence; attractive; pleasant to be around.

#53

Gentleman – a male with very good manners; civilized; respectful.

#54

Joyful – full of happiness or delight.

#55

Magical – mysteriously enchanting.

#56

Mature – having reached an advanced state of mental or emotional development characteristic of an adult.

#57

Non-egotistical – not boastful; not opinionated; thoughtful of the well-being of others.

#58

Quirky – having peculiar behavior or mannerisms.

#59

Self-disciplined – correction or training of oneself for the sake of improvement.

#60

Spectacular – sensational; exciting to see; impressive display.

#61

Lovely — pleasing to the senses or the mind; exceptionally attractive or pretty; impressive; mind-blowing; radiant.

#62

Breathtaking / Awe-Inspiring — so awesome and amazing, they take your breath away; astonishing; thrillingly beautiful.

#63

Energizing / Restorative — filling you with renewed energy and motivation; inspiring; invigorating; refreshing; renewing.

#64

Funny — making you laugh (often) with apparently minimal effort; having a natural aptitude for humor; having a keen sense of comedic timing.

#65

Erudite — educated and driven to continue learning; studious; hungry for knowledge.

#66

Mischievous / Playful — having a mischievous streak; fun-loving and adventurous; uninhibited (or less inhibited than most).

#67

Nonjudgmental — slow to judge others or to make assumptions; broad-minded and forgiving; wise.

#68

Persuasive / Compelling — having a way with words; convincing; able to win people over; influential; reasonable; logically sound.

#69

Unforgettable / Memorable — impossible to forget or to push far from your mind; ever-present in your memory or imagination (or both).

#70

Relaxed — free from tension and anxiety.

#71

Graceful — refined or elegant in movement or bearing.

#72

Remarkable — worthy of attention; striking.

#73

Refined — elegant and cultured in appearance, manner, or taste.

#74

Sensuous — attractive or gratifying physically, especially sexually.

#75

Wonderful — inspiring delight, pleasure, or admiration.

#76

Affectionate — readily feeling or showing fondness or tenderness.

#77

Amiable — having or displaying a friendly and pleasant manner.

#78

Elegant — graceful and stylish in appearance or manner.

#79

Sympathetic — feeling, showing, or expressing sympathy.

#80

Tender — showing gentleness, kindness, and affection.

#81

Vibrant — full of energy and life.

#82

Glowing — convey deep pleasure through one's expression or bearing.

#83

Intelligent — having or showing intelligence, especially of a high level.

#84

Mesmerizing — capturing one's complete attention as if by magic.

#85

Respectful — feeling or showing deference and respect.

#86

Spunky — courageous and determined.

#87

Outstanding — exceptionally good.

#88

Approachable — friendly and easy to talk to.

#89

Clever — quick to understand, learn, and devise or apply ideas; intelligent.

#90

Illustrious — well-known, respected, and admired for past achievements.

#91

Efficient — working in a well-organized and competent way.

#92

Collected — calm and self-controlled.

#93

Engaging — charming and attractive.

#94

Suave — charming, confident, and elegant.

#95

Trustworthy — able to be relied on as honest or truthful.

#96

Sincere — free from pretence or deceit; proceeding from genuine feelings.

#97

Awesome — extremely impressive or daunting; inspiring awe.

#98

Cheerful — noticeably happy and optimistic.

#99

Dependable — trustworthy and reliable.

#100

Generous — showing a readiness to give more of something.

#101

Pleasant — giving a sense of happy satisfaction or enjoyment.

#102

Energetic – active; exhibiting energy.

#103

Flexible – easily bendable; pliable; adaptable; easily changes.

#104

Gracious – offering kindness; being courteous and considerate.

#105

Grateful – deeply appreciative of something received.

#106

Happy – pleased, glad or delighted.

#107

Hard-worker – one who is diligent and persistent in carrying out tasks or duties.

#108

Jolly – in good spirits; cheerful.

#109

Musical – gifted in or fond of music.

#110

Nice – agreeable; pleasing; kind.

#111

Ostentatious – actions or qualities intended to attract notice or impress others.

#112

Positive – filled with confidence; certain.

#113

Reassuring – saying or doing something to remove the doubts and fears of others; restoring confidence.

#114

Savory – pleasing in taste or smell.

#115

Spontaneous – unplanned; taking place without any outside cause or force.

#116

Victorious – conquering; triumphant; having won a victory.

#117

Peaceful / Unshakeable — not easily ruffled or upset; grounded; serene; relaxed or easygoing; untroubled; even-tempered; coolheaded.

#118

Captivating — arresting your attention; stimulating to the imagination; more than capable of attracting and holding your interest.

#119

Honorable — worthy of honor, admiration, and respect; setting the standard for proper behavior.

#120

Interesting / Intriguing / Fascinating — effortlessly capturing your attention and interest; claiming your undivided attention.

#121

Perceptive / Intuitive — having a strong sense about people and situations; insightful; tending to follow their gut/instincts.

#122

Handsome — good-looking.

#123

Polished — refined, sophisticated, or elegant.

#124

Cool — showing calmness and composure.

#125

Striking — attracting attention by reason of being unusual, extreme, or prominent.

#126

Courageous — not deterred by danger or pain; brave.

#127

Hot — sexually attractive and exciting.

#128

Ravishing — delightful; entrancing.

#129

Poised — having a composed and self-assured manner.

#130

Sweet — pleasing in general; delightful.

#131

Amazing — causing great surprise or wonder; astonishing.

#132

Sociable — willing to talk and engage in activities with other people; friendly.

#133

Upbeat — cheerful; optimistic.

#134

Adaptable — able to adjust to new conditions.

#135

Knowledgeable — intelligent and well informed.

#136

Edifying — building up, especially in a moral, emotional, or spiritual sense; moral, intellectual, or spiritual improvement.

#137

Honest — free of deceit; truthful and sincere.

#138

Incredible — extremely or amazingly good.

#139

Optimistic — hopeful and confident about the future.

#140

Personable — having a pleasant appearance and manner.

#141

Active – being in a state of action; characterized by participation or motion.

#142

Comical – funny; causing laughter.

#143

Debonair – gracefully charming; having a sophisticated charm.

#144

Eager – having an enthusiastic desire or interest; urgent desire.

#145

Fancy – luxurious; showy; not plain.

#146

Flamboyant – over the top; loud; showy; colorful.

#147

Handy – skillful or clever in using the hands (typically for projects, etc.).

#148

Humorous – funny; comical.

#149

Hysterical – an outburst of emotion, typically resulting from something Humorous; incredibly funny.

#150

Innovative – to do something in a new or creative way.

#151

Neat – tidy; orderly and clean in appearance or habits.

#152

Perfect – flawless; accurate; meeting all requirements.

#153

Royal – regal; fit for a king or queen.

#154

Tantalizing – provoking or arousing expectation or desire for something that is generally unobtainable.

#155

Thankful – feeling or expressing gratitude; appreciative.

#156

Trendy – very fashionable or up to date in style.

#157

Unassuming – modest; not arrogant.

#158

Unobtrusive – not attracting attention; inconspicuous.

#159

Voluptuous – sensuously pleasing or delightful.

#160

Attentive — generous with their attention; considerate when listening; fully present; mindful; intent; diligent; earnest; committed; all ears.

#161

Genius — well above average in the smarts department; gifted; whip-smart; witty; masterly; profound; adept; first-rate.

#162

Confident — feeling or showing confidence in oneself or one's abilities or qualities.

#163

Regal — being magnificent or dignified.

#164

Unwavering — not wavering; steady or resolute.

#165

Smart — having or showing a quick-witted intelligence.

#166

Courteous — polite, respectful, or considerate in manner.

#167

Resourceful — having the ability to find quick and clever ways to overcome difficulties.

#168

Capable — able to efficiently achieve whatever one must do.

#169

Friendly — kind and pleasant.

#170

Available – readily accessible.

#171

Careful – cautious; thorough.

#172

Fair – unbiased; honest; follows rules.

#173

Fashionable – stylish.

#174

Helpful – providing aid or assistance; of service.

#175

Rambunctious – wildly boisterous; unruly.

#176

Thrifty – frugal; using money and other resources carefully and not wastefully.

#177

Uncanny – strange or mysterious, especially in an unsettling way.

#178

Uncontainable – very strong (typically referring to an emotion).

