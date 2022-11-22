If you’ve ever gotten a heartfelt compliment (and we are sure that you’ve gotten loads of them!), you know how with just a few genuinely heartfelt words, not only your day but your very self-esteem can get a much-needed boost. And to know that you have this power, too, makes you want to dish out the best compliments whenever there’s a good time for them, doesn’t it? And although the most beautiful words usually come spontaneously and are tailored to the situation at hand, these one-word compliments might come in handy when you find yourself searching for the exact right words.

You know, short compliments have one certain advantage compared to longer ones - they tend to leave the receiver blushing less and making your praises more matter-of-fact, and a lot less than tall tales to get in the person’s good graces. The formula is especially true with shy people; trust me, I know! Now, if you are wondering whether these one-word compliments are suitable for both genders, they definitely are. And although these days nobody really does any gender differentiation when it comes to beautiful words to say to a person, there are still some better-suited one-word compliments for guys (like the old-timey handsome, for instance!) and some one-word compliments for girls exclusively. Either way, we are sure these simple compliments would please anyone you choose to give them to.

So, ready to check out our list of cool compliments? If so, scroll on down below and check them out. Be sure to rank the best compliments, though, so that they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After that, you might be tempted to share this article with someone special so they can just have all the compliments in one place!