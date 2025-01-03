“MIL Sent My Wife A One-Way Plane Ticket And Wants Guardianship”

ADVERTISEMENT

Every family has its quirks, but there are an unlucky few who end up marrying into a dynamic so toxic and strange that they might need to actually seek legal help. Being passive aggressive pales in comparison to folks who chose to be actually aggressive, fortunately, most folks never have to deal with it.

A man shared the bizarre and unhinged behavior of his MIL after she sent his wife a Christmas card with a one way ticket home and a demand to become her guardian. We reached out to the husband via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

Some people just have unpleasant in-laws

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one man shared the legitimately illegal things his MIL would do to ruin his marriage

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: HodorTargaryen

Some folks needed more details

The MIL’s behavior raised more than a few eyebrows

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT