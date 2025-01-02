Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Makes A Fortune On Grandma’s “Old, Ugly” Furniture, His Mom Can’t Handle It
Family, Relationships

Man Makes A Fortune On Grandma's "Old, Ugly" Furniture, His Mom Can't Handle It

Few things are as emotionally draining as dealing with a parent who behaves more like a child.

This became all too clear to one Redditor as he helped his mother clear out his late grandmother’s house. She eagerly claimed all the so-called “valuables”—coins, furs, silverware—convinced they’d bring her a hefty profit. Meanwhile, she dismissed the “old, ugly” furniture, letting her son take it as an afterthought.

But when she discovered it was worth far more than her prized haul, it set off years of guilt-tripping and resentment that couldn’t be undone.

    After his grandmother’s passing, the man’s mother kept all the “valuables” for herself and let him have the furniture

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when she realized the furniture was worth far more than her prized haul, she was furious

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PhatJohnT

    Readers were happy to learn that the author cut ties with his mother

    Many shared similar experiences in response

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Uncommon Boston
    Uncommon Boston
    My mother either kept my grandmother's valuables or gave them to my sister. I was closer to my grandmother, she offered me many items when she was alive, which I didn't take because it wouldn't be fair.

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Please note OP it's not "boomers" alone who get greedy over inheritances.

    Uncommon Boston
    Uncommon Boston
    My mother either kept my grandmother's valuables or gave them to my sister. I was closer to my grandmother, she offered me many items when she was alive, which I didn't take because it wouldn't be fair.

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Please note OP it's not "boomers" alone who get greedy over inheritances.

