Man Makes A Fortune On Grandma’s “Old, Ugly” Furniture, His Mom Can’t Handle It
Few things are as emotionally draining as dealing with a parent who behaves more like a child.
This became all too clear to one Redditor as he helped his mother clear out his late grandmother’s house. She eagerly claimed all the so-called “valuables”—coins, furs, silverware—convinced they’d bring her a hefty profit. Meanwhile, she dismissed the “old, ugly” furniture, letting her son take it as an afterthought.
But when she discovered it was worth far more than her prized haul, it set off years of guilt-tripping and resentment that couldn’t be undone.
After his grandmother’s passing, the man’s mother kept all the “valuables” for herself and let him have the furniture
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But when she realized the furniture was worth far more than her prized haul, she was furious
Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PhatJohnT
Readers were happy to learn that the author cut ties with his mother
Many shared similar experiences in response
My mother either kept my grandmother's valuables or gave them to my sister. I was closer to my grandmother, she offered me many items when she was alive, which I didn't take because it wouldn't be fair.
My mother either kept my grandmother's valuables or gave them to my sister. I was closer to my grandmother, she offered me many items when she was alive, which I didn't take because it wouldn't be fair.
26
2