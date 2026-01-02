80 Vintage Ads That Prove The Human Mind Worked Differently Back In The Day
The landscapes of advertising and marketing have undergone immense changes over the decades. But it’s only when you see images of products and services from the past that you truly begin to understand just how much the world has evolved.
‘Old School Ads’ is a social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares vintage and retro advertisements that shed light on the past in a way you might not have seen before. We’ve collected some of the best, weirdest, confusing, timeless, and even outdated ads to share with you, and you’ll find them below.
1958 - Swanson TV Dinners
1965 - Kenner: Daddy Saddle
Once the kiddies are asleep, Mommy gets her turn.
1953 - Chlorodent Toothpaste
Nostalgia is big business, and lots of companies are trying to capitalize on it. When things get tough, and the world doesn’t seem to make much sense, it’s natural to think back and reminisce about the good old days. Usually, they coincide with a period of time when you were young, happy, carefree, and the world seemed simple.
And though nostalgia has lots of benefits, like making you more resilient and boosting your optimism, there are downsides, too. For one, you might miss out on great opportunities in the present if all you ever do is yearn for the past.
1944 - Camels
1950 - Cheez-It
As the University of Florida notes, nostalgia and thinking back to positive memories offer a host of potential benefits, including building your self-esteem, helping you find meaning in life, and making you happy
What’s more, it can also encourage you to live more authentically, as you remind yourself to stay true to your values, no matter how much time has passed.
1960 - Monster I-Scream Spoons
1960 - Kodak
Not at all sinister! The depressed hobo clown makes the advert so much better!
1955 - Olin Batteries
However, in terms of downsides, nostalgia can hinder your personal growth and increase your anxiety. “When we become too attached to certain memories, it can be hard to embrace the present, leaving us stagnant in certain areas of our lives,” the University of Florida notes.
Furthermore, if you have a habit of worrying, then being exposed to nostalgic content can make you more anxious or sad, even if the memory is fond.
1952 - Carrier
1964 - Ringo For President
1965 - Western Electric
According to Blavity Inc., as nostalgia is trending, companies are looking to retro ads for inspiration.
“Throwback retro ads give the viewer a sense of nostalgia. Attention is at a premium and what better way to stand out than to publish visuals that help people remember a time when a single, median, full time income was sufficient to purchase a single family home.”
1936 - Camel
1947 - Whitman's Sampler
1961 - Coca-Cola
What’s more, nostalgia can help reconcile consumers with who they once were with who they are right now. There’s a strong social (not just aesthetic) element within nostalgia, too.
“It can connect us to others through shared experience. We see this in how people derive warm, fuzzy feelings from recounting the ‘good ‘ol days’ with childhood friends or former classmates. This experience can help the human brain contend with the irreversibility of time. So, while there may exist a bit of bitter longing for the past, we’re comforted by the possibility of revisiting it, and in a sense, living it again,” Blavity Inc. explains.
1989 - Nike Air
1976 - Jose Cuervo
1939 - Texaco
Furthermore, referencing the past and focusing on the human side in advertising can be a way to signal both prestige and sophistication. This especially stands out in the context of the spread of artificial intelligence and the yearning for human connection.
That being said, the past isn’t all rosy. The cultural context and attitudes have changed a huge deal, and often for the better. A lot of the retro messaging from vintage ads wouldn’t fly in this day and age.
1984 - Epyx: Breakdance
Breakdancing as a video game. Could ya BE any more lame?
1979 - McIlhenny Co - Tabasco Sauce
1961 - Adf Company
As per Blavity Inc., in the past, advertisements weren’t consumed as frequently as they are now. They used to be found in newspapers, magazines, bus stops, and billboards, while now they are nearly ubiquitous, including on your screens.
Ads in the past used to focus on brevity and bold design choices, which is something that could help you stand out from the crowd in the modern advertising landscape.
1978 - Connoisseur Kids
1996 - Paco Rabanne
1981 - Bell System
I remember when your phone bill was based on how many calls you made, to where, and how long you talked.
‘Old School Ads’ was first created on Twitter (now known as X) in November 2013. Throughout the years, the account focused on sharing old school and vintage advertisements from all over the world.
While some of the ads are fun, lighthearted, and a little goofy, others sound incredibly tone-deaf in 2026. And some are for products and services that it’s hard to believe would be advertised in this day and age.
1956 - Curtiss Candies
1952 - Schlitz
1960 - Simca
Which of these advertisements impressed or shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you think could actually work in the modern world? On the flip side, which ones do you think are so outdated that it’s hard to believe they were ever made in the first place? Meanwhile, what are the best modern ads that you’ve seen in recent years?
What do you miss the most from your childhood? Let us know in the comments down below.
1936 - Parker Brothers
1956 - Seagram's 7 Crown
1964 - Naacp
Although do not vote Democrat as your vote will be discarded as you are obviously a plant trying to overturn the democratic process of making sure Donald Trump wins.
1962 - McDonald's
1946 - Coca-Cola
1942 - Ocean Spray
1960 - Pepsi
1954 - Life Savers
I miss Butter Rum. But *Floral*? *Violet*? And *MUSK*???!?
1939 - Old Gold
1989 - Toys "R" Us
1984 - Disney Channel
1983 - Hbo
1967 - Fright Factory
1967 - Sony
1958 - Seven-Up
1950 - AC Spark Plug
1959 - Dutch Masters
1955 - Ballantine Ale
1953 - Milky Way
1929 - Wrigley's Spearmint Gum
1980 - Don Post Masks
1949 - Schlitz
1968 - Sony
There are phones and tablets with bigger screens (and sharper resolution) now.
1972 - Kodak
1956 - Life Savers
1960 - Jell-O
1984 - Sure
1969 - Sesame Street
1957 - S.o.s
1966 - Swanson
1971 - The Bullwinkle Watch
Who let in those two jokers in the middle of the bottom row? They could'a put in Tom Slick and Baron Otto Matic!
1947 - Goodyear
Except for the big gas bag currently in charge of the USA.
1983 - 7 Up
1957 - American Dairy Association
1959 - Coca-Cola
1938 - Guinness
Guinness, so full of iron it will turn your p*o black.
1979 - Wild Turkey
1975 - The Bundler
1950 - Champion Spark Plugs
1948 - Richardson's
Are Richardson Mints still around? They were pretty good on the holidays.
1966 - Smirnoff
I do not trust anything advertised by Woody Allen. He has... peculiar tastes.