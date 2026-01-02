ADVERTISEMENT

The landscapes of advertising and marketing have undergone immense changes over the decades. But it’s only when you see images of products and services from the past that you truly begin to understand just how much the world has evolved.

‘Old School Ads’ is a social media project that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its curator shares vintage and retro advertisements that shed light on the past in a way you might not have seen before. We’ve collected some of the best, weirdest, confusing, timeless, and even outdated ads to share with you, and you’ll find them below.

#1

1958 - Swanson TV Dinners

Vintage ad showing a quick-frozen turkey dinner on a tray, illustrating bizarre vintage ads that wouldn’t fly today.

    #2

    1965 - Kenner: Daddy Saddle

    Vintage ad showing a child riding a Daddy Saddle toy on an adult, a classic bizarre vintage ad concept.

    Eugene the Jeep
    Eugene the Jeep
    Eugene the Jeep
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Once the kiddies are asleep, Mommy gets her turn.

    #3

    1953 - Chlorodent Toothpaste

    Vintage ad showing a woman with a pumpkin mask promoting Chlorodent toothpaste to combat morning mouth breath.

    Nostalgia is big business, and lots of companies are trying to capitalize on it. When things get tough, and the world doesn’t seem to make much sense, it’s natural to think back and reminisce about the good old days. Usually, they coincide with a period of time when you were young, happy, carefree, and the world seemed simple.

    And though nostalgia has lots of benefits, like making you more resilient and boosting your optimism, there are downsides, too. For one, you might miss out on great opportunities in the present if all you ever do is yearn for the past.

    #4

    1944 - Camels

    Vintage ad showing a soldier lighting a cigarette for a woman, highlighting bizarre vintage ads from the past.

    #5

    1950 - Cheez-It

    Vintage ads featuring Cheez-It crackers with cheese flavor, showcasing classic quirky characters and nostalgic branding.

    #6

    1979 - Yamaha

    Vintage Yamaha ad showing two women with contrasting styles promoting vintage ads and unique music experiences.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This ad makes very little sense.

    As the University of Florida notes, nostalgia and thinking back to positive memories offer a host of potential benefits, including building your self-esteem, helping you find meaning in life, and making you happy

    What’s more, it can also encourage you to live more authentically, as you remind yourself to stay true to your values, no matter how much time has passed.
    #7

    1960 - Monster I-Scream Spoons

    Vintage monster-themed ice cream spoons ad featuring Mummy, Wolf Man, Frankenstein, and Creature figures for $1.00.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    These are the kind of cool things they used to include a free prizes inside boxes of cereal.

    #8

    1960 - Kodak

    Vintage Kodak color film ad featuring Halloween scenes with children and a sad clown, showcasing bizarre vintage ads today.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Not at all sinister! The depressed hobo clown makes the advert so much better!

    #9

    1955 - Olin Batteries

    Vintage Halloween ad showing children in costumes using flashlights powered by Olin batteries at night.

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Leak Proof? - Duracell listen up, the patent has probably expired!

    However, in terms of downsides, nostalgia can hinder your personal growth and increase your anxiety. “When we become too attached to certain memories, it can be hard to embrace the present, leaving us stagnant in certain areas of our lives,” the University of Florida notes.

    Furthermore, if you have a habit of worrying, then being exposed to nostalgic content can make you more anxious or sad, even if the memory is fond.
    #10

    1952 - Carrier

    Vintage political ad featuring donkey and elephant mascots shaking hands at Chicago Convention Hall, showcasing vintage ads.

    #11

    1964 - Ringo For President

    Vintage ad illustration showing a lively crowd with signs supporting Ringo for president in a retro style.

    #12

    1965 - Western Electric

    Vintage Western Electric ad showcasing Touch-Tone phone technology and Bell System innovation in classic telephone design.

    According to Blavity Inc., as nostalgia is trending, companies are looking to retro ads for inspiration.

    “Throwback retro ads give the viewer a sense of nostalgia. Attention is at a premium and what better way to stand out than to publish visuals that help people remember a time when a single, median, full time income was sufficient to purchase a single family home.”
    #13

    1936 - Camel

    Vintage ad promoting Camel cigarettes for digestion after Thanksgiving dinner with food and tobacco theme.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Me, I prefer smoked turkey or smoked salmon to smoked camels.

    #14

    1947 - Whitman's Sampler

    Vintage Whitman's ad shows a Pilgrim man with a turkey and a couple hugging over a gift box sampler.

    #15

    1961 - Coca-Cola

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad featuring a bottle and glass promoting ice-cold Coke with a traditional holiday meal backdrop.

    What’s more, nostalgia can help reconcile consumers with who they once were with who they are right now. There’s a strong social (not just aesthetic) element within nostalgia, too.

    “It can connect us to others through shared experience. We see this in how people derive warm, fuzzy feelings from recounting the ‘good ‘ol days’ with childhood friends or former classmates. This experience can help the human brain contend with the irreversibility of time. So, while there may exist a bit of bitter longing for the past, we’re comforted by the possibility of revisiting it, and in a sense, living it again,” Blavity Inc. explains.
    #16

    1989 - Nike Air

    Vintage Nike ad featuring Bo Jackson in football gear holding a baseball bat, showcasing bizarre vintage ads from the past.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Bo knows... how to make a buck.

    #17

    1976 - Jose Cuervo

    Vintage ad showing how to make Yellow Snow with a bucket of snow and Cuervo Gold tequila, a bizarre vintage ad concept.

    #18

    1939 - Texaco

    Vintage Texaco ad featuring a bear promoting winter car protection with easy oil and lubrication tips.

    Furthermore, referencing the past and focusing on the human side in advertising can be a way to signal both prestige and sophistication. This especially stands out in the context of the spread of artificial intelligence and the yearning for human connection.

    That being said, the past isn’t all rosy. The cultural context and attitudes have changed a huge deal, and often for the better. A lot of the retro messaging from vintage ads wouldn’t fly in this day and age.
    #19

    1984 - Epyx: Breakdance

    Vintage breakdance advertisement showing a dancer in motion promoting classic breakdance video game from the 1980s.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Breakdancing as a video game. Could ya BE any more lame?

    #20

    1979 - McIlhenny Co - Tabasco Sauce

    Vintage Tabasco pepper sauce ad with barbeque grill, sausages, and bold text promoting its sharp, flavorful taste.

    #21

    1961 - Adf Company

    Vintage ad featuring eye-shaped cuff links and tie tack in a quirky design from bizarre vintage ads collection.

    As per Blavity Inc., in the past, advertisements weren’t consumed as frequently as they are now. They used to be found in newspapers, magazines, bus stops, and billboards, while now they are nearly ubiquitous, including on your screens.

    Ads in the past used to focus on brevity and bold design choices, which is something that could help you stand out from the crowd in the modern advertising landscape.
    #22

    1978 - Connoisseur Kids

    Vintage roller skate ad featuring Hot Rollers with die cast chassis and precision engineered poly wheels.

    #23

    1996 - Paco Rabanne

    Bizarre vintage ad for Paco perfume with a bold message encouraging voting alongside product image and logo.

    #24

    1981 - Bell System

    Vintage Bell System ad showing a boy in a turkey costume promoting affordable phone call rates and touch tone dialing.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    I remember when your phone bill was based on how many calls you made, to where, and how long you talked.

    ‘Old School Ads’ was first created on Twitter (now known as X) in November 2013. Throughout the years, the account focused on sharing old school and vintage advertisements from all over the world.

    While some of the ads are fun, lighthearted, and a little goofy, others sound incredibly tone-deaf in 2026. And some are for products and services that it’s hard to believe would be advertised in this day and age.
    #25

    1956 - Curtiss Candies

    Vintage Halloween candy ad showing children trick-or-treating with Baby Ruth and Butterfinger treats from Curtiss Candy Company.

    #26

    1952 - Schlitz

    Vintage Schlitz beer ad with smiling ghosts inviting patrons inside a bar, showcasing bizarre vintage ads from the past.

    #27

    1960 - Simca

    Vintage Simca car ad with whimsical Halloween goblins highlighting unique glass area and safety features.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Huh. I've never even heard of that car.

    Which of these advertisements impressed or shocked you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you think could actually work in the modern world? On the flip side, which ones do you think are so outdated that it’s hard to believe they were ever made in the first place? Meanwhile, what are the best modern ads that you’ve seen in recent years?

    What do you miss the most from your childhood? Let us know in the comments down below.
    #28

    1936 - Parker Brothers

    Vintage Monopoly and Politics board game ads by Parker Brothers showcasing popular and bizarre vintage ads.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    We used to have a Parker Brothers board game called Landslide, where the object was to collect electoral votes. As I recall, it was fairly entertaining. (And now I wonder if one of my siblings ended up with that game...?)

    #29

    1956 - Seagram's 7 Crown

    Vintage ad showing Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey with political voting buttons, a classic example of bizarre vintage ads.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Not even close to the finest American whiskey these days, lol.

    #30

    1964 - Naacp

    Vintage ad showing a man voting in a booth urging civic duty, illustrating bizarre vintage ads from past decades.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Although do not vote Democrat as your vote will be discarded as you are obviously a plant trying to overturn the democratic process of making sure Donald Trump wins.

    #31

    1962 - McDonald's

    Vintage McDonald's ad showing cartoon characters in an old car promoting classic fast food and the Golden Arches logo.

    #32

    1946 - Coca-Cola

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad showing a joyful family reunion with people enjoying soda and socializing indoors.

    #33

    1942 - Ocean Spray

    Vintage ad showing a woman serving seven turkeys and cranberry sauce turkey cutters from Ocean Spray.

    #34

    1960 - Pepsi

    Vintage Pepsi ad showing a social gathering with stylishly dressed people, highlighting bizarre vintage ads.

    #35

    1954 - Life Savers

    Vintage Life Savers ad with Pep O Mint candy rolls displayed along a snowy forest river, showcasing classic branding and flavors.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I miss Butter Rum. But *Floral*? *Violet*? And *MUSK*???!?

    #36

    1939 - Old Gold

    Vintage ad of a woman skier promoting Old Gold cigarettes with text highlighting its double-mellow flavor.

    #37

    1989 - Toys "R" Us

    Vintage ads featuring Back to the Future II toy cars at Toys R Us, showcasing bizarre and fascinating retro products.

    #38

    1984 - Disney Channel

    Vintage Disney Channel ad showing a family watching TV with Mickey Mouse and Goofy promoting nostalgic entertainment.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Michael Jackson shows up for your kids?

    #39

    1983 - Hbo

    Vintage HBO ad featuring a laughing man promoting comedy, an example of bizarre vintage ads from past decades.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Not very flattering to Robin. Looks like they just randomly paused a videotape and used that image for the poster.

    #40

    1967 - Fright Factory

    Vintage ad featuring a creepy monster mask and Mattel's Fright Factory toy for bizarre vintage ads enthusiasts.

    #41

    1967 - Sony

    Vintage ad shows three witches watching a small TV in a forest, highlighting bizarre vintage ads unlikely to appear today.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg and Magrat.

    #42

    1958 - Seven-Up

    Vintage 7-Up ad with a man in a hat and woman in a pink bunny costume promoting a fresh clean taste for parties.

    #43

    1950 - AC Spark Plug

    Vintage ad featuring a distressed turkey and man promoting AC fuel pumps in a classic illustration style.

    #44

    1959 - Dutch Masters

    Vintage ad showing a family in costume enjoying Dutch Masters cigars, a classic example of bizarre vintage ads.

    #45

    1955 - Ballantine Ale

    Vintage ad featuring a Halloween pumpkin with a beer bottle and glass promoting Ballantine Ale's light and refreshing flavor.

    #46

    1953 - Milky Way

    Vintage Milky Way chocolate ad featuring a carved pumpkin and candy bar, showcasing bizarre vintage ads.

    #47

    1929 - Wrigley's Spearmint Gum

    Vintage ad for Wrigley's Spearmint gum featuring children in costumes with mint leaf flavor promotion.

    #48

    1980 - Don Post Masks

    Vintage mask advertisement featuring bizarre and fascinating designs from classic horror and sci-fi characters for collectors.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Similar ones today would probably go for over $100.

    #49

    1949 - Schlitz

    Vintage ad showing a man in a bear costume tasting Schlitz beer at a lively party with costumed guests and drinks.

    #50

    1968 - Sony

    Vintage ad showing Walter Cronkite and Daffy Duck promoting Sony TV from bizarre vintage ads collection.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    There are phones and tablets with bigger screens (and sharper resolution) now.

    #51

    1972 - Kodak

    Vintage Kodak ad featuring a Voter’s Choice calendar watch offer with Uncle Sam pointing and colorful patriotic design.

    #52

    1956 - Life Savers

    Vintage Life Savers candy ad showing fruit flavors in rows with a voting concept, illustrating a bizarre vintage ads style.

    #53

    1960 - Jell-O

    Vintage ad for Jell-O flavors featuring a humorous election with people holding signs for fruit flavors.

    #54

    1984 - Sure

    Vintage ad featuring a man raising his hands with a Sure deodorant product displayed, showcasing fascinating vintage ads.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Is it just me? I feel like visible pit stains on shirts was a far more common to see many years back.

    #55

    1969 - Sesame Street

    Vintage Sesame Street ad promoting educational television for preschool children with classic black and white images.

    #56

    1957 - S.o.s

    Vintage S.O.S cleaning pads ad showing holiday kitchen scenes with baking, roasting, and feasting in a retro style illustration.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    SOS Pads are still great, but man, do they rust quickly.

    #57

    1966 - Swanson

    Vintage ads showing Swanson TV dinner with turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, peas, mashed potatoes, and family illustration.

    #58

    1971 - The Bullwinkle Watch

    Vintage advertisement for Bullwinkle watches featuring cartoon characters and an order form for multiple designs.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Who let in those two jokers in the middle of the bottom row? They could'a put in Tom Slick and Baron Otto Matic!

    #59

    1947 - Goodyear

    Vintage Goodyear balloon parade ad showing large character balloons floating over a city street and crowd below.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Except for the big gas bag currently in charge of the USA.

    #60

    1983 - 7 Up

    Vintage 7UP ad offering free Thanksgiving placecards with soda can and glass of ice in retro design.

    #61

    1957 - American Dairy Association

    Vintage ad showing a roasted turkey baked with real butter, highlighting flavor and juiciness in vintage ads.

    #62

    1959 - Coca-Cola

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad showing a multigenerational family giving thanks around a holiday dinner table.

    #63

    1938 - Guinness

    Vintage ad showing a family surprised at Thanksgiving dinner with a humorous Guinness beer promotion.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Guinness, so full of iron it will turn your p*o black.

    #64

    1979 - Wild Turkey

    Vintage Wild Turkey whiskey ad featuring bottles, a glass, and a detailed turkey figurine from a 1970s magazine.

    #65

    1975 - The Bundler

    Vintage ads featuring unique adult body-bundler loungewear showcasing bizarre fashion trends from past decades.

    #66

    1950 - Champion Spark Plugs

    Vintage ad featuring a black dog in snow promoting Champion spark plugs with a winter theme and bold text.

    #67

    1948 - Richardson's

    Vintage ads showing playful polar bears promoting Richardson’s mint candy with ice and snow in the background.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Are Richardson Mints still around? They were pretty good on the holidays.

    #68

    1966 - Smirnoff

    Vintage Smirnoff mule ad featuring a man and woman with wooden mule prop in quirky retro style.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    I do not trust anything advertised by Woody Allen. He has... peculiar tastes.

    #69

    1948 - Chase & Sanborn

    Vintage coffee ad featuring a man with angel wings enjoying a new flavor in bizarre vintage ads style.

    #70

    1948 - Apple Pyequick

    Vintage ad showing apple pie, pie crust mix, and different apple varieties in a bizarre vintage ad style.

    #71

    1938 - Rice Krispies

    Vintage Kellogg’s Rice Krispies ad featuring Little Jack Horner and Santa promoting holiday cereal packaging.

    #72

    1966 - Rca

    Vintage RCA Victor ad shows colorful animated characters gathered around a retro TV, highlighting vivid color technology innovation.

    #73

    1931 - Telefunken

    Vintage telefunken radio ad with artistic design and musical notes, showcasing unique vintage ads style and creativity.

    #74

    1955 - The Mickey Mouse Club

    Vintage ad for Mickey Mouse Club TV show featuring classic Disney characters and old-style cartoon promotion.

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    "M-I-C... see ya real soon!"

    #75

    1911- Coca-Cola

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad featuring a suitcase with travel stickers promoting the refreshing beverage everywhere you go.

    #76

    1930 Life Savers

    Vintage Life Savers ad showing different candy flavors and emphasizing their refreshing and soothing qualities.

    #77

    1988 - Quick Shot Studio 4 Home D.j. Machine

    Vintage ad featuring the Studio 4 Home D.J. Machine promoting a unique and exciting retro music gadget.

    #78

    1971 - Kellogg's Sugar Smacks

    Vintage Dr. Who advertisement showing badges inside Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks cereal, a bizarre retro promotional product.

    #79

    1987 - Funpals & Underoos

    Vintage Superman ad promoting a free tee shirt with purchase of Funpals and Underoos underwear.

    #80

    1971 - Sports Illustrated

    Vintage baseball players in action poses featured in a bizarre vintage ad showcasing 25 weeks of Sports Illustrated for $3.95.

