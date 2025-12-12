“Are You This Old?”: 119 Items That May Remind You Of Your Creaking Joints In The Best Way (New Pics)
Tony Soprano once said, “‘Remember when’ is the lowest form of conversation.” In case you didn’t catch his drift, it was an implication that dwelling on nostalgia can either signal an unfulfilling present or be a dangerous way to divulge information.
But for everyone else who isn’t a cynic or hiding something dark, reminiscing is always a fond way to bond over a shared history. It’s why subreddits like this one thrive, particularly through images of the past that instantly bring you back to a simpler time.
Here are some of the many posts on the page that you may need to explain to a younger person in your life.
This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas
We All Still Buy It And Eat It
What Was Your Childhood Experience With This Bike Pedal?
For the most part, we reminisce to recall the happier moments in our lives. While it is often a fruitful bonding experience, it can also be a healthy activity for seniors. A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Psychology described nostalgia as a “precious resource” for older adults, as it fosters a sense of safety and supports healthy aging.
Does Anyone Else Miss The Butter Rum Lifesavers?
I Learned How To Use Html From Myspace
You Know You're Old If You Know What These Are
“By doing so, they find safety in sources such as familiar patterns and coherence, continuity in the sense of self or relationships, and affectionate close bonds,” an excerpt from the journal reads.
The study also emphasized the importance of nostalgia and its role in regulating emotions, physiology, and behavior. It noted that feeling wistful about the past has the potential to support the brain-heart regulatory response to threat and safety.
Who Else Made Their Own Popsicles?
Saddest Picture You Will Ever See Today
Do You Remember Those Cigarette Machines?
The other day I told my 13 yr old that people used to smoke on planes and it blew his mind. Haha!
Memoirist and speaker Diana Raab further discussed the benefits of reminiscence in an article for Psychology Today. As she explained, doing so in a social context “inspires a sense of warmth and connection,” which ultimately nurtures relationships.
And We Survived
If You Truly Believe
I Resemble That Remark
Raab likewise doubled down on the benefits of nostalgia for seniors. In her article, she noted how reminiscing about the good old days “can be an antidote to loneliness” while also promoting prosocial behavior.
“Looking back on our lives tends to minimize loneliness and isolation,” said Raab, who holds a PhD in transpersonal psychology.
Perfect Strangers! I Wonder If Baiki's Accent Got Any Better?!
Gone But Never Forgotten! Rip. What Is Your Favorite Movie Of His?
You May Be Old, But Are You This Old?
Yep. With the cord really stretched out from walking to the other room while talking.
Chartered psychologist Jolanta Burke also recognizes the power of reminiscence. She even offered tips on how to tap into our past with utmost fondness, which would benefit in the long run.
One tip she provided is to consider one of your happiest moments in life and write about it in a journal. Another tip would be to make a list of positive memories and pick one to recall. According to Burke, it’s about letting these images and emotions surface so we have something to hold on to and even write about.
When TV Cops Weren’t All Genius Hero Models
I loved Sipowicz. Dennis Franz was wonderful in this role.
If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old
I may be old, but the image of Burt Reynolds in a wetsuit will live forever
Remember Those Old Wooden Playgrounds?
You’re Old, But Are You This Old?
Our local grocery store printed their paper bags with book templates.
I See Your Plastic Carpet Runner And Raise With The Vinyl Sofa Cover
😂🤣
So true. I fell so bad for kids today. Every. Single. Thing is documented and posted online.
Anyone Eat At The Woolworths Counter?
If You Are Old Enough, You'll Remember When A Rubber Ball Was A Huge Toy Revolution. Game Changer
If You Remember These Prices From The 1990s You're Pretty Old
I see these prices and think how cheap they are, but then remember that we were so poor that even this was too expensive XD
When You Have To Explain It To Younger Generations
Yup! With a side of, “Did you tape a Penny to the Columbia House postcard” years old!
Oldheads....how Many Of You Had One On The Roof Of Your House?
I kept the one on my house: burglars would think I was too poor to rob
You May Be Old But, Are You This Old
Remember This Guy?
🍕🍕
Did You Watch This Guy On TV?
Who Remembers The Days When We Had These Prices On Gas?
Everyone Seemed To Have This Alarm Clock Before
Who Remembers This Movie?
Have You Remembered That You Needed Two Keys For One Car Before?
Are You This Old
Those were high tech improvements over the previous flash options (for amateurs, not pros)!
If You Used ICQ To Chat In The Early To Mid 90s You Feel My Pain. I'm Old
You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man
Where Are My 90s Fellas?
You’d pick up the receiver with your right hand, transfer it to your left so you could take notes, and hang it up. This caused the kinks.
If You Were Only Allowed To Walk On These In Your House And Not The Carpet Then You Are Old
S**g carpet. It had to be perfectly raked and lord forbid you had a row out of order.
You Know You Can Hear This Pic
Can You Hear It?
I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old?
Do You Remember What This Ad Was For? Bonus Points If You Remember The Song Playing
They recreated this in an episode of Fringe. Season 4 I think.
Everyone Pictured Here Became A Household Name After This Movie Came Out. Anyone Remember The Movie?? Tom Cruise (Far Right) Looks So Young In This
This Hurts
@crystalwitch60 dazed and confused m, sound familiar?
Who Dares To Admit That They Liked These Guys?
Well there's certainly one well-known guy who does...
My Mom Had One At Her House. But My Dad Never Had One Cause He Said They Weren't Practical. The Shows Of Having Divorced Parents
If You Know Who This Is Then…
Julie Newmar was a great Catwoman, but so was Eartha Kitt.
These Guys Were The Best -
Are You Old Enough To Explain A Practical Use For This?
How Many Of Can Feel This Picture?
You May Be Old........but Are You This Old
If This Was Your Hero-You’re Officially Old
Were You One Of These Kids?
Who Remembers This Gem Of A TV Show?
Top Songs From 1972... How Many Do You Remember?
"My daddy told me son you're going to drive me to drinking, if you dont stop driving that Hot Rod Lincoln!"
Who Watched The Cartoons From These Two Dudes?
As A 12 Year Old I Was Glued To The TV For 8 Straight Days In 1977. How Many Of You Other Oldsters Did The Same?
Our Secretary Had One At My First Job
Stamp wetter. I had so much fun with this and S&H green stamps.
What's Your Score?
These Had Me Occupied For Hours Riding In The Car Or To Keep Me From Being Bored At Relatives’ Houses
We had these in Australia too! My sisters and I loved them - I feel excited just seeing this picture!
They Were Built Differently Back In The Day
Ya But, Are You
Are You Old Enough To Know The Shows And Movie Inspired By This Real Dude?
Mission Of Every Trip To The Drugstore
Remember These?
If You Remember This Guy Yelling At You...yes You're Kinda Old
Who Had One Of These Sitting On Their Dresser?
Remember What Show This Came From?
Edward Everett Horton narrated this. Wonderful voice that man had.
Are You This Old?
If You’ve Ever Had To Use This Device
Do You Know The Lyrics? If So,you Might Be Old
Would You Stay Here?
If You Remember This Boat…
. . . then you would have just finished a three-hour tour (a three hour tour).