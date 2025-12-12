ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Soprano once said, “Remember when is the lowest form of conversation.” In case you didn’t catch his drift, it was an implication that dwelling on nostalgia can either signal an unfulfilling present or be a dangerous way to divulge information. 

But for everyone else who isn’t a cynic or hiding something dark, reminiscing is always a fond way to bond over a shared history. It’s why subreddits like this one thrive, particularly through images of the past that instantly bring you back to a simpler time. 

Here are some of the many posts on the page that you may need to explain to a younger person in your life.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Always Seemed To Appear On My Parents Coffee Table Between Thanksgiving & Christmas

Wooden bowl filled with mixed nuts and a vintage nutcracker tool, nostalgic items that may remind you of creaking joints.

Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    We All Still Buy It And Eat It

    Child reading a cereal box at breakfast, reminding you of creaking joints from nostalgia and old memories.

    Flora_Roque Report

    10points
    POST
    toikagao1 avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the shampoo ingredients in the toilet

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    What Was Your Childhood Experience With This Bike Pedal?

    Close-up of an old metal bicycle pedal with sharp edges, reminding you of creaking joints nostalgia.

    Few_Day_3043 Report

    9points
    POST

    For the most part, we reminisce to recall the happier moments in our lives. While it is often a fruitful bonding experience, it can also be a healthy activity for seniors. A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Psychology described nostalgia as a “precious resource” for older adults, as it fosters a sense of safety and supports healthy aging. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Does Anyone Else Miss The Butter Rum Lifesavers?

    Life Savers butter rum hard candy rolls and loose candies, nostalgic items that may remind you of creaking joints.

    StaffYearly4493 Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They WERE the best.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #5

    I Learned How To Use Html From Myspace

    Social media humor highlighting generational differences that may remind you of your creaking joints and nostalgia.

    Ok_Major3063 Report

    8points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy shiitake mushrooms, Batman! 😳

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    You Know You're Old If You Know What These Are

    Black vintage camera film rewinders shown with text asking who knows their use, relating to nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    Ok_Egg1644 Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments

    “By doing so, they find safety in sources such as familiar patterns and coherence, continuity in the sense of self or relationships, and affectionate close bonds,” an excerpt from the journal reads. 

    The study also emphasized the importance of nostalgia and its role in regulating emotions, physiology, and behavior. It noted that feeling wistful about the past has the potential to support the brain-heart regulatory response to threat and safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Who Else Made Their Own Popsicles?

    Vintage plastic ice pop molds with lids and handles, a nostalgic item that may remind you of creaking joints.

    Roose_Mommy Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Saddest Picture You Will Ever See Today

    Abandoned Toys R Us and Blockbuster stores with rusted vehicles, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    southern_michell8258 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Do You Remember Those Cigarette Machines?

    Vintage cigarette vending machine with coin slot and selector buttons, a nostalgic item for those with creaking joints memories.

    Sweet-Raspberry2000 Report

    8points
    POST
    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The other day I told my 13 yr old that people used to smoke on planes and it blew his mind. Haha!

    3
    3points
    reply

    Memoirist and speaker Diana Raab further discussed the benefits of reminiscence in an article for Psychology Today. As she explained, doing so in a social context “inspires a sense of warmth and connection,” which ultimately nurtures relationships. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    And We Survived

    Black and white photo of children walking to school, evoking nostalgia and reminders of creaking joints from the past.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    8points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I had a lunchbox.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    If You Truly Believe

    Vintage pink and blue eraser with text referencing nostalgia for items that remind you of creaking joints.

    goinghome81 Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    I Resemble That Remark

    Close-up of a vinyl record player speed selector with 45, 33, and 16 RPM, nostalgic item for those with creaking joints.

    Few_Day_3043 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    Raab likewise doubled down on the benefits of nostalgia for seniors. In her article, she noted how reminiscing about the good old days “can be an antidote to loneliness” while also promoting prosocial behavior. 

    “Looking back on our lives tends to minimize loneliness and isolation,” said Raab, who holds a PhD in transpersonal psychology. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Perfect Strangers! I Wonder If Baiki's Accent Got Any Better?!

    Side-by-side photos of two men hugging, showing how they have aged, reminding of creaking joints over time.

    Lilly_Park34 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Gone But Never Forgotten! Rip. What Is Your Favorite Movie Of His?

    Close-up of a joyful older man smiling widely, capturing the essence of creaking joints and aging with happiness.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    You May Be Old, But Are You This Old?

    Vintage black rotary wall phone with coiled cord, a nostalgic item that may remind you of creaking joints.

    BarbiieQueenn Report

    7points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. With the cord really stretched out from walking to the other room while talking.

    2
    2points
    reply

    Chartered psychologist Jolanta Burke also recognizes the power of reminiscence. She even offered tips on how to tap into our past with utmost fondness, which would benefit in the long run. 

    One tip she provided is to consider one of your happiest moments in life and write about it in a journal. Another tip would be to make a list of positive memories and pick one to recall. According to Burke, it’s about letting these images and emotions surface so we have something to hold on to and even write about.
    #16

    When TV Cops Weren’t All Genius Hero Models

    Middle-aged man in a suit with NYPD detective badge, representing nostalgic items that remind you of creaking joints.

    PossiblyNotAwful Report

    7points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved Sipowicz. Dennis Franz was wonderful in this role.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Are You This Old?

    Old Pepsi-Cola can with pull tab opener, a nostalgic item reminding you of creaking joints and past decades.

    R3b3lli0n Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    If You Remember What Movie This Scene Is From, You Probably Cancelled Your Canoe Trip To Georgia, And…you’re Old

    Young boy playing banjo on porch, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories from childhood items.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    7points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may be old, but the image of Burt Reynolds in a wetsuit will live forever

    2
    2points
    reply
    #19

    Remember Those Old Wooden Playgrounds?

    Large wooden playground structure with towers and slides, a nostalgic item reminding you of your creaking joints.

    Miss-Empress Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    You’re Old, But Are You This Old?

    Old hardcover book with a brown dust jacket, representing nostalgic items that may remind you of creaking joints.

    noisy_nichol1999 Report

    7points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our local grocery store printed their paper bags with book templates.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    I See Your Plastic Carpet Runner And Raise With The Vinyl Sofa Cover

    Woman in pink vintage dress sitting on retro vinyl couch, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    dressupandstayhome Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    😂🤣

    Two women laughing with sunglasses in a shopping cart, relating to nostalgic items and creaking joints memories.

    fknenigma Report

    7points
    POST
    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. I fell so bad for kids today. Every. Single. Thing is documented and posted online.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Anyone Eat At The Woolworths Counter?

    Vintage F.W. Woolworth Co. menu featuring classic platters and sandwiches with prices from the mid-20th century.

    gerdzilla50 Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    If You Are Old Enough, You'll Remember When A Rubber Ball Was A Huge Toy Revolution. Game Changer

    Vintage wham-o super ball small ball toy pack with colorful bouncing balls, nostalgic items for creaking joints memories.

    Tony-Sopranos-Prozac Report

    7points
    POST
    #25

    If You Remember These Prices From The 1990s You're Pretty Old

    Vintage fast food menu featuring classic value meals with burgers, fries, and drinks, nostalgic item reminding of creaking joints

    joetrumps Report

    7points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see these prices and think how cheap they are, but then remember that we were so poor that even this was too expensive XD

    2
    2points
    reply
    #26

    When You Have To Explain It To Younger Generations

    Portable CD player with compact discs above vintage eight-track stereo recorder and tapes, nostalgic items for creaking joints.

    dgtrekker Report

    7points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup! With a side of, “Did you tape a Penny to the Columbia House postcard” years old!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Oldheads....how Many Of You Had One On The Roof Of Your House?

    Old rooftop TV antenna mounted on a brick chimney under clear blue sky, reminding of creaking joints nostalgia.

    SpareExplanation7242 Report

    7points
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kept the one on my house: burglars would think I was too poor to rob

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    You May Be Old But, Are You This Old

    Woman in a vintage setting holding a magnifying glass to her face, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    FrostedxRose Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do, do, do be a dobee! Miss Julie!!!!!!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Remember This Guy?

    Man with mustache smiling, holding a large watermelon and a mallet, a nostalgic item for creaking joints reminders.

    GlimmeringNighttx Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #30

    🍕🍕

    Vintage Pizza Hut exterior and interior with red booths and checkered tablecloths, nostalgic items reminding of creaking joints years ago

    Holiday-Days Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #31

    Did You Watch This Guy On TV?

    Elderly man smiling with a red beanie and glasses, evoking nostalgic memories of creaking joints and aging.

    MrMeanJeans Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oui, monsieur!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Who Remembers The Days When We Had These Prices On Gas?

    Old gas station price signs showing self-serve car wash and cheap fuel, reminding you of creaking joints nostalgia.

    Elizabeth_Bruggem Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #33

    Everyone Seemed To Have This Alarm Clock Before

    Vintage alarm clock on wooden table, a nostalgic item that may remind you of creaking joints and old memories

    Few_Day_3043 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #34

    Who Remembers This Movie?

    Four friends smiling outdoors on a sunny day, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories from past decades.

    Tighhtt_Princess Report

    6points
    POST
    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bonus points if you remember how the house they are looking at is being destroyed in this scene.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Have You Remembered That You Needed Two Keys For One Car Before?

    Two vintage car keys attached to a chain, symbolizing nostalgic items that remind you of creaking joints.

    Ok_Egg1644 Report

    6points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup! One for the doors, and one for the ignition!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Are You This Old

    Vintage GE Super Flash Cubes in original packaging, a nostalgic item for those recalling creaking joints memories.

    pmljb Report

    6points
    POST
    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those were high tech improvements over the previous flash options (for amateurs, not pros)!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    If You Used ICQ To Chat In The Early To Mid 90s You Feel My Pain. I'm Old

    Retro ICQ instant messaging interface with contact list showing online status, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    Butt_Fucking_Smurfs Report

    6points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used it in the late 90s in college.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man

    Elderly man smiling while holding a young leopard cub, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    BeeButtercupp Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #39

    Where Are My 90s Fellas?

    Coiled phone cord tangles highlighted, a nostalgic item reminding you of creaking joints and old memories.

    theposearchive Report

    6points
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’d pick up the receiver with your right hand, transfer it to your left so you could take notes, and hang it up. This caused the kinks.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    If You Were Only Allowed To Walk On These In Your House And Not The Carpet Then You Are Old

    Clear plastic anti-slip bath mat roll with suction cups against carpet and wicker basket, nostalgic item for creaking joints.

    Straightener78 Report

    6points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S**g carpet. It had to be perfectly raked and lord forbid you had a row out of order.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    Remember When Air Was Free?

    Old-fashioned air pump machine at a gas station, a nostalgic item that may remind you of creaking joints.

    L0st-137 Report

    6points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well not in that picture

    2
    2points
    reply
    #42

    You Know You Can Hear This Pic

    Smiling woman in vintage TV ad promoting a psychic hotline, evoking nostalgic items that remind you of creaking joints.

    Son0fSanf0rd Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Can You Hear It?

    Hand turning a vintage cabinet drawer k**b, evoking nostalgia for items that remind you of creaking joints.

    Historical-Bug-4784 Report

    6points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 🎶 💕

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    I See Your Pop Snaps And Raise You This.. Are You This Old?

    Vintage metal toy airplane on wooden surface, an item that may remind you of your creaking joints nostalgia.

    Eleggant_Angel Report

    5points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not immediately lethal Jarts?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #45

    Do You Remember What This Ad Was For? Bonus Points If You Remember The Song Playing

    Black and white photo of a man sitting on a chair watching a vintage TV, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    5points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They recreated this in an episode of Fringe. Season 4 I think.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Everyone Pictured Here Became A Household Name After This Movie Came Out. Anyone Remember The Movie?? Tom Cruise (Far Right) Looks So Young In This

    Group of young men smiling together, evoking nostalgia and reminding viewers of creaking joints in a fun way.

    Ok_Major3063 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #47

    This Hurts

    Scene from Dazed and Confused with text about movie release dates, relating to nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    WorkingAd3138 Report

    5points
    POST
    willapps avatar
    ShutUpGrumpy
    ShutUpGrumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    @crystalwitch60 dazed and confused m, sound familiar?

    #48

    Who Dares To Admit That They Liked These Guys?

    Group of men in vintage costumes and accessories, evoking nostalgia and reminding you of creaking joints.

    HottJelly Report

    5points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well there's certainly one well-known guy who does...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    My Mom Had One At Her House. But My Dad Never Had One Cause He Said They Weren't Practical. The Shows Of Having Divorced Parents

    Vintage popcorn machine with plastic cover and power cord, nostalgic item that may remind you of your creaking joints.

    Ornery_Seat_6205 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #50

    If You Know Who This Is Then…

    Woman dressed as Catwoman in a vintage costume, evoking nostalgia and reminders of creaking joints from old times.

    No-Ingenuity6336 Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Julie Newmar was a great Catwoman, but so was Eartha Kitt.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    These Guys Were The Best -

    Cartoon of two secret agents shaking hands, one holding dynamite and the other holding a b**b, symbolizing a classic spy rivalry.

    Whispper_Radiantt Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #52

    Are You Old Enough To Explain A Practical Use For This?

    Vintage drinking bird toy with red boots and blue hat, a nostalgic item for those with creaking joints memories

    Ginny-Sacks-Mole Report

    5points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So Homer can go watch a movie.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #53

    How Many Of Can Feel This Picture?

    Close-up of a fingertip with a small ring and a matching ring-shaped object, evoking creaking joints nostalgia.

    LustyGoddess_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    You May Be Old........but Are You This Old

    Cast members of Married With Children posing in front of a suburban house, nostalgic TV show from past decades.

    WorkingAd3138 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #55

    If This Was Your Hero-You’re Officially Old

    Classic Batman and Robin costumes worn by iconic superheroes, evoking nostalgia for creaking joints and old memories.

    IndustrialSalesPNW Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #56

    Were You One Of These Kids?

    Vintage electronic project kit with resistors, capacitors, and transistors, a nostalgic item for creaking joints memories.

    Tony-Sopranos-Prozac Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Who Remembers This Gem Of A TV Show?

    Vintage Gong Show collage featuring classic TV moments, memorable hosts, and nostalgic entertainment items.

    CrankyOldBstrd Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #58

    Top Songs From 1972... How Many Do You Remember?

    Yellowed vintage music chart titled The Wxit Rock 100 of 1972 listing classic songs that may remind you of creaking joints nostalgia.

    skipperbob Report

    5points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "My daddy told me son you're going to drive me to drinking, if you dont stop driving that Hot Rod Lincoln!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #59

    Who Watched The Cartoons From These Two Dudes?

    Colorful vintage Gumby and orange dog wooden figures outside a penny candy store, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    ChardCool1290 Report

    5points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was claymation, not cartoons.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #60

    As A 12 Year Old I Was Glued To The TV For 8 Straight Days In 1977. How Many Of You Other Oldsters Did The Same?

    Roots TV show poster with portraits of Black characters beneath a large tree, symbolizing history and heritage.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    Our Secretary Had One At My First Job

    Vintage white ceramic tape dispenser on wooden surface, a nostalgic item for those with creaking joints memories.

    jrmev Report

    5points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stamp wetter. I had so much fun with this and S&H green stamps.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    What's Your Score?

    List of 20 nostalgic items that may remind you of your creaking joints in the best way for aging and memory.

    Local_Doubt_4029 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #63

    These Had Me Occupied For Hours Riding In The Car Or To Keep Me From Being Bored At Relatives’ Houses

    Vintage Yes & Know invisible ink quiz and game book with pens, a nostalgic item for those with creaking joints memories

    idlechat Report

    5points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had these in Australia too! My sisters and I loved them - I feel excited just seeing this picture!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    They Were Built Differently Back In The Day

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman with 1950s fashion humor about body shape and aging joints nostalgia.

    m262 Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    Ya But, Are You

    Vintage styled group portrait showing people dressed as gangsters and iconic 1940s characters, nostalgic items reminder.

    EventualOutcome Report

    5points
    POST
    #66

    Are You Old Enough To Know The Shows And Movie Inspired By This Real Dude?

    Black and white photo of an older man with creaking joints, wearing a sailor hat and smoking a pipe outdoors.

    EventualOutcome Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #67

    Mission Of Every Trip To The Drugstore

    Vintage wooden model airplane from the Planes of Fame Museum, a nostalgic item that may remind you of your creaking joints.

    1illiteratefool Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Remember These?

    Two vintage white plastic containers on a floral tablecloth, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    OldElvis1 Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG! Both sets of grandparents had these!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #69

    If You Remember This Guy Yelling At You...yes You're Kinda Old

    Comedian in vintage suit and cap performing on stage, evoking nostalgia and reminders of creaking joints with humor.

    BarbiieQueenn Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #70

    Who Had One Of These Sitting On Their Dresser?

    Vintage glass car bottle collectible, a nostalgic item that may remind you of your creaking joints.

    galacticfish Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    Remember What Show This Came From?

    Animated wizard character holding a wand next to a large book titled Fractured Fairy Tales, evoking creaking joints nostalgia.

    exclusivemelonie7923 Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Edward Everett Horton narrated this. Wonderful voice that man had.

    1
    1point
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Are You This Old?

    Vintage Mattel Electronics handheld football game, a nostalgic item reminding you of creaking joints from childhood days.

    wily_constantina8930 Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    If You’ve Ever Had To Use This Device

    Old flatbed scanner from early 2000s technology as a nostalgic item that may remind you of your creaking joints.

    Tha-KneeGrow Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    Do You Know The Lyrics? If So,you Might Be Old

    Performers singing on stage wearing vintage 1980s style clothing, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    lgherb Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #75

    Would You Stay Here?

    Cast of classic TV show Fawlty Towers posing together, a nostalgic reminder of creaking joints and aging memories.

    woodworkLIdad Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #76

    If You Remember This Boat…

    Old, rusty boat stranded on dry land surrounded by rocks, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    CrankyOldBstrd Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . . . then you would have just finished a three-hour tour (a three hour tour).

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #77

    Why Do People Keep Calling Edmund Blackadder "Mr. Bean"?

    Portrait of a man in vintage clothing with a ruffled collar, highlighting creaking joints nostalgia and old-fashioned style.

    Tiny_Ear_61 Report

    4points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an amazing portrait

    1
    1point
    reply
    #78

    It Was A Major Award

    Leg lamp with fringed shade next to wooden crate marked fragile, nostalgic item for creaking joints reminder.

    Smart-Honeydew-1273 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #79

    If You Used One Of These In The Garage

    Vintage metal can opener with curved handle placed on a wooden crate, evoking nostalgia and creaking joints memories.

    Baronhousen Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    Remember The Dinosaurs? Yup...you're Old

    Family of animated dinosaurs from the 1990s TV show, a nostalgic reminder of items linked to creaking joints.

    Wranglerspace420 Report

    4points
    POST