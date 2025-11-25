73 Nostalgic Pics From People Who Just Realized That They’re Old Now (New Pics)
Nostalgia can sometimes bring a mix of emotions. While the flood of memories may be a reminder of a happier, simpler time, they may also make a person feel old.
It can happen after seeing a photo from your younger years, especially of items or practices that you took part in. The people in this subreddit would know, and they have been hilariously sharing photos of mementos that are mere reminders of their younger selves.
We’ve collected a few posts from the group and compiled them into this list. Scroll through if you’re OK with suddenly realizing how life flew by so quickly.
A Once Popular Toy
Did You Read The Comics? I Did
Bazooka Joe! I was always worried about Mort, though - I thought his head was stuck in his sweater.
Beep Beep!!!
The mascot of my grade school was a roadrunner. The school song ended with us shouting "beep beep".
Reading the subreddit’s profile section, you will sense a profane, sarcastic, hyperbolic cynicism that indirectly voices the cliché saying “Youth is wasted on the young.” The idea behind this saying, supposedly from older folks, is that young people may lack the perspective to appreciate the advantages of their youth.
Who Rushed To Find The Hidden Objects?
I got my first highlights magazine age 8 as a surprise from my mom and I remember thinking that a magazine for kids was revolutionary! I went on to get a new copy each month for a year after that, and yes, the hidden objects was the best part!
Who Remembers The Old Tomato Pincushion?
That Satisfying “Chunk” Sound When You Pulled A Bottle Out
However, philosopher and Elmhurst University professor Dr. Douglas Giles provided a fresher perspective. According to him, young people have energy, ambition, and drive toward success, but they lack the life experience to make the most of these advantages.
“Young people are put in situations unequipped with the resources to handle them,” Dr. Giles wrote in an article for Medium.
If You Know These Guys
Didn't They Start Phasing These Out In The Early 90s?
There are parts of the past that really sucked. Smelling smoke everywhere all the time.
Walter Cronkite
Dr. Giles also pointed out that “youth is wasted on the young,” because older people, equipped with wisdom and life experience, are not providing enough support. Instead, they are expected to invest in their futures without answering their questions or considering their ideas.
“We need to recognize that younger people aren’t ignorant; they are inexperienced, and we should share our hard-won experience with them,” Dr. Giles stated.
Who Played This??
What's Your Go-To Diner Jukebox Song?
Was It Fun Or Frustrating?
Speaking of older people, they are often seen to have what experts refer to as a subjective age bias. It’s the belief that “you’re as young as you feel,” or telling yourself that “age is just a number.”
According to psychology professor Dr. David Ludden, it’s also a way for older people to avoid the social repercussions of their age, which may include being denied job opportunities or excluded from certain social groups.
“A 60-year-old who still feels and looks like she’s 50 can boost her self-esteem by comparing herself to others her age. This leads her to think: ‘They’re old, but not me,’” Dr. Ludden wrote.
The Uncola Man
Mini Wood Chipper … 😂
These things are really good at what they do, however, for those few of us who still use pencils.
You Might Be Old If You Heard Blue Light Specials
In his article, Dr. Ludden also mentioned findings from a study showing that people today feel younger than their age. Those born between 1952 and 1974, for example, said they felt, on average, 11 years younger than their actual age. Dr. Ludden added several key factors that may lead people to think this way.
“The results do suggest that if you’re financially stable and in reasonably good health, you’re likely going to feel younger than your age well into your senior years.”
You’re Really Old If You Used Newspapers And Silly Putty!
I'm Old Enough To Have Had This Toy
I have a scar next to my eye from this toy. I fell of the roof when I was 2 years old and needed to get stitches.
Before Plastics Clogged Our Ecosystem
I miss Hawaiian Punch in the can. I still have a couple of those bottle/can openers in my kitchen drawer.
Didn't We All Know Someone With This Linoleum On Their Kitchen Floor?
Anyone Else Have This?
I Saw Two In The Wild Today
That is not complete. It doesn't have a glass folding door.
Anyone?
Humming Along To Get Some Popcorn … 😊
🎶 Let's all go to the lobby - let's all go to the lobby - let's all go to the lobby - to get ourselves a treat 🎶
Best Board Game
Did anyone actually ever finish a game? I certainly never did!
The Og Mobile Phone
Knock His Block Off … 😂
Every Garage Had These Before Wd40 Became Popular
Who Had One?
Did You Like Reading These Table Tops At Wendy's?
I remember these being at Subway, not Wendy's
Who Grew Up Watching Their Mom Cherish Her Corningware?
You Are Getting Old If You Recognize This Catchphrase
Indeed It Does! 😊
I Wonder If Folks Under 40 Know Exactly What This Was Used For
Still Do On My Phone … 😊
It Was The Smell I Recall
What was the purpose of these? I never really understood the appeal.
You Are Getting Long In The Tooth If You Recall When Nurses All Wore White Dress Uniforms And Caps (They Don’t Anymore)
As recently as the 70s, a nurse in my doctor's office wore the uniform and cap.
Good Luck Jim
I Loved Eating Here
If You Recognize This Symbol From A TV Series And The Theme Song Associated With It - You're Probably Feeling Your Age Too
Thinking
What Ever Happened To These Two Guys?
Wine coolers! Haven't thought about those since college. Then Zima was invented and we never drank them again. 😂
Pinewood Derby Where We Kids Got To Build Pine Race Cars With Our Dads. Our Cub Scout Troop Had Races Each Year
They still do this in the Scouts! My husband did it with both of my sons. :)
When Color TV. Was The Deciding Factor
There was a point in my life when I would play NES games on a B&W TV because that's all we had.
Who Else Grew Up With These?
Ours were aluminum, before these modern new-fangled ones. ;-)
Was This On The Walls Of Your "Rumpus Room"?
If You Ate These When You Were Younger, You Had Fresh Breath! And You Might Be Getting Old…
Nothing Needs To Be Said If You Already Know
I wasn't old enough to ride in the front seat when cars still had these.
It's Somewhat Of A Relief To Realize That At Least Aging Doesn't Discriminate 😂
My Dad Smelled Up The House With This In The 60s. I'll Never Forget That White Bottle
If You Know You Know…
You Know It’s True
Never gonna be that guy. I don't even have a driver's licence, much less a car.
What Does The Cow Say?
If This Was The Closest Thing You Had To An iPad, You Were A Kid At The Best Time To Be A Kid
For whatever reason we called them peachees when I was a kid.
Had To Search For It
If You Can Instantly Hear Him…
Sleeping On A Water Bed Was Awesome
As long as you were alone! Another person moving around at night could give you sea sickness. 😂
Anyone Here Ever Had Their Car Pushed And Popped The Clutch In 2nd Gear To Get It Started?
Ricardo And His Rich Corinthian Leather
Who Remembers When The Weather Channel Was As Simple As This?
It was a godsend not having to wait until the news and weather came on, and God forbid you missed it.
If You Watched This Guy, You’re Also Old
You Were Probably Doing Your Own Car Tune-Up Or Were An Auto Mechanic
If You Have Muscle Memory Of Pulling That Cord…
If You Know What This Is You Probably Are Due For A Colonoscopy
I’ll Just Leave This Here
Did You Ever Indulge In The Candy Bar That Hershey's Marketing Department Couldn't Think Of A Name For?
We Were The Rocket Pioneers
Which Ride Was Your Favorite?
carnivals still exist, don't they?