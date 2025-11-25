We’ve collected a few posts from the group and compiled them into this list. Scroll through if you’re OK with suddenly realizing how life flew by so quickly.

It can happen after seeing a photo from your younger years, especially of items or practices that you took part in. The people in this subreddit would know, and they have been hilariously sharing photos of mementos that are mere reminders of their younger selves.

Nostalgia can sometimes bring a mix of emotions. While the flood of memories may be a reminder of a happier, simpler time, they may also make a person feel old .

#1 A Once Popular Toy

RELATED:

#2 Did You Read The Comics? I Did

#3 Beep Beep!!!

Reading the subreddit’s profile section, you will sense a profane, sarcastic, hyperbolic cynicism that indirectly voices the cliché saying “Youth is wasted on the young.” The idea behind this saying, supposedly from older folks, is that young people may lack the perspective to appreciate the advantages of their youth. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Who Rushed To Find The Hidden Objects?

#5 Who Remembers The Old Tomato Pincushion?

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 That Satisfying “Chunk” Sound When You Pulled A Bottle Out

However, philosopher and Elmhurst University professor Dr. Douglas Giles provided a fresher perspective. According to him, young people have energy, ambition, and drive toward success, but they lack the life experience to make the most of these advantages. ADVERTISEMENT “Young people are put in situations unequipped with the resources to handle them,” Dr. Giles wrote in an article for Medium.

#7 If You Know These Guys

#8 Didn't They Start Phasing These Out In The Early 90s?

#9 Walter Cronkite

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Giles also pointed out that “youth is wasted on the young,” because older people, equipped with wisdom and life experience, are not providing enough support. Instead, they are expected to invest in their futures without answering their questions or considering their ideas. ADVERTISEMENT “We need to recognize that younger people aren’t ignorant; they are inexperienced, and we should share our hard-won experience with them,” Dr. Giles stated.

#10 Who Played This??

#11 What's Your Go-To Diner Jukebox Song?

#12 Was It Fun Or Frustrating?

Speaking of older people, they are often seen to have what experts refer to as a subjective age bias. It’s the belief that “you’re as young as you feel,” or telling yourself that “age is just a number.” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT According to psychology professor Dr. David Ludden, it’s also a way for older people to avoid the social repercussions of their age, which may include being denied job opportunities or excluded from certain social groups. “A 60-year-old who still feels and looks like she’s 50 can boost her self-esteem by comparing herself to others her age. This leads her to think: ‘They’re old, but not me,’” Dr. Ludden wrote.

#13 The Uncola Man

#14 Mini Wood Chipper … 😂

#15 You Might Be Old If You Heard Blue Light Specials

ADVERTISEMENT

In his article, Dr. Ludden also mentioned findings from a study showing that people today feel younger than their age. Those born between 1952 and 1974, for example, said they felt, on average, 11 years younger than their actual age. Dr. Ludden added several key factors that may lead people to think this way. “The results do suggest that if you’re financially stable and in reasonably good health, you’re likely going to feel younger than your age well into your senior years.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 You’re Really Old If You Used Newspapers And Silly Putty!

#17 I'm Old Enough To Have Had This Toy

#18 Before Plastics Clogged Our Ecosystem

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Didn't We All Know Someone With This Linoleum On Their Kitchen Floor?

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Anyone Else Have This?

#21 I Saw Two In The Wild Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Humming Along To Get Some Popcorn … 😊

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Best Board Game

#25 The Og Mobile Phone

#26 Knock His Block Off … 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Every Garage Had These Before Wd40 Became Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Who Had One?

#29 Did You Like Reading These Table Tops At Wendy's?

#30 Who Grew Up Watching Their Mom Cherish Her Corningware?

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 You Are Getting Old If You Recognize This Catchphrase

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Indeed It Does! 😊

#33 I Wonder If Folks Under 40 Know Exactly What This Was Used For

#34 Still Do On My Phone … 😊

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 It Was The Smell I Recall

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 You Are Getting Long In The Tooth If You Recall When Nurses All Wore White Dress Uniforms And Caps (They Don’t Anymore)

#37 Good Luck Jim

#38 I Loved Eating Here

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 If You Recognize This Symbol From A TV Series And The Theme Song Associated With It - You're Probably Feeling Your Age Too

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Thinking

#41 What Ever Happened To These Two Guys?

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Pinewood Derby Where We Kids Got To Build Pine Race Cars With Our Dads. Our Cub Scout Troop Had Races Each Year

#43 When Color TV. Was The Deciding Factor

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Who Else Grew Up With These?

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Was This On The Walls Of Your "Rumpus Room"?

#46 If You Ate These When You Were Younger, You Had Fresh Breath! And You Might Be Getting Old…

#47 Nothing Needs To Be Said If You Already Know

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 It's Somewhat Of A Relief To Realize That At Least Aging Doesn't Discriminate 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My Dad Smelled Up The House With This In The 60s. I'll Never Forget That White Bottle

#50 If You Know You Know…

#51 You Know It’s True

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 What Does The Cow Say?

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 If This Was The Closest Thing You Had To An iPad, You Were A Kid At The Best Time To Be A Kid

#54 Had To Search For It

#55 If You Can Instantly Hear Him…

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Sleeping On A Water Bed Was Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Anyone Here Ever Had Their Car Pushed And Popped The Clutch In 2nd Gear To Get It Started?

#58 Ricardo And His Rich Corinthian Leather

#59 Who Remembers When The Weather Channel Was As Simple As This?

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 If You Watched This Guy, You’re Also Old

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 You Were Probably Doing Your Own Car Tune-Up Or Were An Auto Mechanic

#62 If You Have Muscle Memory Of Pulling That Cord…

#63 If You Know What This Is You Probably Are Due For A Colonoscopy

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I’ll Just Leave This Here

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Did You Ever Indulge In The Candy Bar That Hershey's Marketing Department Couldn't Think Of A Name For?

#66 We Were The Rocket Pioneers

#67 Which Ride Was Your Favorite?

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 If You Put One Of These In The Skies Each Spring, You Probably Can't Run Very Fast Any More... So, Did You?

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Found This Gem From My Childhood In My Dad's Armoire

#70 Who's Old Enough To Recall This Shift Pattern?

#71 If You Know Him, You Probably Had One Of These (2nd Pic)

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Your Family Had One Or You Knew A Family That Did

ADVERTISEMENT