Nostalgia can sometimes bring a mix of emotions. While the flood of memories may be a reminder of a happier, simpler time, they may also make a person feel old

It can happen after seeing a photo from your younger years, especially of items or practices that you took part in. The people in this subreddit would know, and they have been hilariously sharing photos of mementos that are mere reminders of their younger selves. 

We’ve collected a few posts from the group and compiled them into this list. Scroll through if you’re OK with suddenly realizing how life flew by so quickly.

#1

A Once Popular Toy

Vintage Bugs Bunny magic slate paper saver drawing toy, nostalgic pics from people who just realized they’re old now

Budget_Solution6660 Report

    #2

    Did You Read The Comics? I Did

    Vintage Dubble Bubble gum with classic comic strip wrapper, a nostalgic pic reflecting memories from the past.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    Bazooka Joe! I was always worried about Mort, though - I thought his head was stuck in his sweater.

    #3

    Beep Beep!!!

    Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner in a classic desert scene, nostalgic cartoon characters from childhood memories.

    mack272 Report

    The mascot of my grade school was a roadrunner. The school song ended with us shouting "beep beep".

    Reading the subreddit’s profile section, you will sense a profane, sarcastic, hyperbolic cynicism that indirectly voices the cliché saying “Youth is wasted on the young.” The idea behind this saying, supposedly from older folks, is that young people may lack the perspective to appreciate the advantages of their youth. 

    #4

    Who Rushed To Find The Hidden Objects?

    Highlights for Children magazine cover from 2005 featuring nostalgic cartoon street scene with kids and face painting.

    b0sscrab Report

    I got my first highlights magazine age 8 as a surprise from my mom and I remember thinking that a magazine for kids was revolutionary! I went on to get a new copy each month for a year after that, and yes, the hidden objects was the best part!

    #5

    Who Remembers The Old Tomato Pincushion?

    Red tomato-shaped pincushion with pins and attached small strawberry, nostalgic vintage sewing accessory.

    lopix Report

    #6

    That Satisfying “Chunk” Sound When You Pulled A Bottle Out

    Vintage red Coca-Cola bottle vending machine from nostalgic pics collection showing retro design and coin operation.

    Unusual_Memory3133 Report

    However, philosopher and Elmhurst University professor Dr. Douglas Giles provided a fresher perspective. According to him, young people have energy, ambition, and drive toward success, but they lack the life experience to make the most of these advantages. 

    “Young people are put in situations unequipped with the resources to handle them,” Dr. Giles wrote in an article for Medium.
    #7

    If You Know These Guys

    Two older men in vintage clothing on a nostalgic set, evoking memories from classic TV shows and past eras.

    d-rock769 Report

    Captain Kangaroo and Mr. Green Jeans! Oh, the memories.

    #8

    Didn't They Start Phasing These Out In The Early 90s?

    Vintage McDonald's aluminum pie tin on a wooden surface with nostalgic text about being old now.

    Melodic_Abalone_2820 Report

    There are parts of the past that really sucked. Smelling smoke everywhere all the time.

    #9

    Walter Cronkite

    Older man in a vintage newsroom holding papers with a retro telephone and typewriter on the desk, nostalgic pics concept.

    botlegger Report

    Dr. Giles also pointed out that “youth is wasted on the young,” because older people, equipped with wisdom and life experience, are not providing enough support. Instead, they are expected to invest in their futures without answering their questions or considering their ideas. 

    “We need to recognize that younger people aren’t ignorant; they are inexperienced, and we should share our hard-won experience with them,” Dr. Giles stated.
    #10

    Who Played This??

    Woman playing vintage skee ball in a nostalgic arcade with colorful lanes and classic game signs visible on the wall.

    mikeonmaui Report

    #11

    What's Your Go-To Diner Jukebox Song?

    Vintage tabletop jukebox with song selection cards and condiments on a retro diner table nostalgic pics from people who are old now

    4Brtndr1 Report

    I remember the full size floor ones.

    #12

    Was It Fun Or Frustrating?

    Retro Perfection board game vintage puzzle toy with red and yellow pieces, nostalgic pic from people realizing they’re old now.

    Budget_Solution6660 Report

    This game is where my anxiety disorder began. 😂

    Speaking of older people, they are often seen to have what experts refer to as a subjective age bias. It’s the belief that “you’re as young as you feel,” or telling yourself that “age is just a number.”

    According to psychology professor Dr. David Ludden, it’s also a way for older people to avoid the social repercussions of their age, which may include being denied job opportunities or excluded from certain social groups. 

    “A 60-year-old who still feels and looks like she’s 50 can boost her self-esteem by comparing herself to others her age. This leads her to think: ‘They’re old, but not me,’” Dr. Ludden wrote.
    #13

    The Uncola Man

    Man in vintage style holding a classic 7UP bottle, evoking nostalgic pics of people realizing they’re old now.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    I can remember they guy's voice, but not his name!

    #14

    Mini Wood Chipper … 😂

    Vintage mechanical pencil sharpener with wooden details and metal crank, nostalgic pics from people realizing they're old now.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    These things are really good at what they do, however, for those few of us who still use pencils.

    #15

    You Might Be Old If You Heard Blue Light Specials

    Blue alert light in store with retro sign and employee wearing red shirt with nostalgic shopping message inside Kmart.

    This-Set-9875 Report

    I'm even older, I worked at Kresge's

    In his article, Dr. Ludden also mentioned findings from a study showing that people today feel younger than their age. Those born between 1952 and 1974, for example, said they felt, on average, 11 years younger than their actual age. Dr. Ludden added several key factors that may lead people to think this way. 

    “The results do suggest that if you’re financially stable and in reasonably good health, you’re likely going to feel younger than your age well into your senior years.”

    #16

    You’re Really Old If You Used Newspapers And Silly Putty!

    Hand peeling off vintage newspaper comic strip from a rubber eraser, nostalgic pics show old memories realized.

    kazz9201 Report

    #17

    I'm Old Enough To Have Had This Toy

    Vintage Fisher-Price Family Farm toy set with barn, silo, animals, tractor, and farmer figures, nostalgic pics for old memories

    Budget_Solution6660 Report

    I have a scar next to my eye from this toy. I fell of the roof when I was 2 years old and needed to get stitches.

    #18

    Before Plastics Clogged Our Ecosystem

    Old metal Lucky Lager bottle opener and vintage Hawaiian Punch can, nostalgic items showing signs of age and wear.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    I miss Hawaiian Punch in the can. I still have a couple of those bottle/can openers in my kitchen drawer.

    #19

    Didn't We All Know Someone With This Linoleum On Their Kitchen Floor?

    Retro patterned floor tiles in orange and beige tones, evoking nostalgic pics of people realizing they're old now.

    WarnerToddHuston Report

    It was shades of green, but this pattern.

    #20

    Anyone Else Have This?

    Vintage McCormick food coloring kit with four dropper bottles in green, yellow, red, and blue nostalgic pics

    spinz89 Report

    #21

    I Saw Two In The Wild Today

    Old Bell phone booth standing outdoors on a sidewalk near a park, showcasing nostalgic pics from earlier decades.

    No-Comfortable-3918 Report

    That is not complete. It doesn't have a glass folding door.

    #22

    Anyone?

    Vintage toilet with fuzzy beige seat cover, evoking nostalgic pics from people realizing they’re old now.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    #23

    Humming Along To Get Some Popcorn … 😊

    Vintage movie snack sign with animated popcorn, hotdog, candy, and drink, evoking nostalgic pics and memories of getting old.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    🎶 Let's all go to the lobby - let's all go to the lobby - let's all go to the lobby - to get ourselves a treat 🎶

    #24

    Best Board Game

    Vintage nostalgic board game with colorful plastic ramps and pieces, evoking memories for people who realize they’re old now.

    Carpysmind707 Report

    Did anyone actually ever finish a game? I certainly never did!

    #25

    The Og Mobile Phone

    Vintage Fisher Price rotary toy phone with red handset and blue wheels, evoking nostalgic pics and memories of being old now.

    big_macaroons Report

    My little sister had one of those. I always thought they were creepy with those eyes.

    #26

    Knock His Block Off … 😂

    Vintage Rock'em Sock'em Robots toy box with red and blue fighting robots, a nostalgic classic from old childhood toys.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    #27

    Every Garage Had These Before Wd40 Became Popular

    Old metal oil can with a curved spout sitting on a white surface, a nostalgic item from people who realized they’re old now.

    klystron88 Report

    #28

    Who Had One?

    Black leather key holder wallet with metal hooks and two vintage style keys attached inside.

    klystron88 Report

    There are sill some of them in the key cabinet.

    #29

    Did You Like Reading These Table Tops At Wendy's?

    Vintage nostalgic ads and illustrations arranged on a table, evoking memories and feelings of being old now.

    SugarHooves Report

    #30

    Who Grew Up Watching Their Mom Cherish Her Corningware?

    Classic CorningWare casserole dish with blue floral design, a nostalgic pic from people who realized they’re old now

    9879528 Report

    #31

    You Are Getting Old If You Recognize This Catchphrase

    Two men in suits with a "Missed it by that much" caption in a nostalgic pic about realizing they’re old now.

    big_macaroons Report

    #32

    Indeed It Does! 😊

    Old solar clothes dryer outdoors on green lawn near brick house, showcasing nostalgic product reliability and longevity.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    #33

    I Wonder If Folks Under 40 Know Exactly What This Was Used For

    Hand holding a nostalgic vintage brush toy, evoking memories from people who just realized they’re old now.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    #34

    Still Do On My Phone … 😊

    Text on red background about nostalgia for calling time on the phone to set clocks, reflecting being old now.

    Exclusively-Choc Report

    And calling the weather before you went out?

    #35

    It Was The Smell I Recall

    Nostalgic pics showing vintage plastic bubble toy tubes and a bubble being formed on a wand on carpet background.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    What was the purpose of these? I never really understood the appeal.

    #36

    You Are Getting Long In The Tooth If You Recall When Nurses All Wore White Dress Uniforms And Caps (They Don’t Anymore)

    Vintage group photo of nurses and a man, reflecting nostalgic pics from people realizing they’re old now.

    big_macaroons Report

    As recently as the 70s, a nurse in my doctor's office wore the uniform and cap.

    #37

    Good Luck Jim

    Vintage reel-to-reel tape recorder with smoke, symbolizing nostalgic pics from people realizing they’re old now.

    One_Sun_6258 Report

    Just watched an episode an hour ago.

    #38

    I Loved Eating Here

    Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips restaurant exterior with iconic yellow and green signage and a vintage lantern sign.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    #39

    If You Recognize This Symbol From A TV Series And The Theme Song Associated With It - You're Probably Feeling Your Age Too

    Retro emblem design with bold red and black shapes on a white circle background, evoking nostalgic vibes for people who feel old now

    MegatonsSon Report

    #40

    Thinking

    Kermit the Frog sitting on a rock looking thoughtful about getting older and nostalgic memories of youth.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    #41

    What Ever Happened To These Two Guys?

    Framed nostalgic Bartles & Jaymes vintage advertisement featuring two men holding drinks, evoking a sense of being old now.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    Wine coolers! Haven't thought about those since college. Then Zima was invented and we never drank them again. 😂

    #42

    Pinewood Derby Where We Kids Got To Build Pine Race Cars With Our Dads. Our Cub Scout Troop Had Races Each Year

    Wooden race cars lined up on a track, evoking nostalgic memories for people realizing they’re old now.

    Careless_Spring_6764 Report

    They still do this in the Scouts! My husband did it with both of my sons. :)

    #43

    When Color TV. Was The Deciding Factor

    Vintage motel entrance sign with retro color TV advertisement, evoking nostalgic pics from people realizing they’re old now.

    One_Sun_6258 Report

    There was a point in my life when I would play NES games on a B&W TV because that's all we had.

    #44

    Who Else Grew Up With These?

    Set of four colorful nostalgic plastic cups in red, green, yellow, and blue, evoking memories from people realizing they’re old.

    4Brtndr1 Report

    Ours were aluminum, before these modern new-fangled ones. ;-)

    #45

    Was This On The Walls Of Your "Rumpus Room"?

    Wood-paneled wall close-up, evoking nostalgic vibes from people realizing they are old now through vintage aesthetics.

    wtwtcgw Report

    Nah it was the bathroom

    #46

    If You Ate These When You Were Younger, You Had Fresh Breath! And You Might Be Getting Old…

    Two vintage Certs mint rolls, spearmint and peppermint flavors, displayed on a red background in nostalgic pics.

    scrimage Report

    Two, two, two mints in one.

    #47

    Nothing Needs To Be Said If You Already Know

    Close-up of a fingertip with a peeled circular bandage, evoking nostalgic pics from people realizing they’re old now.

    goinghome81 Report

    I wasn't old enough to ride in the front seat when cars still had these.

    #48

    It's Somewhat Of A Relief To Realize That At Least Aging Doesn't Discriminate 😂

    Man with glasses and hat resembling Kid Rock, highlighting nostalgic pics that make people realize they're old now.

    MegatonsSon Report

    #49

    My Dad Smelled Up The House With This In The 60s. I'll Never Forget That White Bottle

    Vintage Old Spice after shave bottle with classic ship logo, a nostalgic item from past decades.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    #50

    If You Know You Know…

    Stylized nostalgic birds in a row representing a family, symbolizing memories from people who realize they’re old now.

    KomplicatedKay Report

    #51

    You Know It’s True

    Text on black background describing a nostalgic moment from people who just realized that they’re old now.

    itsboydcrowder Report

    Never gonna be that guy. I don't even have a driver's licence, much less a car.

    #52

    What Does The Cow Say?

    Vintage animal sound toy with colorful illustrations, a nostalgic pic symbolizing memories from people who feel old now.

    SirJasper6969 Report

    They still make these. My kid had one.

    #53

    If This Was The Closest Thing You Had To An iPad, You Were A Kid At The Best Time To Be A Kid

    Vintage Pee-Chee All Season Portfolio cover featuring drawn athletes in football, basketball, cheerleading, and track in nostalgic style.

    Fadethechalkhawk Report

    For whatever reason we called them peachees when I was a kid.

    #54

    Had To Search For It

    Close-up of an old car's carpeted floor with a vintage locking pin, evoking nostalgic memories of past decades.

    lisacjntx Report

    #55

    If You Can Instantly Hear Him…

    Retro metallic robot costume from nostalgic pics symbolizing people realizing they are old now in vintage style.

    woodpile3 Report

    #56

    Sleeping On A Water Bed Was Awesome

    Vintage wooden waterbed with padded vinyl mattress in a simple room, evoking nostalgic feelings of old home furniture.

    Melodic_Abalone_2820 Report

    As long as you were alone! Another person moving around at night could give you sea sickness. 😂

    #57

    Anyone Here Ever Had Their Car Pushed And Popped The Clutch In 2nd Gear To Get It Started?

    Hand holding a vintage manual car gear shift, evoking nostalgic feelings for people realizing they're old now.

    Martynypm Report

    #58

    Ricardo And His Rich Corinthian Leather

    Vintage classic car with tufted leather interior, evoking nostalgic pics from people who realize they’re old now.

    pmljb Report

    #59

    Who Remembers When The Weather Channel Was As Simple As This?

    Vintage Weather Channel forecast on an old TV with nostalgic retro electronics from people realizing they’re old now.

    rastroboy Report

    It was a godsend not having to wait until the news and weather came on, and God forbid you missed it.

    #60

    If You Watched This Guy, You’re Also Old

    Clown with bright red hair and nose smiling in a nostalgic moment from people realizing they’re old now.

    SoyTuPadreReal Report

    #61

    You Were Probably Doing Your Own Car Tune-Up Or Were An Auto Mechanic

    Nostalgic old car ignition distributor cap and rotor parts from 1981-1992, symbols of automotive maintenance.

    Careless_Spring_6764 Report

    Yepper, cap, rotor, points and plugs. You also did the wires once a year.

    #62

    If You Have Muscle Memory Of Pulling That Cord…

    Green vintage toy rocket with stickers and visible age wear, a nostalgic pic reminding people they're old now.

    woodpile3 Report

    #63

    If You Know What This Is You Probably Are Due For A Colonoscopy

    Faded nostalgic building with red and white roof, symbolizing nostalgic pics from people who just realized they’re old now.

    trt2019 Report

    #64

    I’ll Just Leave This Here

    Vintage radio toilet paper holder mounted on a wall, showcasing nostalgic items from people realizing they’re old now.

    Tracybytheseaside Report

    That would have been for the rich folk. ;-)

    #65

    Did You Ever Indulge In The Candy Bar That Hershey's Marketing Department Couldn't Think Of A Name For?

    Hershey’s Whatchamacallit candy bar broken in half showing nostalgic treat from old snacks collection.

    MegatonsSon Report

    These were delicious! Right up there with Kudos bars.

    #66

    We Were The Rocket Pioneers

    Children lying on grass, setting up vintage model rockets in an outdoor nostalgic hobby scene.

    Careless_Spring_6764 Report

    #67

    Which Ride Was Your Favorite?

    Nostalgic carnival ride with green seats lit by bulbs against evening sky, crowds visible at a fairground event.

    KomplicatedKay Report

    #68

    If You Put One Of These In The Skies Each Spring, You Probably Can't Run Very Fast Any More... So, Did You?

    Retro nostalgic packaging of Gayla baby bat keel guided plastic kite from vintage toy collection showing colorful design and price tag.

    WarnerToddHuston Report

    #69

    Found This Gem From My Childhood In My Dad's Armoire

    Hand holding a vintage Sony Watchman portable TV, a nostalgic device from people who just realized they’re old now.

    cyranix Report

    OHHHH Nice! I know people who collect those.

    #70

    Who's Old Enough To Recall This Shift Pattern?

    Close-up of a nostalgic car gear indicator showing P N D L R, evoking memories for people who realize they’re old now.

    Aggravating_Tax_4670 Report

    #71

    If You Know Him, You Probably Had One Of These (2nd Pic)

    Evel Knievel stunt cycle toy from nostalgic collection, featuring action figure on motorcycle with launcher stand.

    Bluefish787 Report

    Know him but never had one of these.

    #72

    Your Family Had One Or You Knew A Family That Did

    Antique anniversary clock with glass dome and gold detailing, a nostalgic piece for people realizing they’re old now

    Devi8tor Report

    #73

    I Wish I Could Go Back To Using That Little Flag On My Mailbox

    Black mailbox with raised red flag in a suburban setting, evoking nostalgic feelings of old-fashioned mail delivery.

    ParticularElk3957 Report

    Why can't you? My mailbox is still exactly like this.

