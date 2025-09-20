ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a good explanation why many people, especially adults, feel younger than they actually are. It’s a phenomenon called ‘subjective age,’ which proposes that the way we feel inside is very different from the number of years we’ve walked this Earth. That said, no matter how young we feel, we can’t run away from our true age, and some moments in life ensure that we don’t forget that, like seeing a childhood toy in a thrift store or spotting an ‘80s artifact in the wild. People in this community have shared countless similar moments that made them say, ‘Heck, I’m old,’ which we compiled in a list below. Ready to embark on a bittersweet, nostalgic journey? To start, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

Tupperware Popsicles Anyone?

Homemade popsicle mold made from recycled plastic containers, evoking nostalgic memories and old age reminders.

Casual_Orbit Report

79points
    #2

    Pull Down Maps!

    Vintage pull-down map of the United States hanging on a wall, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age.

    Burningman316 Report

    78points
    tarantula avatar
    Tara Ntula
    Tara Ntula
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one of these, and it has candy bar advertising on it. From the 60s I think

    14
    14points
    #3

    You Are Not Old, Unless You Had A Car With One Of These Clipper Or Vent Windows

    Close-up of a vintage blue car door and side mirror, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age.

    Saintcanuck Report

    77points
    #4

    This Was Our Virtual Reality

    Vintage Viewmaster viewer, a nostalgic device used to view photo reels, symbolizing memories and old age reflections.

    Secure_Teaching_6937 Report

    76points
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OOOOH! You had the *Light Up* version! Hey, everyone, lookit moneybags here!

    51
    51points
    #5

    Fun Times With Friends Back In The Day

    Group of nostalgic kids with bikes reflecting on adventurous childhood moments that remind them of old age.

    Burningman316 Report

    75points
    #6

    Whose Kitchens Had This

    Vintage Kmart electric carving knife with floral design symbolizing nostalgic memories of old age and past family traditions

    mailer_mailer Report

    75points
    #7

    If You Played This Game, You Belong Here…

    Two children excitedly playing the nostalgic Mouse Trap board game, evoking memories of old age and childhood fun.

    Sir_John_Galt Report

    72points
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I visited the neighbor kid's home alot not to play with him but to play Mouse Trap

    13
    13points
    #8

    Going On A Trip? Better Get Some Travellers Cheques!

    Stack of $50 travelers cheques close-up, evoking nostalgic memories and reminders of old age for many people

    Fritzo2162 Report

    #9

    Always Wanted To Work One Of These

    Check scanner device processing a personal check, nostalgic item reminding people of old age and past financial methods.

    pmljb Report

    71points
    #10

    Folding It Back Up Was The Hardest Part Of Using These

    Vintage road maps and news maps laid out on a patterned surface evoking nostalgia and old age memories.

    DickSleeve53 Report

    67points
    #11

    These Were In Every Comic Book Back In The Day

    Vintage Super Sea-Monkeys advertisement with colorful cartoon characters promoting nostalgic instant pets and old age memories.

    Burningman316 Report

    64points
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These and rock growing crystals. You had to have the mandatory moon shaped fish bowl though

    27
    27points
    #12

    This Is How Freakin' Old I Am

    Vintage jukebox menu selector with nostalgic red tiles and classic diner condiments on a table, evoking old age memories.

    Hungry-Magician5583 Report

    63points
    #13

    Old Enough To Have Seen This Commercial When It First Came Out

    Classic cartoon scene showing a small character with a lollipop talking to an owl on a tree branch, nostalgic pic.

    Budget_Solution6660 Report

    61points
    #14

    These Were All The Rage In Grade School

    Vintage Goody twin bead ponytail holders in original packaging, nostalgic accessory reminding of old age memories.

    Outrageous-Start6409 Report

    61points
    #15

    When The Power Went Out

    Three vintage oil lamps with glass chimneys displayed on a fabric background, evoking nostalgia and old age memories.

    pmljb Report

    60points
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ::glances over at the one on the small side table by the TV:: No fuel for it, though.

    22
    22points
    #16

    If You Recall Walking Into Your Classroom And Seeing This Set Up, You Are Definitely Old

    Vintage film projector with reels, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age through classic technology.

    CosmicAdmiral Report

    58points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a welcome sight. It meant no lectures or questions from the teacher.

    30
    30points
    #17

    Who Remembers Using These In The Library???

    Old vintage computer monitor from the 1980s displayed on carpet, evoking nostalgic and old age memories.

    Bitter_Ad_2712 Report

    57points
    #18

    Way Back In The Day

    Collection of vintage fast food ashtrays from brands like Pizza Hut, Wendy's, Arby's, Dairy Queen, and Burger King evoking nostalgia.

    Character-Witness-27 Report

    56points
    august-wjw avatar
    comfort the lame
    comfort the lame
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Target used to have snack bars in the stores you could smoke in

    14
    14points
    #19

    Those Baby Dolls Were Thirsty!

    Two vintage baby bottles with orange juice, highlighting nostalgic memories of childhood and old age reflections.

    Prestigious-Copy-494 Report

    56points
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had questions from day one of feeding my baby doll. Why was baby getting orange juice and not milk?

    24
    24points
    #20

    Still Rocking Out

    Vintage car interior with a collection of nostalgic 8-track music tapes reminding people of their old age.

    livinitreal Report

    56points
    pascalepierloot_2 avatar
    chickpea me
    chickpea me
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cassettes, I can still remember the sound they made when you pressed FF. 😆

    12
    12points
    #21

    Who Doesn't Know This Guy?

    Cartoon dog wearing aviator goggles and scarf, evoking nostalgia and old age memories in a classic animation style.

    Aggressive-Work-4548 Report

    55points
    #22

    The “Urgent Care” We Had Back Then

    Nostalgic old age memories with vintage Gatorade, saltine crackers, Flintstones vitamins, and The Price Is Right logo collage.

    Libra79 Report

    54points
    #23

    Fotomat

    Vintage Fotomat film developing kiosk in a parking lot, evoking nostalgic memories and reminders of old age.

    jeffreywwilson Report

    52points
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is still one where I live. It's all boarded up but the mall people use it for storage for road salt and stuff like that.

    14
    14points
    #24

    If You Didn't Have One Of These End Tables You Probably Knew Someone Who Did

    Hexagonal wooden side table with cabinet doors, evoking nostalgic memories and reminders of old age.

    Devi8tor Report

    52points
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's two in Mom's area on the other side of the house right now.

    10
    10points
    #25

    For Some Reason, I Really Liked This Table As Kid

    Mid-century wooden side table with books and a plant, evoking nostalgic feelings and memories of old age.

    PlanetoftheAtheists Report

    52points
    pglcr avatar
    Patsy Robins
    Patsy Robins
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a phone table! The phone st on the top shelf, the phone directory on the shelf under it. The one we had, the larger section was a padded seat.

    25
    25points
    #26

    Who Owned A Mood Ring In School?

    Silver ring with a deep blue oval stone, evoking nostalgic feelings and memories of old age.

    Brave-Ad6627 Report

    50points
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Partner still does. You can get 'en in the Akron Art Museum's gift shop.

    6
    6points
    #27

    Trees Were Our Toys

    Tire swing hanging from a large tree branch in a peaceful outdoor setting, evoking nostalgic memories.

    KomplicatedKay Report

    49points
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Kids were always on the lookout for a good climbing tree

    15
    15points
    #28

    Who Remembers?

    Man in safari outfit with a chimpanzee wearing glasses, nostalgic image reminding viewers of old age.

    parrothead_69 Report

    49points
    #29

    Did You Have A Set? Almost Every Kid Did

    Vintage Lincoln Logs toy set with wooden log pieces and nostalgic packaging reminding of old age memories.

    WarnerToddHuston Report

    48points
    #30

    They Still Exist!

    Wooden vintage phone booths with old payphones and small wooden seats, evoking nostalgic memories of past decades.

    Burningman316 Report

    48points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess the days of reporters rushing to them after a verdict comes in are long gone.

    21
    21points
    #31

    Found My Old Kite

    Colorful vintage kite with flame design and a 200-foot kite winder, evoking nostalgic memories of old age.

    PiqueLoco Report

    44points
    #32

    I Got This For Christmas When I Was About Ten. I Tried, But I Just Couldn't Have Any Fun With This, It Was So Limited. Anyone Else?

    Vintage Tinkertoy construction set with wooden spools and colorful sticks evoking nostalgia and old age memories

    Grahamthicke Report

    44points
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like Legos of the time, you really needed five or six sets to really get going...which is what turned much of my generation into garage salers.

    8
    8points
    #33

    Who Else Went…

    Vintage Rocky Horror Picture Show poster evoking nostalgia and reminding viewers of their old age through classic imagery.

    Plus-King5266 Report

    43points
    #34

    Used To Use One Of These Date Stamps

    Vintage metal date stamp with rotating number wheels on woven natural fiber surface, evoking nostalgia and old age memories

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    43points
    #35

    What Was Your Favorite School House Rock?

    Cartoon scene showing a small wooden train station named Conjunction Jct with a character in a blue chef outfit.

    ahwatukeepete Report

    42points
    #36

    Lipton Instant Ice Tea!

    Vintage Lipton instant lemon flavored tea container, a nostalgic reminder of old age and past memories.

    Oklabuttermilk Report

    42points
    #37

    When These TV Dinners First Came Out They Looked A Lot Like This And They Were Delicious, And What A Help To My Mom Working The Night Shift And Feeding Our Family With Us Two Kids. As Time Went On The Big Corporate Mentality Took Over And They Got Cheaper In Quality And Higher In Price

    Vintage TV dinner with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and canned peaches evoking nostalgic memories of old age.

    Grahamthicke Report

    41points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had those and the folding metal trays to eat on while we watched TV.

    18
    18points
    #38

    We Used To Absolutely Fry "Laying Out" Covered With Baby Oil. How We Have Lived This Long Is Beyond Me (Knocks On Wood)

    Young man lying on beach sand applying Johnson’s baby oil, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age reflections.

    Devi8tor Report

    41points
    tarantula avatar
    Tara Ntula
    Tara Ntula
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby oil on the skin and peroxide/lemon juice combo on the hair....

    40
    40points
    #39

    Are You Old Enough To Have Seen In Person The USPS Mail Jeep Classic Edition?

    Vintage postal delivery vehicle parked outdoors, evoking nostalgia and reminding viewers of old age memories.

    Devi8tor Report

    41points
    #40

    Pink Bathrooms

    Vintage pink tiled bathroom with bathtub and toilet, evoking nostalgic memories and feelings of old age.

    BoommRoasted Report

    39points
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am 66 yrs old, my Grandmother had this exact bathroom. Sink with the two separate facets. the crocheted tissue box and sea shell dish with little sea shell soaps.

    15
    15points
    #41

    I Can't With This

    Cast members from The Breakfast Club posing in character and then 40 years later at a nostalgic reunion event.

    Educational_Copy_140 Report

    38points
    #42

    If You Had One Of These In Your Car, You Just Might Be Over The Hill

    Close-up of a vintage car pedal and floor mat, evoking nostalgic memories and reflections on old age.

    Libra79 Report

    37points
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This NEEDS to be reintroduced! Why was it ever dropped? We have an unused left foot, and it's so fricking useful to dip the lights.

    18
    18points
    #43

    Who Grabbed A Drink Out Of One Of These

    Old green Coleman cooler with a metal latch, showing signs of wear and nostalgia in a wooden shed corner.

    MichaelFusion44 Report

    37points
    #44

    Time To Break Out The Tin Foil

    Vintage TV antenna with dials and rabbit ears on a table, evoking nostalgia and old age memories.

    Secure_Teaching_6937 Report

    36points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember having to adjust them every time we changed channels.

    15
    15points
    #45

    Montgomery Ward?

    VHS tape of the movie Airplane with retro price tags, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age.

    old-guy-whittier Report

    35points
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just finished reading 'Surely You Can't Be Serious - The Making of Airplane!', by Abrahams, Zucker, and Zucker. The book is as funny as the movie.

    13
    13points
    #46

    I Thought Today's Watercolor Belonged Here

    Watercolor painting of a blue decorative bottle with gold accents and smoke, evoking nostalgic feelings in old age.

    Simsandtruecrime Report

    35points
    #47

    If You Recognize These Curtains, You're Old

    Curtains in blue and yellow colors with a spotlight, evoking nostalgic feelings and memories of old age.

    Devi8tor Report

    32points
    #48

    Before There Was Mastercard, There Was Mastercharge

    Vintage Master Charge credit card from the 1970s, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age with classic design.

    DonkeyTron42 Report

    31points
    #49

    If You Think It's A Phone, You Don't Belong Here

    Vintage red electronic handheld game with buttons, evoking nostalgia and memories of old age for many people.

    Bluefish787 Report

    30points
    #50

    This Movie Is 40 Years Old. Wasn’t A Big Hit, Probably Because It Didn’t Follow The John Hughes Formula For 80’s Teen Movies, But I Liked It. Plus Helen Slater

    Vintage movie poster of The Legend of Billie Jean featuring a strong female lead, evoking nostalgic feelings about old age.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    28points
