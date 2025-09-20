50 Photos Of Things That Don’t Exist Anymore And People Who Saw Them In Real Life Feel Old (New Pics)
There’s a good explanation why many people, especially adults, feel younger than they actually are. It’s a phenomenon called ‘subjective age,’ which proposes that the way we feel inside is very different from the number of years we’ve walked this Earth. That said, no matter how young we feel, we can’t run away from our true age, and some moments in life ensure that we don’t forget that, like seeing a childhood toy in a thrift store or spotting an ‘80s artifact in the wild. People in this community have shared countless similar moments that made them say, ‘Heck, I’m old,’ which we compiled in a list below. Ready to embark on a bittersweet, nostalgic journey? To start, all you have to do is scroll down!
Tupperware Popsicles Anyone?
Pull Down Maps!
I have one of these, and it has candy bar advertising on it. From the 60s I think
You Are Not Old, Unless You Had A Car With One Of These Clipper Or Vent Windows
This Was Our Virtual Reality
OOOOH! You had the *Light Up* version! Hey, everyone, lookit moneybags here!
Fun Times With Friends Back In The Day
Whose Kitchens Had This
If You Played This Game, You Belong Here…
I visited the neighbor kid's home alot not to play with him but to play Mouse Trap
Going On A Trip? Better Get Some Travellers Cheques!
Always Wanted To Work One Of These
Folding It Back Up Was The Hardest Part Of Using These
No, getting a male driver to look at one was the hardest part.
These Were In Every Comic Book Back In The Day
These and rock growing crystals. You had to have the mandatory moon shaped fish bowl though
This Is How Freakin' Old I Am
Old Enough To Have Seen This Commercial When It First Came Out
These Were All The Rage In Grade School
When The Power Went Out
::glances over at the one on the small side table by the TV:: No fuel for it, though.
If You Recall Walking Into Your Classroom And Seeing This Set Up, You Are Definitely Old
Who Remembers Using These In The Library???
Way Back In The Day
Target used to have snack bars in the stores you could smoke in
Those Baby Dolls Were Thirsty!
I had questions from day one of feeding my baby doll. Why was baby getting orange juice and not milk?
Still Rocking Out
Cassettes, I can still remember the sound they made when you pressed FF. 😆
Who Doesn't Know This Guy?
The “Urgent Care” We Had Back Then
Fotomat
There is still one where I live. It's all boarded up but the mall people use it for storage for road salt and stuff like that.
If You Didn't Have One Of These End Tables You Probably Knew Someone Who Did
There's two in Mom's area on the other side of the house right now.
For Some Reason, I Really Liked This Table As Kid
It’s a phone table! The phone st on the top shelf, the phone directory on the shelf under it. The one we had, the larger section was a padded seat.
Who Owned A Mood Ring In School?
Partner still does. You can get 'en in the Akron Art Museum's gift shop.
Trees Were Our Toys
Yes! Kids were always on the lookout for a good climbing tree
Who Remembers?
Did You Have A Set? Almost Every Kid Did
They Still Exist!
Found My Old Kite
I Got This For Christmas When I Was About Ten. I Tried, But I Just Couldn't Have Any Fun With This, It Was So Limited. Anyone Else?
Like Legos of the time, you really needed five or six sets to really get going...which is what turned much of my generation into garage salers.
Who Else Went…
Used To Use One Of These Date Stamps
What Was Your Favorite School House Rock?
Lipton Instant Ice Tea!
When These TV Dinners First Came Out They Looked A Lot Like This And They Were Delicious, And What A Help To My Mom Working The Night Shift And Feeding Our Family With Us Two Kids. As Time Went On The Big Corporate Mentality Took Over And They Got Cheaper In Quality And Higher In Price
We Used To Absolutely Fry "Laying Out" Covered With Baby Oil. How We Have Lived This Long Is Beyond Me (Knocks On Wood)
Baby oil on the skin and peroxide/lemon juice combo on the hair....
Are You Old Enough To Have Seen In Person The USPS Mail Jeep Classic Edition?
Pink Bathrooms
I am 66 yrs old, my Grandmother had this exact bathroom. Sink with the two separate facets. the crocheted tissue box and sea shell dish with little sea shell soaps.
I Can't With This
If You Had One Of These In Your Car, You Just Might Be Over The Hill
This NEEDS to be reintroduced! Why was it ever dropped? We have an unused left foot, and it's so fricking useful to dip the lights.
Who Grabbed A Drink Out Of One Of These
Time To Break Out The Tin Foil
Montgomery Ward?
I just finished reading 'Surely You Can't Be Serious - The Making of Airplane!', by Abrahams, Zucker, and Zucker. The book is as funny as the movie.
I Thought Today's Watercolor Belonged Here
Who else heard the theme song when they looked at the picture?
If You Recognize These Curtains, You're Old
Before There Was Mastercard, There Was Mastercharge
If You Think It's A Phone, You Don't Belong Here
This Movie Is 40 Years Old. Wasn’t A Big Hit, Probably Because It Didn’t Follow The John Hughes Formula For 80’s Teen Movies, But I Liked It. Plus Helen Slater
Note: this post originally had 77 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
My school desk was wrought iron with a wooden top and an inkwell.
My school desk had Keith Emerson's signature inside, which explains why there was an unnatural number of kids being Nice/ Emerson Lake and Palmer fans in our locality. Late sixties, Worthing UK.
That was fun except for the newer ones. 80's?🥴
