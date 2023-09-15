I recall a moment at work when my coworker asked about our manager's age, and my response went something like this: "Well, I'd say somewhere in the range of 30 to 60... You really can't judge some folks by their looks alone. Appearances can be incredibly deceiving!"

It's fascinating how appearances can play tricks on us, and that's precisely what the folks over at the subreddit r/13or30 are all about. They're sharing pictures of individuals whose age appears to be nothing more than just a number.

Whether it's a teenager with a beard that rivals a lumberjack's or a thirty-year-old who could pass for a high school student, they've got it all. Join us in exploring the amusing and sometimes bizarre instances of age-defying appearances.