I recall a moment at work when my coworker asked about our manager's age, and my response went something like this: "Well, I'd say somewhere in the range of 30 to 60... You really can't judge some folks by their looks alone. Appearances can be incredibly deceiving!"

It's fascinating how appearances can play tricks on us, and that's precisely what the folks over at the subreddit r/13or30 are all about. They're sharing pictures of individuals whose age appears to be nothing more than just a number.

Whether it's a teenager with a beard that rivals a lumberjack's or a thirty-year-old who could pass for a high school student, they've got it all. Join us in exploring the amusing and sometimes bizarre instances of age-defying appearances.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Giant 3 Y/O Or A Baby Faced 23 Y/O?

A Giant 3 Y/O Or A Baby Faced 23 Y/O?

Batguy92 Report

17points
POST
View more comments

At its core, aging is a natural biological process that occurs in all living things, whether it's a fruit, a flower, an animal, or a human being.

Consider this: What happens to a piece of fruit or a flower as it ages? Its appearance undergoes a significant transformation, shifting from a vibrant and youthful state to the opposite. The fruit eventually decays and breaks down, while the flower wilts and follows a similar path.
#2

Baby Daddy? Baby? Daddy?

Baby Daddy? Baby? Daddy?

Typo_Qeuen Report

17points
POST
Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But how old is he?! This is such a mind f**k

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Acosta's Daughter

Acosta's Daughter

Cocktupus Report

16points
POST
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should cast her for a horror movie. Also, imo, these parents should be in jail for these haircuts!

10
10points
reply
View more comments

When it comes to humans and the aging process, some individuals may appear older than their actual age, while others of the same age might appear significantly younger. These differences can be attributed to variations in the pace at which their biological age progresses in relation to their chronological age.

Your chronological age is simply the number of years that have passed since the day you were born. It's the number you tell people when they ask you how old you are.
#4

Thomas Brodie-Sangster... 33 Going On 12

Thomas Brodie-Sangster... 33 Going On 12

superhobbitsam Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

5 Or 50 (To Life)

5 Or 50 (To Life)

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just gunna say it. Looks like mr beans alter ego.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Child's Birthday Or 50 Year Olds Early Retirement?

Child's Birthday Or 50 Year Olds Early Retirement?

stuffaboutsomestuff Report

15points
POST
View more comments

Your biological age reflects the physical development of your body, which is determined by measurable cellular and molecular processes known as biomarkers. It's also influenced by the length of telomeres, which are protective caps at the ends of your DNA strands and impact how your body's cells age.
#7

7 Year Old Kid Or 30 Year Old Tennis Instructor Named Derek

7 Year Old Kid Or 30 Year Old Tennis Instructor Named Derek

TheMinimob Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#8

My Dad Looked Like A Pre-Midlife Crisis Businessman… When He Was 17

My Dad Looked Like A Pre-Midlife Crisis Businessman… When He Was 17

Dolouj56 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#9

Me, 14, Looking Like A 40 Year Old Russian Housewife Named Valenka

Me, 14, Looking Like A 40 Year Old Russian Housewife Named Valenka

LorahTink Report

15points
POST

So, when someone has a younger biological age, it means not only do they look younger, but they are, in practical terms, biologically younger. The saying "age is just a number" is particularly true in the context of chronological age. Take a look around, and you'll see evidence of this.
#10

12 Or 80?

12 Or 80?

WoxicFangel Report

14points
POST
#11

Thought I Would Post Myself… I’m 31 Lmao

Thought I Would Post Myself… I’m 31 Lmao

ottawsimofol Report

14points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet you get carded when going into a bar or pub.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Not Sure If It Has Been Posted Before But Damn

Not Sure If It Has Been Posted Before But Damn

SirSeppuku Report

14points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still calling her a girl isn't helping.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

You might wonder: Can you slow down the biological aging process? Is it possible? The answer is a resounding yes! You have the power to either decelerate or accelerate the rate at which you age, all depending on the choices you make.
#13

11 Y/O Boy, 22 Y/O Drag Queen Or 38 Y/O Lesbian?

11 Y/O Boy, 22 Y/O Drag Queen Or 38 Y/O Lesbian?

lexaquin Report

13points
POST
Megan Curl
Megan Curl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, this shot is from RuPaul’s drag race, and she is fabulous!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

26 Year Old Kenyan Footballer, Joash Onyango

26 Year Old Kenyan Footballer, Joash Onyango

evanthompson123 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#15

Me At 11 Rocking The Granny Sweater

Me At 11 Rocking The Granny Sweater

SJHCJellyBean Report

13points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don`t care about the clothes and the hairstyle in this one. The shoulders are really broad, the jaw is prominent. I find it really hard to believe the woman in this photo is eleven. Sixteen maybe

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Staying fit is a key factor in combating the aging process. Exercising brings numerous advantages. It enhances blood flow, aids digestion, strengthens the heart, facilitates toxin removal, and provides various benefits that reduce inflammation in the body, often linked to aging and illness.
#16

Star Trek Cosplay

Star Trek Cosplay

Karmaluscious Report

12points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't the combover give it away a little bit?

0
0points
reply
#17

My Sister Is 22 Going On 12

My Sister Is 22 Going On 12

BleachedTwizzler Report

12points
POST
#18

5 Or 25?

5 Or 25?

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
Katey Doll
Katey Doll
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like one of those small face filters!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

On the flip side, a lack of physical activity can lead to toxin buildup and inflammatory responses, potentially resulting in conditions like autoimmune disorders and various diseases.
#19

Sadly, A Problem I Can Relate To As Well

Sadly, A Problem I Can Relate To As Well

betterthannothing123 Report

11points
POST
#20

The Author Of Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Forgot To Age

The Author Of Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Forgot To Age

Lamabunnyvile Report

11points
POST
#21

Well, Actually

Well, Actually

Dudleysdad Report

10points
POST

One of the most harmful things you can do to your body is smoking cigarettes. Smoking speeds up the natural aging of your skin. Cigarettes have carbon monoxide (a harmful gas) and over 4,000 cancer-causing substances. According to the American Cancer Society, smoking is responsible for 30% of all cancer deaths overall and a striking 87% of lung cancer deaths.
#22

13 Or 30?

13 Or 30?

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#23

Came Across This One On Tinder... 12 Or 20?

Came Across This One On Tinder... 12 Or 20?

concernedstudentLOL Report

10points
POST
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is your mama sweetheart? You lost?

2
2points
reply
#24

I Truly Cannot Figure This One Out!

I Truly Cannot Figure This One Out!

sagelface Report

10points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His hands are tiny

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The classic saying, "You are what you eat," actually holds some truth when you ponder it. Perhaps it should be modified to say, "You look what you eat." In reality, your overall health and the condition of your skin are closely connected and go deeper than just the surface. Surprisingly, some folks don't realize that the food they eat can have a big impact on how they look. Unhealthy eating doesn't just make you gain weight; it can also speed up the aging process from the inside out. Nutrition, whether it's good or bad, serves as fuel that influences the quality and strength of nearly every part of your body, from your organs to your cells and systems.

Hope this gave you some food for thought. Live well and be well. Scroll down and check out the rest of the folks that absolutely do not look their age.
#25

No Joke, Met Him In A Bar, Said He Was 21 Not 12

No Joke, Met Him In A Bar, Said He Was 21 Not 12

K-Double Report

10points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He does not look 12 at all. This guy actually looks his age.

3
3points
reply
#26

This Trick-Or-Treater

This Trick-Or-Treater

hardytom540 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#27

Me At 14 Looking 40

Me At 14 Looking 40

ShredderZ122 Report

10points
POST
#28

My Friend, Who Is 17. His Face Screams Primary School But His Outfit And Mannerisms Make Him Look Like A Middle-Aged Accountant

My Friend, Who Is 17. His Face Screams Primary School But His Outfit And Mannerisms Make Him Look Like A Middle-Aged Accountant

BaraLovesCats Report

9points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad became a teacher in his 20s, but he had a babyface and he had to teach boys who were around 18, so he would always wear suits to look older.

0
0points
reply
#29

15 Or 50

15 Or 50

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#30

Me At 13 Looking Like A 30 Year Old Single Mom Who Loves Boxed Wine And Mlms

Me At 13 Looking Like A 30 Year Old Single Mom Who Loves Boxed Wine And Mlms

vwizzy Report

9points
POST
#31

Me At Age 16

Me At Age 16

zovaass6476 Report

9points
POST
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, sixteen. SIXTEEN?!?!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

An Update For Y’all

An Update For Y’all

Beeroy69 Report

9points
POST
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this! He is definitely 36 because he was tracked down after the match and he proved his age. He also has a couple of kids and a wife

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Jamie Foxx, 18 Years Old

Jamie Foxx, 18 Years Old

quercky Report

8points
POST
Marion
Marion
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like the soul glo man in „coming to america“

0
0points
reply
#34

19 Year Old Rookie Or 47 Year Old Coach

19 Year Old Rookie Or 47 Year Old Coach

Mo_damo Report

8points
POST
#35

26 Or 6 Years Young?

26 Or 6 Years Young?

Mcramblett Report

8points
POST
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We'll just say it's the lighting?

1
1point
reply
#36

Let Me Just Age 20 Years Real Quick

Let Me Just Age 20 Years Real Quick

breezeeboo Report

8points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sincerely hope Younique is not her real name

0
0points
reply
#37

14 Year Old Lesbian Or 22 Year Old Soon To Be Father?

14 Year Old Lesbian Or 22 Year Old Soon To Be Father?

javaspirits Report

8points
POST
flowingcomplexity
flowingcomplexity
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me or it looks like Post Malone and Billie Eilish had a child?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

12 Y/O Me In My Family Photo. I Look Like A 35 Y/O Secretary Who Makes The Best Christmas Cookies At Work

12 Y/O Me In My Family Photo. I Look Like A 35 Y/O Secretary Who Makes The Best Christmas Cookies At Work

thrifting24_7 Report

8points
POST
#39

Matronly 40-Year Old Korean Librarian? Nope! Just Me, A 12-Year Old Boy

Matronly 40-Year Old Korean Librarian? Nope! Just Me, A 12-Year Old Boy

PlagueLords Report

8points
POST
#40

This Police Officer

This Police Officer

Penguin_Pulveriser Report

8points
POST
Katey Doll
Katey Doll
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww he's a Laptop.. cause he's a small PC.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

This Bodybuilder With A 13 Year Old's Face

This Bodybuilder With A 13 Year Old's Face

unobjectionable Report

8points
POST
#42

Patrick Renna From The Sandlot With His Son At The Field Where They Shot The Movie. He Has Been In The 13or30 Club His Whole Life

Patrick Renna From The Sandlot With His Son At The Field Where They Shot The Movie. He Has Been In The 13or30 Club His Whole Life

cheezedragon25 Report

7points
POST
#43

Is She Even Old Enough To Get Arrested?

Is She Even Old Enough To Get Arrested?

BruceVFL Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Hi I’m Professor Babyhead Grownbody

Hi I’m Professor Babyhead Grownbody

Nate082407 Report

7points
POST
#45

12 Or 21?

12 Or 21?

iknownuting Report

7points
POST
#46

It Ain't Easy Being Soccer Mom And Soccer Daughter

It Ain't Easy Being Soccer Mom And Soccer Daughter

bzzinthetrap Report

7points
POST
#47

19 Or 57

19 Or 57

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#48

Grandmother That Is Either 14 Or 27

Grandmother That Is Either 14 Or 27

Trolltollhouse Report

7points
POST
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is hauntingly beautiful either way

1
1point
reply
#49

The Cast Of Queen's Gambit

The Cast Of Queen's Gambit

Marpl Report

7points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she has one of the most beautifully unique faces I've ever seen.

0
0points
reply
#50

Toddler Face, Adult Body

Toddler Face, Adult Body

helloimcold Report

7points
POST
#51

18 Or 45?

18 Or 45?

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#52

Not Sure If This Is A Venezuelan Secret Service Agent Is 13 Or 30

Not Sure If This Is A Venezuelan Secret Service Agent Is 13 Or 30

TurkFebruary Report

6points
POST
#53

My Husband, Far Left. 13 Or 35 Year Old Bank Teller?

My Husband, Far Left. 13 Or 35 Year Old Bank Teller?

whocaresanywayright Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

From The Tlc Show "90 Day Fiancé"

From The Tlc Show "90 Day Fiancé"

nogills Report

6points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about him? Are we supposed to think he looks like a toddler?

2
2points
reply
#55

I Met One As An Uber Driver In The Wild

I Met One As An Uber Driver In The Wild

Trippy_Styx666 Report

6points
POST
#56

13 Or 22?

13 Or 22?

futuredrake Report

6points
POST
#57

Adult Goblin Or Bearded Child On Jerry Springer??

Adult Goblin Or Bearded Child On Jerry Springer??

tayferg Report

6points
POST
#58

Just Turned 38. No One Ever Believes Me. Do I Deserve To Be Here?

Just Turned 38. No One Ever Believes Me. Do I Deserve To Be Here?

Kablouie Report

6points
POST
#59

This Photo Was Taken About A Week Before My 14th Birthday

This Photo Was Taken About A Week Before My 14th Birthday

jabtakfws Report

6points
POST
Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can a 13 year old grow a beard like that??

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#60

Belgian Parliament Member

Belgian Parliament Member

JosCiv7 Report

6points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that's exactly who should have a few seats in parliament. More younger members and more women.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#61

Michael Cera: 12 Or 22?

Michael Cera: 12 Or 22?

oklafornian Report

6points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awkward AF trying to enjoy his lunch with Aubrey Plaza without people shoving a phone in his face.

1
1point
reply
#62

From Bernie Sander's Instagram

From Bernie Sander's Instagram

iowafarmboy2011 Report

6points
POST
#63

13or60?

13or60?

jg1212121212 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda