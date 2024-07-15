Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations with hand-painted characters. Wreaths, garlands, and swags are all treated with scotchguard to help repel dust and moisture so they can be displayed indoors or outdoors.

#1 Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decoration Share icon Hand painted door swag with foam Jack, Sally, Oogie and Zero LiKiVi-Designs.myshopify.com

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decoration. The Swag Has Hand Painted Jack, Sally, Oogie And Zero Share icon

#3 Jack Skellington And Zero Halloween Wreath With A Hand Painted Wood Sign Share icon

#4 Jack Skellington And Zero Halloween Wreath Share icon

#5 Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Door Hanger. Hand Painted And Nearly 4 Feet Tall Share icon

#6 Nightmare Before Christmas Door Hanger And Coordinating 20' Halloween Garland. Jack, Sally, Zero, Oogie, The Mayor, Lock, Shock And Barrel Hand Painted On Wood Share icon

#7 Jack Skellington Halloween Wreath With Posable Plush Jack Share icon

#8 Nightmare Before Christmas Mantle And Shelf Decorations. Hand Painted On Wood Blocks. Clay Snake Eating Gifts And Christmas Tree. Sign Says Hapy Halloween On One Side, Merry Christmas On The Other Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Nightmare Before Christmas Mantle And Shelf Decorations. Hand Painted On Wood Blocks. Clay Snake Eating Gifts And Christmas Tree Share icon

#10 Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round Share icon Jack and Sally Skellington Wreath with interchangeable signs for Halloween, Christmas and year round. LiKiVi-Designs.myshopify.com

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round Share icon

#12 Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round Share icon

#13 Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round Share icon

#14 Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round Share icon