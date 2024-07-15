ADVERTISEMENT

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations with hand-painted characters. Wreaths, garlands, and swags are all treated with scotchguard to help repel dust and moisture so they can be displayed indoors or outdoors.

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

#1

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decoration

Hand painted door swag with foam Jack, Sally, Oogie and Zero LiKiVi-Designs.myshopify.com

Likivi Designs
#2

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decoration. The Swag Has Hand Painted Jack, Sally, Oogie And Zero

Likivi Designs
#3

Jack Skellington And Zero Halloween Wreath With A Hand Painted Wood Sign

Likivi Designs
#4

Jack Skellington And Zero Halloween Wreath

Likivi Designs
#5

Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Door Hanger. Hand Painted And Nearly 4 Feet Tall

Likivi Designs
#6

Nightmare Before Christmas Door Hanger And Coordinating 20' Halloween Garland. Jack, Sally, Zero, Oogie, The Mayor, Lock, Shock And Barrel Hand Painted On Wood

Likivi Designs
#7

Jack Skellington Halloween Wreath With Posable Plush Jack

Likivi Designs
#8

Nightmare Before Christmas Mantle And Shelf Decorations. Hand Painted On Wood Blocks. Clay Snake Eating Gifts And Christmas Tree. Sign Says Hapy Halloween On One Side, Merry Christmas On The Other

Likivi Designs
#9

Nightmare Before Christmas Mantle And Shelf Decorations. Hand Painted On Wood Blocks. Clay Snake Eating Gifts And Christmas Tree

Likivi Designs
#10

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Jack and Sally Skellington Wreath with interchangeable signs for Halloween, Christmas and year round. LiKiVi-Designs.myshopify.com

Likivi Designs
#11

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Likivi Designs
#12

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Likivi Designs
#13

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Likivi Designs
#14

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Likivi Designs
#15

Jack And Sally Skellington Wreath With Interchangeable Signs For Halloween, Christmas And Year Round

Likivi Designs
