New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower
News

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

A 20-year-old case just had its biggest breakthrough yet. The search to identify a woman who fell to her death from Wembley Point, a 21-storey tower block in northwest London, UK, has reportedly made some “real progress.” New leads point to the deceased’s boyfriend and new witnesses.

An unidentified woman fell to her death 20 years ago. Her body was found at the foot of Wembley Point on October 29, 2004. However, her identity has remained a mystery ever since.

Highlights
  • Locate International made real progress in the 20-year-old case.
  • New leads point to her distressed state over her boyfriend’s health.
  • Witnesses say she worked in Wembley Point and left distinctive items.
  • A seven-day bus pass and artwork suggest regular local connections.

Nevertheless, the tide may finally be turning in this decades-long, perplexing case. On Tuesday, (October 29) the UK charity Locate International, dedicated to finding missing persons and identifying the unknown, announced that they have “made real progress.”

According to Locate International, new leads suggest that Jane Doe was distressed over her boyfriend’s health.

“We believe he could help us unlock her identity,” the charity said. “We also believe she may have worked in Wembley Point as she appeared to know the building well and was seen there more than once.”

A 20-year-old case just had its biggest breakthrough yet

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Image credits: Google Maps

As a result, Jane Doe may have worked in Wembley Point as a cleaner or contractor. 

Since Locate International’s investigation started decades ago, a male witness came forward, revealing that he had spoken to her a couple of weeks before her death and that she told him she was distressed over her boyfriend’s health.

“This suggests there may still be someone out there who knew her personally,” Locate International revealed.

This marks the first confirmation the woman had a partner and strong connections with others, Metro reported on Tuesday.

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Image credits: Hew Morrison

Roland Hughes from Locate International told Metro: “This is a major development in the investigation, and is one of the largest developments we have had in the last 20 years.”

The charity further uncovered details about her wearing a cowrie shell ring, often linked to fertility, which may speak to the personal challenges she faced.

Roland said: “This proves she wasn’t someone who just passed through society working temporary jobs with only surface-level friendships.

“Someone would have known her. We just need to find out who this is. He might have also died, but we are hoping someone who was connected with the couple at all remembers her.”

The search to identify a woman who fell to her death reportedly made some “real progress” 

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Image credits: Locate International

Workers inside the building have told investigators she appeared distressed and had visited a café in the building on the day of her death.

Two decades ago, Jane Doe discarded a “distinctive” oil painting in the building, which featured two figures and a number of faces, as well as a black carrier bag with the lettering “CPNY,” Metro reported.

Initial reports suggested that Jane Doe had left a used packet of Marlboro cigarettes, a copy of British newspaper The Guardian, and a seven-day bus pass which had been issued at 7.07 am on October 26 on Seven Sisters Road, in London.

However, new tips from other witnesses suggest that it is now thought that the newspaper was provided by Cafe 21, which was situated within Wembley Point, and that she did not bring a copy of The Guardian with her, as per Locate International. 

Initially, witnesses said Jane Doe bought a coffee, smoked a cigarette, and leafed through the newspaper before climbing up to the window and jumping out.

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Image credits: UK Missing Persons

“One moment she was sat very still in the far corner of the restaurant,” one witness told investigators. “I bought my coffee and as I looked sideways, she was no longer there, with the window ajar.”

Locate International newly revealed that the seven-day bus pass Jane Doe had bought had struck up debate in many people’s minds.

The fact that she bought a seven-day pass suggested this was a regular route for her, and a route that she had at one point planned to take again, with another two days left on the pass.

“We now know the pass was issued at 7.03 am and was purchased from a very small newsagent located at 223 Seven Sisters Road,” Locate International said.

According to the charity, public tips have raised the possibility that she was connected to arts or community centers near Seven Sisters, specifically Chestnuts Arts & Community Centre. 

Jane Doe fell from Wembley Point, a 21-storey tower block in northwest London, UK

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Image credits: UK Missing Persons

The idea that she may have been part of a local cultural group—perhaps one supporting asylum seekers from West Africa—has come up multiple times. 

Locate International revealed: “Ruling an individual out is still progress – it is still a step forward, a step closer. 

“Now more than ever we believe the final pieces to this puzzle are within reach. Every tip, no matter how small, could be the key to returning her name to her.” 

Locate International is currently seeking to speak to people who worked contract jobs and would have been there for a shorter period of time.

Roland told Metro: “We feel we are getting closer and closer to finding out who this woman was.

“We have had a few promising moments, even thinking at one point that we had solved it.

“A translator had contacted us and told us she recognized the woman and even confirmed she smoked the same cigarettes as the pack which was left behind.

“But we were able to confirm the woman the translator was talking about was in fact still alive.”

Image credits: Locate International

The woman was Black and petite – measuring between 5ft1 and 5ft3 (154.94 cm and 160.02) -and wearing a black polo neck under a claret crew neck, as per Metro.

Angela Watts, who leads the investigation team, told Metro: “We have a much stronger sense of who she was, smartly dressed, interested in original art, and yet also troubled about the health of someone close to her.

“We know that she had been in Wembley Point previously and that people who spoke to her in the lift, in the corridors, in Café 21 will hold the key to confirming her identity.

“Even the smallest piece of information might just tie together all we have learned and allow us to return her name to her.”

“Equally sad is that nobody reported her missing,” a reader commented

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

New Clue In 20-Year-Old Case Of Unknown Woman Who Took Sip Of Coffee Then Jumped From 262ft Tower

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
