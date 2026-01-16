The concept of neurodiversity was introduced by Judy Singer, an Australian sociologist who is also autistic. She noticed that society often treats people with different brains as problems that need fixing. That never sat right with her. Instead, she believed these differences deserved the same respect as any other kind of human diversity. Singer framed neurodiversity as a social justice movement, not a medical label.

Her message was simple but powerful: different doesn’t mean broken. Over time, this idea helped change conversations around autism, ADHD, and learning differences. It encouraged people to focus on strengths, not just struggles. Today, her work continues to influence how schools, workplaces, and communities think about inclusion.