Neighbors Keep Complaining About Disabled Couple’s Lawn, So They Get Even With Petty Revenge

Having rude neighbors constantly watching your every move can be exhausting, and for this family on Reddit, it was a daily struggle.

As a disabled couple, they couldn’t keep their lawn exactly how their perfectionist neighbors wanted and were reported for every tiny issue. After dealing with it for long enough, they decided to strike back with petty revenge and found some creative decor to send a clear message. Keep scrolling to see what they came up with!

This disabled couple had trouble keeping their lawn exactly how their nitpicky neighbors wanted

So, after being reported one too many times, they finally decided to get some petty revenge

Image credits: SeaUtopia

Commenters loved how the couple handled the situation and suggested some more fun ideas for them to try next

