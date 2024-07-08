Couple Hires A Painting Company To Secretly Repaint Neighbor’s House As They Hated The Color
When you move to a new neighborhood, you might dislike certain things about the place. And, while you can make as many changes as you want in your own house, there’s nothing much you can do about the homes of people who live next door. However, sometimes nosy individuals might take matters into their own hands.
For instance, a woman expressed her anger online about how her neighbors decided to change her house color without her permission. The author, who loved her yellow house, was shocked to see it painted gray after coming back from a two-week vacation. Keep reading to find out how she dealt with her neighbors’ rude actions.
Dealing with bad neighbors can be quite a hassle
A woman revealed her neighbors tried to sue her over her house color, then secretly got it repainted it while she was away
Every state has its own vandalism laws, so the woman included her state name for clarity
She provided further updates about the entire situation
Many advised the author to repaint her house a brighter yellow and file a complaint against her neighbors
I did a quick Google for "Louisiana yellow house lawsuit" and found a fuller (more floridly written) version of this story. Apparently OP took them to court where they were found guilty of fraud and vandalism. ETA: the website is AmoMama, I haven't linked because I'm not sure of posting rules and am too lazy to look them up!
https://amomama.com/430852-neighbors-hated-my-house-color-and.htmlLoad More Replies...
