Couple Hires A Painting Company To Secretly Repaint Neighbor’s House As They Hated The Color
Relationships

Couple Hires A Painting Company To Secretly Repaint Neighbor’s House As They Hated The Color

When you move to a new neighborhood, you might dislike certain things about the place. And, while you can make as many changes as you want in your own house, there’s nothing much you can do about the homes of people who live next door. However, sometimes nosy individuals might take matters into their own hands.

For instance, a woman expressed her anger online about how her neighbors decided to change her house color without her permission. The author, who loved her yellow house, was shocked to see it painted gray after coming back from a two-week vacation. Keep reading to find out how she dealt with her neighbors’ rude actions.

Dealing with bad neighbors can be quite a hassle

Image credits: Thgusstavo Santana / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman revealed her neighbors tried to sue her over her house color, then secretly got it repainted it while she was away

Image credits: Ian Ramírez / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Every state has its own vandalism laws, so the woman included her state name for clarity

She provided further updates about the entire situation

Image credits: weirdquestion11

Many advised the author to repaint her house a brighter yellow and file a complaint against her neighbors

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

kissmychakram
kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

I did a quick Google for "Louisiana yellow house lawsuit" and found a fuller (more floridly written) version of this story. Apparently OP took them to court where they were found guilty of fraud and vandalism. ETA: the website is AmoMama, I haven't linked because I'm not sure of posting rules and am too lazy to look them up!

Scotira
Scotira
Scotira
Community Member
10 minutes ago

https://amomama.com/430852-neighbors-hated-my-house-color-and.html

Twanny 73
Twanny 73
Twanny 73
Community Member
1 hour ago

This story is 8 years old, would be interested in what happened.

Trillian
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I would have repainted my house in hot pink and sued them for the money.

