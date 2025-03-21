Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Emotionally Distraught After Her BF Takes Away Her Baby Blanket, Saying She’s Too Attached
Couples, Relationships

Woman Is Emotionally Distraught After Her BF Takes Away Her Baby Blanket, Saying She’s Too Attached

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is scary, so we all tend to find comfort in various places. From connections with people to substance abuse to certain items—to each their own. 

A woman from today’s story found comfort in a baby blanket from her childhood. Until, one day, her boyfriend decided to take it away, saying she needed to “wean off” of it. Yet, his action caused way more pain than good—both for the woman and their relationship. In fact, it caused her so much pain that she likely won’t ever forget such emotional abuse. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    We all have something that brings us comfort—whether it’s a person, an item, or anything else—to each their own

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman from today’s story found comfort in a baby blanket from her childhood

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She liked to cuddle with it when she felt stressed or anxious, as its smell and texture calmed her down

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, one day, her boyfriend decided to secretly take her blanket away

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He didn’t like the fact that a grown woman was depending on such an item and wanted her to cut her habit out

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: itty_bitty_spidy

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of working, his action caused immense pain and grief for the woman to the point where her family had to interfere

    Despite being 26 years old, the OP had a baby blanket that she liked to cuddle with ever since she was, well, a baby. She claimed that it calmed her stress and anxiety, as she found comfort in its smell and texture.

    Well, she isn’t the only person in the world who has a comfort item—many people do. It’s their emotional anchor with nice memories and associations that make them feel at least a little bit better in this scary world. 

    In fact, baby blankets quite often tend to be a choice for emotional support items grown-ups have. Apparently, these blankets are often given to kids during transitional periods, when they are being taught to accept the unfamiliar parts of life and the world. Or, in other words, when they are growing up. Since these blankets are used as a source of comfort, for some, they remain such even after a kid grows up.

    The OP is one of these people. Yet, her boyfriend isn’t. In his opinion, her baby blanket is gross, and her habit of cuddling with it is too weird and childish. So, wanting to force her out of this habit, he decided to take her baby blanket and hide it, justifying the action as being for “her own good.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clearly, he was wrong, as nothing good came out of his decision. When the woman realized she couldn’t find her prized possession, she couldn’t stop crying, which was a normal reaction. Grieving over an object that you have an emotional attachment with, which she definitely did in this case, is understandable, even if it might seem trivial for some. 

    The fact that her boyfriend dismissed her feelings and kept calling it an “unhealthy obsession” only made things worse. No matter how much she begged him to give her back her possessions, he didn’t—and he only kept encouraging her to “wean off” of the habit. 

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman was so distraught over the loss that she didn’t have any motivation to do anything. Remember when we said that it’s common to grieve the loss of prized possessions? Well, a loss of purpose is one of the more ordinary signs of grief, proving just how attached the woman was to her blanket. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Granted, she later clarified that her life doesn’t revolve around said blanket—she can function fine without it, but it used to give her comfort when she needed it. So, losing something like that took a toll on her. When she tried to explain that to her boyfriend, he brushed it off by saying something along the lines of, “Life sucks, deal with it.”  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At some point, the situation got so bad that the OP’s parents got involved. They were extremely worried about her and asked her to reevaluate her relationship—leave him, but it would be best to do it slowly so he doesn’t freak out. Being so dismissive of a partner’s feelings of such a strong nature because of your silly principles can count as emotional abuse

    After some time, the man ended up giving the baby blanket back. Yet, that didn’t change the fact that the experience borderline traumatized his girlfriend. After all, she was not only grieving a prized possession but was also learning how negligent her significant other was—and that’s a lot to handle at once. 

    At least the netizens were empathetic towards her, which, throughout the continuous updates, was probably a saving grace for her. It’s always nice to learn that someone is on your side, isn’t it? 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whose side of this debate are you on? Share your take with us in the comments!

    In the end, he gave the blanket back to her, but the damage was already done, and in the netizens’ eyes, this damage shouldn’t be forgiven

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    9

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Run from this AH and any one else who "takes things away from" an adult partner or tries to "teach discipline.". A boyfriend isn't a parent, he isn't raising you, and at 26 no one is, that phase is done. You are well past the age where you assess your own life and habits and make the changes you want. If you need help to make those changes, it's ok to ask for support, and a partner could offer that, but if he's teaching you lessons and taking away your things, he's an a*****e s**t who is controlling you, infantakising you and will eventually rewrite who you are with who he thinks you should be. Get out and don't fall into the same trap.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only reason to change a behaviour that isn't hurting anyone, but will inflict anxiety and pain to make the change, is to inflict that anxiety and pain. If he's that triggered by a blanket, he's dangerous. If he thinks it's his place to tell you how to live your life, he's dangerous. If he has so little regard for your feelings that he can convince you to ignore them as well, he's dangerous. Heed the danger signs.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only THING, she must get rid of, is the arsehole of boy"friend". Control yourself. you freaking creep of POS guy!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd demand the blanket back or I'd dump him. Once I got the blanket back, I'd dump him anyway.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Run from this AH and any one else who "takes things away from" an adult partner or tries to "teach discipline.". A boyfriend isn't a parent, he isn't raising you, and at 26 no one is, that phase is done. You are well past the age where you assess your own life and habits and make the changes you want. If you need help to make those changes, it's ok to ask for support, and a partner could offer that, but if he's teaching you lessons and taking away your things, he's an a*****e s**t who is controlling you, infantakising you and will eventually rewrite who you are with who he thinks you should be. Get out and don't fall into the same trap.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only reason to change a behaviour that isn't hurting anyone, but will inflict anxiety and pain to make the change, is to inflict that anxiety and pain. If he's that triggered by a blanket, he's dangerous. If he thinks it's his place to tell you how to live your life, he's dangerous. If he has so little regard for your feelings that he can convince you to ignore them as well, he's dangerous. Heed the danger signs.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only THING, she must get rid of, is the arsehole of boy"friend". Control yourself. you freaking creep of POS guy!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd demand the blanket back or I'd dump him. Once I got the blanket back, I'd dump him anyway.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda