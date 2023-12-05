80 New Illustrations By “Success Pictures” That Might Motivate YouInterview With Artist
If you're feeling down or need a boost of confidence, you're in the right place. Today, we'd like to share with you the most recent illustrations created by the 'Success Pictures' Instagram account. The content posted on this profile carries a lot of value and motivational messages. The captions, combined with matching visuals, have found a lot of fans and given the account a breathtaking number of followers, consisting of over 800k Instagram users.
Scroll down to see the list of images we've prepared for you, and if you're curious to see more content from "Success Pictures," make sure to check out our previous post where we featured their earlier works.
Bored Panda reached out to the "Success Pictures" team to ask some questions about their motivational illustrations. First, we wanted to know the story behind the profile, and we found out: “Our story began at the beginning of 2018 when BlueMan felt just words were not enough to express. The Instagram ‘Success Pictures’ was born in May 2019. We believe that 1 image = 1000 words and that it is possible to make the world a better place with a small AHA moment at a time.
The creator, BlueMan, added: “We've all experienced incredible moments when we saw, heard or we felt something that changed our life forever. We are here to create more of those aha moments.”
Asked what is the main source of inspiration for the content shared on their account, the author of “Success Pictures” told us: “The idea and inspiration of most images come from my own experiences and daily life. Therefore, in addition to sharing those aha moments with others, they are surely reminders to myself."
"In short, we can say that life itself helps our team to create those pictures and in return – those pictures help us to run a better life.”
Lastly, we were wondering what's been the best advice that the creator ever received, and they shared with us: “Enjoy the moment, because every moment is unique.”
