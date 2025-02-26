ADVERTISEMENT

There’s an increasing trend in married or long-term, committed couples choosing to live in separate homes. It’s become known as the “live apart together” (LAT) relationship. There are various reasons couples choose to go this route. Among them are different sleep schedules, a desire for solitude or autonomy, and of course, differing levels of cleanliness and hygiene. When we read about some of the irritating, infuriating and sometimes filthy things some partners do, we really aren't too surprised.

People have been sharing the highly annoying bad habits of their boyfriends and husbands, and we must take our hats off to them for their saintly patience. From throwing trash directly into the pantry next to perfectly good food, to storing dozens of used, empty water bottles under the bed, it seems some men could enter a special rally for driving their other halves up the wall—if there ever were such a thing.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the worst things guys have done to annoy their significant others. Brace yourself, and be warned, a few might have you wanting to delete all dating apps in favor of staying single forever.

#1

This Piece Of Tiramisu My Husband Left Me

Empty dessert tray with crumbs and a fork, representing annoying boyfriends or husbands finishing the last piece.

My husband said we would eat the tiramisu together after our 17 months goes to bed. Our LO was crying so I went to calm her down. Came back to him playing video game and ate almost all of the tiramisu slice. Smh.

    #2

    How My Boyfriend Leaves His Coffee Cup Every Morning

    White mug precariously placed on the edge of a bedside table, illustrating annoying boyfriends and husbands behavior.

    #3

    Everyone Has To Do That At Least Once In Their Life

    Overflowing dishwasher filled with bubbles, illustrating a common mistake by boyfriends or husbands.

    An estimated 10 percent of couples in Western Europe, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia live apart. And we aren’t talking long-distance relationships because of careers, family commitments or finances. These are couples that could live under the same roof but choose not to.

    The increasing trend is known as the “live apart together” (LAT) relationship. And a quick scroll through some of the pics on this list are making the idea super appealing... to me, at least.

    #4

    The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes. There Was Plenty Of Normal Tupperware Clean…

    Pyrex measuring cup with cookies inside, illustrating annoying boyfriends or husbands' kitchen habits.

    #5

    Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This

    Hanging striped towel from tag, seen as a classic move by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #6

    How My Husband Eats Donuts

    Box of bitten donuts, perfect prank by annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    Couples are choosing the LAT way of life for different reasons: sleep schedules, levels of cleanliness, a desire for solitude and autonomy, and sometimes as a last resort to save their relationship.

    Sharon Hyman calls these independent couples “apartners” - committed partners who live apart. And she is half of one. The Montreal filmmaker has lived separately from her long-term partner for around 25 years.

    She's even made a documentary called Apartners: Living Happily Ever After Apart and has founded an international group for people in LAT relationships. One could even argue she’s the GOAT of LAT.

    #7

    My Boyfriend, Who Doesn’t Buy Any Of The Groceries, Decided To Use Multiple Pounds Of Chicken In A Cooler Instead Of The Bag Of Ice We Have

    Text conversation about chicken between an annoyed partner and their boyfriend.

    #8

    Boyfriend Keeps A Graveyard Of Shower Gel With One Half-Squirt Left

    Upside-down body wash bottles on a shower ledge, highlighting typical habits of annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #9

    I Spent 4 Hours Deep Cleaning The Kitchen And This Is What It Looks Like Not Even 2 Days Later Without Me Constantly Cleaning Up After My Husband

    Cluttered kitchen counter with dirty dishes, frying pan, and cereal box, a common frustration with annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    ​​”Our relationship is no different from any other committed, lifelong relationship — it just happens to operate from two separate addresses,” wrote Hyman in a personal essay published on the Today site.

    She says she's often had her relationship compared to a "friends with benefits" situation. "​​Those are some benefits!” she jokes. "I don’t know too many casual daters who are the executors of each other’s estates and have each other’s powers of attorney."

    #10

    BF Got Me Chocolate For Valentine's Day....i Got One Piece

    Heart-shaped chocolate box with only a few chocolates left, symbolizing annoying boyfriends or husbands' habits.

    I asked my bf if he had made any plans for Valentine's day and he told me he would take me out for dinner....well now we're not even doing that, so he got me chocolate to make up for it. Then proceeded to eat it all. No card, no flowers....literally no effort at all.

    #11

    My Boyfriend Uses An Absurd Amount Of Hand Lotion Before Bed Every Night

    Hands covered in lotion, illustrating a playful gesture common among annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    This is the lotion rubbed in… He uses this amount of hand lotion very frequently. When he rubs his hands together it sounds like a bad p***o while I’m trying to fall asleep.

    #12

    My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed

    Water bottles scattered under a bed, highlighting common habits of annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    The LAT expert believes that some couples put too much pressure on each other to be their everything, and writes that creating physical space can actually bring partners closer together.

    "We have found that when you take away mundane things in life — who’s going to do the dishes, pick up the socks off the floor? — and focus on what’s really important, you can focus on what is really important in a relationship — support, care, intimacy and companionship," she explained.
    #13

    Asked My Husband To Pick Up A Christmas Tree

    Potted tree indoors, leaning and sagging like a whimsical decoration, on checkered fabric near a window.

    I've learned I have to be super specific when I ask him to do things. I always forget! Love him and all of his imperfections.

    #14

    My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

    A disorganized pantry shelf with scattered food items, including oats, cans, and a jar of sauce, illustrating annoying boyfriends.

    #15

    My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

    Open kitchen drawers and cabinets left ajar, possibly by annoying boyfriends or husbands, creating a messy appearance.

    Hyman says by having their own spaces, she and her partner are more present for each other. "Of course we still sometimes argue, but when we do, David and I can take a timeout from each other," she reveals. "We have space to cool down and reflect and come back together in a healthier and more constructive manner."
    #16

    My Sweet Husband

    Empty trash can with lid open, showcasing forgotten chore by annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    Whom I love so much drives me insane with the trash bin. I appreciate him taking the garbage, but he never puts the bag in when he does. It isn't garbage day, so I wasn't anticipating the empty bin and tossed coffee grounds in before noticing. Yes, I've talked to him about it. Yes, we both deal with the garbage. He does so much for the home, he just tends to not finish this particular job. I have resigned myself to living with this one character flaw until I die.

    #17

    Husband Replaced Last 2 Advil With Kibble. Not Sure What I’m More Upset At, The Fact That I Almost Washed Back Dog Kibble Or That I Actually Find This Hilarious

    Advil bottle with two pills on a lid, showcasing annoying boyfriends or husbands' quirks.

    #18

    My Husband Has His Pick Of Toothbrushes From An Unopened Pack And Chose The Same Color As Mine

    Teal toothbrushes in holders on a tiled bathroom sink, representing annoying boyfriends' or husbands' habits.

    Title says it all really. I grabbed a new toothbrush last week. My husband got a new one this morning after opening a new pack and grabbed the same color.

    If your partner drives you up the wall but you still want to live under the same roof, experts say there are ways to address their bad habits without it blowing up into a massive fight, or hurting their feelings.

    New York City–based clinical psychologist and couples therapist Sabrina Romanoff says if something is irritating you, the worst thing you can do is let it fester. Bring it up to your partner sooner rather than later—before resentment builds up and you instinctively snap at them, she told SELF magazine.
    #19

    Husband Decided Ro Pressure Washer The Screens On Our Screened In Patio

    Wooden framed window with two hanging light bulbs, capturing quirky design choices by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    Just like the title says he decided to pressure washer the algea off the screens....he was not accurate....they all look like that....yes it's that noticeable...no he sees nothing wrong.

    #20

    My Husband Overfilled The Dishwasher So Nothing Got Clean Then Got Mad When I Asked How He Expected The Water To Reach Everything

    Overloaded dishwasher representing habits of annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    #21

    My BF's Attempt At Cleaning The Window

    Smudged window view, possibly cleaned by annoying boyfriends or husbands, showing a garden and tree branches.

    Romanoff cautions that the way you approach the issue is important. “Don’t criticize someone without an actionable request,” she advised. So don't say things like “You always forget to tell me about your plans until the last second,” or “It’s so annoying that you don’t clean up after yourself and I’m stuck washing your dirty dishes.”

    Those kinds of complaints are counter-productive, warns the expert, and they're likely to leave your partner feeling attacked and defensive. Rather “explain the impact it has on you and make a request for what you’d like them to do instead,” suggests Romanoff.
    #22

    You Spend The Afternoon Working On A Christmas Eve Dinner And Hubby Brings This Home For My Son An Hour Before Dinnertime

    Fast food on a table, possibly left by annoying boyfriends or husbands, including fries, burgers, nuggets, and drinks.

    #23

    My Husband Changed A Bulb

    Ceiling with mismatched light bulbs, possibly indicating an annoying habit by boyfriends or husbands.

    #24

    My Husband Decided To Just Leave The Thermometer In The Christmas Ham

    Gloved hand holding a damaged thermostat dial, possibly due to annoying boyfriends or husbands mishandling.

    He said "I put it in the ham it wasn't ready yet". I had no idea he meant he left it in there.

    As irritating as some things are, the key is to find a solution, if you want the behavior to stop. This will more than likely lead to a meaningful discussion and not an argument, says Romanoff.

    “Your partner won’t feel like you’re nagging, and they’ll probably have a better understanding of how they influence you and how you can function better together.”

    Easier said than done, when looking looking at some of the examples on this list. But it's worth a try... Either that, or you could consider LAT.

    #25

    My Boyfriend's Shoes Starting Breaking, So He Decided To "Fix" Them

    Worn-out sandals with zippers on a wooden floor, illustrating annoying boyfriends' husbands' questionable fashion choices.

    #26

    Husband Used Pan Handle For Spoon Instead Of The Spoon Holder Directly Below It

    Cooking prank with ladle teetering on pot, illustrating annoying boyfriends or husbands' antics in the kitchen.

    #27

    The Absolute Savagery My Husband Inflicts On The Butter Makes My Blood Boil

    Butter block with a chunk missing, commonly found after annoying boyfriends or husbands use it without cutting properly.

    #28

    Not Staying The Night At My New BF’s House With His Pillow Situation

    Stained pillows on bed, possibly due to annoying boyfriends or husbands neglecting cleanliness.

    Ok, I (28f) went over to my boyfriend’s (25m) house for the first time (been dating about a month), and I had somehow never noticed his pillow situation before. When I noticed, I made a comment about how long he’s had the pillows and apparently he’s been using them since he was a kid.

    So, I asked him if he had any other pillows and he said he just had the pillow on the left of the first picture, but that his cat usually sleeps on it. I said I don’t really want to sleep on those pillows, and id prefer to sleep at my own place (with clean pillows).

    His response? He waited for a minute and then said he would be sad to see that I would choose something as small as pillows come between us spending the night together, but that if I needed to go, that he understood.

    I ended up going home and spending the night at my own house instead. I asked if I could bring my own pillows and gently suggested he get rid of his. He said it was totally fine for me to bring a pillow, but that he wouldn’t get rid of his, as they are ‘sentimental’.

    Thoughts? I feel like I can’t even kiss him or anything while we’re sleeping because I don’t want him to get his gross pillowness all over me and my clean pillows.

    #29

    He Just Doesn’t Care

    Dishwasher loaded chaotically with glasses, highlighting a common issue with annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #30

    My Husband Used Powdered Sugar Instead Of Sugar To Make My Bday Cake, Bless Him

    Burnt cake in a baking pan, possibly the result of annoying boyfriends or husbands attempting to bake.

    #31

    My Husband, Who Insists On Doing His Own Laundry, Left A Pen That Then Exploded And I've Got 6 More Loads To Do Today

    Ink-stained washing machine drum, a common issue caused by annoying boyfriends and husbands leaving pens in clothes.

    As I said, my husband insists on doing his own laundry even though laundry day is Friday, he wants it done Thursday and I work Thursday, so I start my normal Friday 7 loads and open the dryer to this. I've used rubbing alcohol which is turning the paper towel blue at least but the stains remain on the dryer plus I have doubts of running this thing with all that alcohol on there it'll explode. I need help! I attempted a small bit of oven cleaner that did nothing, also goo gone did nothing. I guess I'll be going to a laundromat until then.

    #32

    My Boyfriend Left A Crunchwrap In The Air Fryer For A Month

    Annoying boyfriends or husbands using an air fryer to make a crispy quesadilla for a quick snack.

    #33

    Boyfriend Uses So Much Paprika

    Comparison of smoked paprika online listing versus in-hand purchase, highlighting product discrepancy.

    I’m so thankful my boyfriend can cook and it’s not just up to me. I bought this thing of smoked paprika LAST week and I wake up today and it’s literally all gone. These things are $5 a pop after tax!

    I use two tablespoons MAX and that’s only if I'm cooking a dish for like 5 people. usually it’s just a few shakes of food just for us!

    I love paprika and some spice in my food, but genuinely I think I would shrivel up and pass away from the paprika overload if I used an entire one of these things in a week. he’s only cooked three or four times since I bought it, so I'm not over-exaggerating at all when I say he is dumping this stuff in his meals.

    Am I overreacting if I make him buy me a replacement, as well as making him buy his own giant container of smoked paprika for him exclusively?

    #34

    How My Partner Hangs Clothes On The Clothesline

    Clothes hung haphazardly on a drying rack, possibly left by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    They say there’s more than one right way to do something, but this is just plain wrong.

    #35

    Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, By Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In. I Was Speechless Upon Discovery

    Bent fork held over a kitchen sink, possibly due to annoying boyfriends or husbands prank.

    #36

    Boyfriend Attempts Bathroom Organization. This Is A Neat Way To Store Toilet Paper Eh? Yes That Is The Plunger

    Toilet paper stacked creatively by annoying boyfriends or husbands in a bathroom setting.

    #37

    The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

    Burnt burgers in a frying pan near raw patties, illustrating a cooking mishap.

    #38

    My Boyfriend Can't Make Anything For Himself

    Text messages exchange highlighting an annoying boyfriend's persistent requests for tea.

    #39

    Spent The Entire 3 Hours My Husband And Daughter Were At The In-Laws Cleaning My House, And My Husband Comes Home And Leaves Me These Presents

    Socks left on living room table, illustrating habits of annoying boyfriends or husbands in home setting.

    Sorry for the weird camera angle, but I'm trying to block out the personal photos. Dirty socks on the coffee table and old jerkey wrapper sitting literally on the table above the trash can.

    #40

    The Way My Boyfriend Stacks These Nesting Measuring Cups

    Stacked measuring cups in a kitchen cabinet, possibly related to annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #41

    Spouse Always Puts Trash From The Bathroom Bin Next To The Main Bin, Not Inside It

    Trash can with lid open, garbage bag left on the floor, illustrating habits of annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #42

    Tell Me You Live With A Man Without Telling Me You Live With A Man

    Annoying boyfriends and husbands leaving tasks unfinished, like a cake in the fridge, and laundry on the hamper.

    #43

    Boyfriend Leaves His Stuff Everywhere

    Bathroom counter cluttered with toiletries and messy kitchen sink; typical habits of annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    How do I get him to clean up after himself? He sleeps on his stupid cot after awhile of him not cleaning up. We live in a 1 bedroom so why does he trash it so much all the time. I’m SO tired of cleaning up after him all the time. The first image is my side of the bathroom counter. I usually keep it cleaner

    #44

    My Boyfriend Put My Nintendo Switch Through The Washing Machine

    Cracked tablet screen, possibly damaged by annoying boyfriends or husbands, being held over a patterned bedspread.

    i was going to cry but he said he’s going to buy me a new one this week and treat me to dinner so i managed to suck my tears back lol. luckily the joycons weren’t attached so that’s a bonus.

    #45

    My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken

    Cooked chicken parts on a white tray, possibly from a meal prepared by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #46

    How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use. Never Bothers To Rinse / Dry It, Skeeves Me Out So Much That I End Up Taking Care Of It

    Dirty pan on a stove, possibly left unattended, illustrating annoying boyfriends or husbands neglecting kitchen cleanup.

    #47

    I Smelled Plastic

    Melted plastic mess in oven, likely caused by annoying boyfriends and husbands mishap.

    …then walked into the kitchen just as my husband was bounding in whispering “oh s**t oh s**t!” He had preheated the oven for a nice meal of leftover baked spaghetti and forgot the high chair tray was in there.
    Currently waving dish towels in the air to keep the smoke alarm from waking the toddler. Oh, and ordering in. Probably should be saving money though, since we have to get a new oven now? No idea how to even begin cleaning this…

    #48

    How My Husband “Closes” The Chip Bags When He’s Done

    "Hand holding a bag of Ruffles, sealed awkwardly with a bag clip, exemplifying annoying boyfriends' habits."

    #49

    My Husband Never Checks Whether The Bag Is Resealable Before He Cuts It Open

    Unsealed rice bag on a kitchen counter, a common trait seen in annoying boyfriends or husbands' habits.

    #50

    My Husband Got A Little Carried Away With The New Vacuum Sealer. This Is A Dozen Croissants

    Dried food item resembling crumpled paper, left on a kitchen counter, possibly illustrating annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    #51

    My Husband Mowed Over My Pumpkins

    Garden bed overflowing with plants onto grass, possibly due to annoying boyfriends or husbands neglecting gardening tasks.

    In late June I sprouted my own pumpkin seeds with my 3yr old son. We’ve been so excited to see the pumpkin plant grow and thrive. My husband decided to mow the lawn yesterday, along with the only fruitful part of our plant. He thought the trellising vines with buds were “overgrowth”.

    #52

    I Asked My Husband To Make Me A Hotdog

    A slice of white bread with an unappetizing sausage on a plate, humorously depicting annoying boyfriends' husbands' pranks.

    #53

    My Husband Rigged Our Trash Cans Like This And Wonders Why They Didn’t Take Them

    A black trash can secured with a chain and blue carabiner, an over-the-top solution by annoying boyfriends-husbands.

    We’ve been having issues with our neighbors keeping their trash properly contained and we’re the ones that have to clean up after them. This was my husband’s solution to that problem. However, they were too contained for the trash men to take. We live in a major city and they have thousands of houses to get to. I’m on their side. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

    #54

    Left Husband Alone For 2 Minutes. He Needed Some Rope To Fix A Roof Rack. Handed It Over And It Went From This To This In Under 2 Minutes. How Is This Even Possible?

    Neatly coiled rope next to tangled mess, illustrating annoying husbands' habits.

    #55

    Husband Refuses To Throw Away Angry Bird Pajama Pants With Huge Hole

    Two men in humorous outfits at home, reflecting funny moments with boyfriends or husbands.

    #56

    It Was A Task Oriented Order, It Was Followed. No Issue

    Husband humor with a crockpot inside a fridge filled with cans and yogurt, highlighting common annoyances.

    #57

    This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves

    Bathroom sink with hair trimmings left behind, reflecting annoying boyfriends or husbands' habits.

    #58

    How My Husband Cuts Cheese

    Unevenly cut block of cheese in wrapper, possibly due to annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #59

    My Husband Left Me This Much Toilet Paper. When I Showed Him The Roll, His Response Was “That’s Enough.”

    Empty toilet paper roll on a bathroom wall; a common misstep often attributed to annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    #60

    My Boyfriend Made Scrambled Eggs

    A dish of poorly cooked scrambled eggs, possibly linked to annoying boyfriends or husbands, with a fork in a bowl.

    #61

    My Spouse Refilled The Doritos Bag With Plain Tortilla Chips Crumbs. And I Thought Sewing Supplies In A Cookie Tin Was The Ultimate Deception

    Empty Doritos bag prank by annoying boyfriends, showing few chips inside party-size package.

    #62

    My Husband Won’t Buy A New Pair Of Sweatpants

    Clip holding a sock to clothes, showing a humorous moment with annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    My husband uses this clip to hold up his favorite sweat pants because the elastic is so worn out on them. He won’t buy himself a new pair (nor will he let me buy them for him). Btw, it’s not a money issue at all; We have more than enough to buy a pair of sweatpants.

    #63

    My Husband Talks In His Sleep And This Is Some Of What I’ve Caught

    List of humorous phrases highlighting annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    #64

    My Husband Picks Up The Room Freshener From The Tray, Uses It, And Puts It Back Next To The Tray

    Soap dispenser humorously placed in a long dish, possibly a prank by annoying boyfriends or husbands, next to lavender spray.

    #65

    My Boyfriend Rips Open The To-Go Bag Instead Of Just… Taking The Food Out Of The Bag

    A torn paper bag on a wooden table, possibly left carelessly by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #66

    Just Discovered That This Is How My Husband Stored My Stuff From College

    Box labeled humorously, possibly by annoying boyfriends or husbands, containing colorful wrapping paper rolls.

    #67

    My Boyfriend Is Trying To Say This 500 Pound Aqaurium Is Fine Being Left Like This On Carpet? I Disaggree Especially When My Dogs Has To Cross Infront Of It To Get To And From Her Kennel…. He Insists That Its Perfectly Fine And Insists It Stays Like That. It Seems Hazardous

    A large, tilted cabinet awkwardly placed in a cluttered room, hinting at annoying boyfriends or husbands' habits.

    #68

    Boyfriend Leaves His Used Dental Floss On The Side Table By The Couch

    Laptop with stickers on the cover, featuring typical annoying boyfriends' or husbands' cluttered desk accessories.

    I find it almost every morning on top of his laptop that sits on this table. He’s a flossing fanatic which is great, but this is gross.

    #69

    My Boyfriend's Single Bite Of My Apple. "Can I Have A Bite" And Half Of The Apple Is Gone

    Hand holding an apple with a bite taken in the middle, illustrating funny habits of annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #70

    My Husband Doesn’t Care About Mixing Any Liquids. Here Is Milk In An Unrinsed Coca Cola Bottle He Left In The Fridge To Enjoy Later

    Coke bottle filled with milk, illustrating annoying boyfriends and husbands' pranks.

    #71

    This Is His Closet

    Brown box hidden in closet by boyfriends, surrounded by clothes and storage items.

    #72

    The Way My Husband Opened This New Pack Of English Muffins. Bread Tag Is Still Intact. I Live With A Monster

    Pack of muffins partially opened, humorously symbolizing annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #73

    Safari On My Boyfriend’s Phone

    Phone screen with many open tabs, prompting user to close older ones. A possible trait of annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #74

    My BF Never Finished A Water Bottle. These Are Just From The Last 3 Days. And This Is Just What Made It To The Kitchen. There's More In His Man Cave

    Water bottles cluttering a kitchen counter, left by boyfriends or husbands, causing annoyance.

    #75

    This Is How My Boyfriend Eats Chocolate

    Partially eaten chocolate bar possibly left by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    I don’t know how to tell him that there is a place in h*ll for such people.

    #76

    My Boyfriend Said Text Me What You Want From Starbucks And Left. I'm Gonna Cry

    Smartphone left on a worn leather couch, resembling typical behavior of annoying boyfriends and husbands.

    What he brought back had things I can’t drink. May break up with him dunno yet.

    #77

    My Husband. I Just-

    Burrito with large bite taken, partially unwrapped; relating to annoying boyfriends or husbands theme.

    #78

    My Husband Insists This Is Where They Go. We Haven’t Owned A DVD Player Since Our Daughter Was 6. She Drives A Car Now

    Shelf with VHS tapes and DVDs organized in baskets, possibly a collection by annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    #79

    Husband Peeled The Frosting From His Cinnamon Poptart To Throw Away

    Crumbs left on a plate, typical scenario with annoying boyfriends or husbands.

    I'm married to a monster. Poor guy is trying g to cut down on sugar. Not sure how much this helps.

