People Are Split Over This Mom Living “Together-Apart” With Her Partner, But She Says It Works
For some, a long-term relationship culminates with things like leaving a toothbrush at each other’s home, giving each other keys to their place, and eventually moving in together.
But a fair share of couples think that it’s way more romantic to have different bathrooms, bedrooms, and even addresses. Daniella, a 41-year-old brand manager from Ohio, and her partner are two of those people.
She recently turned to TikTok to explain how they live together but separate in a duplex with their own apartments, and her video quickly went viral, igniting a discussion on the modern housing dynamics.
Recently, one TikToker urged everyone to normalize couples having separate bedrooms
But this woman said she and her partner took it even further further
And she made a case for partners having not only separate bedrooms, but also their own apartments
“She gave you really good reasons to have your own bedroom, I’m going to give you reasons to have your own apartment. My partner and I have been together for four years, and two years ago we bought a duplex. I live in one unit, he lives in the other. We have never lived together all the time. Here’s why. We’re both divorced, we got used to living alone.”
“We also both have kids. I have a daughter, he has a son. So we have two only children. We have different design aesthetics. I’m a maximalist, he is not. We don’t fight about who does the dishes. We each do our own dishes. We don’t fight about clutter. We don’t fight about messy bathrooms. We are responsible for our own spaces. This also safeguards us against financial calamity.”
“If one of us lost our job or some other thing, we could all live in one unit and rent the other one out. It wouldn’t be comfy. We don’t want to do that, but we could and not lose the house. We spend a ton of time together as a family.”
“I’m about to go down there and eat breakfast with them. We have a beautiful home. I love it here. It’s working out great. I highly recommend.”
The video has amassed over 2.6 million views
Many loved the idea
Some, however, couldn’t wrap their heads around this arrangement
I get why some people don’t “get” it, but why did so many people feel the need to have a go at her because THEY can’t afford this setup? She isn’t saying everyone has to do this, just that it works for her 🤷♂️
I think she's missing a real opportunity here - she and her partner should live together in one apartment, the kids can be left to fend for themselves in the other ;-)
I live in the same home as my boyfriend of 22 years, but we don't share a bedroom. We have very different sleeping styles/sleep hygiene, and we BOTH snore. (I have a badly deviated septum and pretty bad sleep apnea. I also drool. Sigh.) He says he got used to my snoring when we used to share a bed, and can sleep through it, which I appreciate, but I unfortunately never could get used to his snoring. Even now, some nights I literally have to turn my white noise machine up to sound-barrier-breaking levels because his snoring (from the OTHER SIDE OF THE ENTIRE HOUSE where his bedroom is) is so loud that I can't sleep/ignore it. He can't help it, he has excessively large and flappy versions of those flappy tissue things we all have in our throats, but mang. It's sad, because I enjoy snuggling with him, but we just have irreconcilable differences in our sleep habits XD But it's obviously not fatal, as we've been together for 22 years. (23 years this December!)
