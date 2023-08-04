People Are Split Over This Mom Living “Together-Apart” With Her Partner, But She Says It Works

For some, a long-term relationship culminates with things like leaving a toothbrush at each other’s home, giving each other keys to their place, and eventually moving in together.

But a fair share of couples think that it’s way more romantic to have different bathrooms, bedrooms, and even addresses. Daniella, a 41-year-old brand manager from Ohio, and her partner are two of those people.

She recently turned to TikTok to explain how they live together but separate in a duplex with their own apartments, and her video quickly went viral, igniting a discussion on the modern housing dynamics.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

Recently, one TikToker urged everyone to normalize couples having separate bedrooms

Image credits: rebelmarie

But this woman said she and her partner took it even further further

Image credits: rebelmarie

And she made a case for partners having not only separate bedrooms, but also their own apartments

Image credits: rebelmarie

“She gave you really good reasons to have your own bedroom, I’m going to give you reasons to have your own apartment. My partner and I have been together for four years, and two years ago we bought a duplex. I live in one unit, he lives in the other. We have never lived together all the time. Here’s why. We’re both divorced, we got used to living alone.”

Image credits: rebelmarie

“We also both have kids. I have a daughter, he has a son. So we have two only children. We have different design aesthetics. I’m a maximalist, he is not. We don’t fight about who does the dishes. We each do our own dishes. We don’t fight about clutter. We don’t fight about messy bathrooms. We are responsible for our own spaces. This also safeguards us against financial calamity.”

Image credits: rebelmarie

“If one of us lost our job or some other thing, we could all live in one unit and rent the other one out. It wouldn’t be comfy. We don’t want to do that, but we could and not lose the house. We spend a ton of time together as a family.”

Image credits: rebelmarie

“I’m about to go down there and eat breakfast with them. We have a beautiful home. I love it here. It’s working out great. I highly recommend.”

The video has amassed over 2.6 million views

Many loved the idea

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Some, however, couldn’t wrap their heads around this arrangement

Image credits: www.facebook.com

And others said “not in this economy”