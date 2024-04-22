“The Ick Of All Icks”: Man Tries To Make His GF A Tradwife, Ends Up Single
Raising a family takes a combination of time and money, so some couples opt to split the difference and focus on one thing each. One person works, the other is a stay-at-home-parent. But recently, there has been an increase in couples where this concept is taken to the extreme.
A woman was shocked to learn that her boyfriend had suddenly decided that what he wanted more than anything was for her to be a “tradwife,” meaning she would forgo her career to just stay at home and raise their hypothetical family. We reached out to the woman in the story and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Raising kids takes a lot of energy, but not everyone wants to give up their career
Image credits: Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)
But one woman discovered that her BF wanted her to do just that, as he had become obsessed with “tradwives”
Image credits: Elina Fairytale / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Academic-Comfort5499
The woman shared some more thoughts in the comments section
Most readers thought her actions were warranted
What is going on with these men? Trying every trick in the book to have life just how they want it by objectifying women to be their personal slaves in and out of the bedroom, it is bizarre and gross, for anyone who needs to hear it....we are not born to be your possession, we are born to live as we choose, just as you are. YOU DO NOT GET TO OWN ANOTHER PERSON, it's not something ANYBODY is entitled to EVER.
Regardless of the stupidity of this guy's backwards values, how could he believe for one second that his GF would change HER lifeplan just because he changed his mind? Whatever the topic, your SO has opinions too. If you can't even realize you're living with another human being, maybe you're too stupid to be in a relationship.
What is going on with these men? Trying every trick in the book to have life just how they want it by objectifying women to be their personal slaves in and out of the bedroom, it is bizarre and gross, for anyone who needs to hear it....we are not born to be your possession, we are born to live as we choose, just as you are. YOU DO NOT GET TO OWN ANOTHER PERSON, it's not something ANYBODY is entitled to EVER.
Regardless of the stupidity of this guy's backwards values, how could he believe for one second that his GF would change HER lifeplan just because he changed his mind? Whatever the topic, your SO has opinions too. If you can't even realize you're living with another human being, maybe you're too stupid to be in a relationship.
30
4