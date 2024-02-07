Person’s Backyard Becomes Neighbor’s Personal Landfill, They One-Up The Trash Game As Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s mind-boggling to think that some human beings (considering today’s topic, hard to use that particular phrasing) can’t even do the bare minimum.

Bare minimum, of course, refers to taking out the trash to its appropriate place, either inside the building, or right beside it. Nope, that’s not the case with some folks. Apparently, it’s easier for them to just chuck it over the fence into someone else’s backyard. Why… just why…?

Taking out the trash is comparatively easy as chores go, but some folks still manage to blunder it up

Share icon

Image credits: puhimec / envato (not the actual photo)

This one resident vented how the neighbors keep using their backyard as a landfill, prompting their petty revenge

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: [deleted]

The petty revenge in question was delivering more of the same—giving the trash back and then some with a dash of bamboo

Share icon

Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)

So, this one Redditor recently had enough of their lazy neighbors not being able to take out the trash an extra few yards to the appropriate trash disposal point, instead prompting for creating a landfill in OP’s backyard.

Well, enough was enough, and one day the trash not only was thrown back to the original trash-people, but it was also re-delivered in a way that would make it extremely hard to dispose of, i.e. it’s on the roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, OP also decided to also plant some bamboo—a plant that can be considered invasive in some regards, but in any case one that is extremely hard to get rid of once it’s rooted. By rooted, we mean it spreads like a wildfire, except underground.

Well, apparently, it’s something that happens more often that we might think. One commenter explained how this used to happen to them until they decided to scoop it all up and bringing it back to the house manager, dumping it all on them.

Others pointed out that it’ll take years for the bamboo to sprout, so it’s probably more of a long-game. But, hey, once they do come out, it’s game over.

And as is with many revenge stories on the subreddit, folks were suggesting ways to one-up the revenge and maybe throw bird seeds on their cars or maybe employing a medieval warfare equipment like a trebuchet for delivering trash.

Pettiness aside, there’s more than one way to get the neighbors to stop using your property as a waste storage facility

Share icon

Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood / pexels (not the actual photo)

A tl;dr of what OP can do is essentially explained in this comment, which explains that a quick visit to the local chamber of commerce can net them the names and numbers of the owners who rent out the apartment complex. If a complaint to them doesn’t work, lawsuits might, especially if there’s video proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are other methods. Talking to the neighbors is always an option. If necessary, point out that you will call the police, though going with niceties should be the first approach.

And if that doesn’t work, get the police involved. Dumping waste in areas that are not designated for it is illegal, so there’s more than enough reason to get law enforcement involved, or you can even contact your local health department or calling 311.

Having security camera footage on hand is definitely helpful in proving your case. but make sure there’s a sign up notifying that they are on camera. It’ll double as a security measure to deter crime if the trash problem is resolved this way.

Lastly, fencing off your property is a solution, but the fence needs to be big enough for people to not be able to throw stuff over it. If they are throwing the trash from their apartments higher up on the building, a fence will be useless.

If all else fails, persistence will hopefully be the answer, so just continue being a thorn in the side with legal action and you should be more than fine. But if you do have other, better ideas, do be sure to share them in the comment section below!

Commenters had a lot to say about it, suggesting other options, sharing their own stories or just reacting in funny ways

ADVERTISEMENT