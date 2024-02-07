Person’s Backyard Becomes Neighbor’s Personal Landfill, They One-Up The Trash Game As Revenge
It’s mind-boggling to think that some human beings (considering today’s topic, hard to use that particular phrasing) can’t even do the bare minimum.
Bare minimum, of course, refers to taking out the trash to its appropriate place, either inside the building, or right beside it. Nope, that’s not the case with some folks. Apparently, it’s easier for them to just chuck it over the fence into someone else’s backyard. Why… just why…?
Taking out the trash is comparatively easy as chores go, but some folks still manage to blunder it up
Image credits: puhimec / envato (not the actual photo)
This one resident vented how the neighbors keep using their backyard as a landfill, prompting their petty revenge
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: [deleted]
The petty revenge in question was delivering more of the same—giving the trash back and then some with a dash of bamboo
Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)
So, this one Redditor recently had enough of their lazy neighbors not being able to take out the trash an extra few yards to the appropriate trash disposal point, instead prompting for creating a landfill in OP’s backyard.
Well, enough was enough, and one day the trash not only was thrown back to the original trash-people, but it was also re-delivered in a way that would make it extremely hard to dispose of, i.e. it’s on the roof.
On top of that, OP also decided to also plant some bamboo—a plant that can be considered invasive in some regards, but in any case one that is extremely hard to get rid of once it’s rooted. By rooted, we mean it spreads like a wildfire, except underground.
Well, apparently, it’s something that happens more often that we might think. One commenter explained how this used to happen to them until they decided to scoop it all up and bringing it back to the house manager, dumping it all on them.
Others pointed out that it’ll take years for the bamboo to sprout, so it’s probably more of a long-game. But, hey, once they do come out, it’s game over.
And as is with many revenge stories on the subreddit, folks were suggesting ways to one-up the revenge and maybe throw bird seeds on their cars or maybe employing a medieval warfare equipment like a trebuchet for delivering trash.
Pettiness aside, there’s more than one way to get the neighbors to stop using your property as a waste storage facility
Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood / pexels (not the actual photo)
A tl;dr of what OP can do is essentially explained in this comment, which explains that a quick visit to the local chamber of commerce can net them the names and numbers of the owners who rent out the apartment complex. If a complaint to them doesn’t work, lawsuits might, especially if there’s video proof.
But there are other methods. Talking to the neighbors is always an option. If necessary, point out that you will call the police, though going with niceties should be the first approach.
And if that doesn’t work, get the police involved. Dumping waste in areas that are not designated for it is illegal, so there’s more than enough reason to get law enforcement involved, or you can even contact your local health department or calling 311.
Having security camera footage on hand is definitely helpful in proving your case. but make sure there’s a sign up notifying that they are on camera. It’ll double as a security measure to deter crime if the trash problem is resolved this way.
Lastly, fencing off your property is a solution, but the fence needs to be big enough for people to not be able to throw stuff over it. If they are throwing the trash from their apartments higher up on the building, a fence will be useless.
If all else fails, persistence will hopefully be the answer, so just continue being a thorn in the side with legal action and you should be more than fine. But if you do have other, better ideas, do be sure to share them in the comment section below!
Commenters had a lot to say about it, suggesting other options, sharing their own stories or just reacting in funny ways
Bored Panda staff - this used to be a place to come for fun pix and a way to relax. When you post these "malicious revenge" stories it sorts of spikes the good karma and positive vibes that used to be available at this site. It's the same with the AITA and celebrity articles. Those are typical of uptight, angry people who spend their time with trite celebrity nonsense because they are too angry to deal with life and want superficiality. I used to love to come here (even before I had an account) for a bit of fun and tranquility. I think that's what many of us are unhappy about when we see the change in content. This is written with love.
100%. Sadly I get the impression that the BP "writers" never actually read comments like this, or are only interested in short-term web hits rather than quality that might keep the site going in the longer term. I give it a couple of years' life if it continues down this trashy route.
Bored Panda staff - this used to be a place to come for fun pix and a way to relax. When you post these "malicious revenge" stories it sorts of spikes the good karma and positive vibes that used to be available at this site. It's the same with the AITA and celebrity articles. Those are typical of uptight, angry people who spend their time with trite celebrity nonsense because they are too angry to deal with life and want superficiality. I used to love to come here (even before I had an account) for a bit of fun and tranquility. I think that's what many of us are unhappy about when we see the change in content. This is written with love.
100%. Sadly I get the impression that the BP "writers" never actually read comments like this, or are only interested in short-term web hits rather than quality that might keep the site going in the longer term. I give it a couple of years' life if it continues down this trashy route.
28
2