Guy Calls Cops Because Of Noise, Gets Arrested Himself: “Very Stupid Neighbor”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Calls Cops Because Of Noise, Gets Arrested Himself: “Very Stupid Neighbor”

If there’s one thing that sets good neighbors apart from bad ones, it’s this: good neighbors are easy to forget, but bad neighbors are impossible to ignore.

This Redditor’s neighbor was a case of the latter. One night, he gave her teenage self a scare by calling the police on her for no apparent reason. What he probably didn’t expect, though, was how the situation would turn out—definitely not in his favor.

Read the full story below.

The man called the police on his teenage neighbor for no apparent reason

Image credits: dannyoliva (not the actual image)

But the outcome wasn’t quite what he was expecting

Image credits: vh-studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: denisapolka (not the actual image)

Image credits: jaizee08

The woman noted that the incident took place in the ’90s

Readers were pleased to hear the man got what he deserved

And some chimed in with similar stories

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

m2crows avatar
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would the cops care about books about witchcraft?

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because witchcraft is akin to Satanism as far as ignorant people are concerned. And this was a while back.

davidmaisenhelder avatar
Dave In MD
Dave In MD
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to call BS on this. The cops can't push their way in and would not ask about a book on witchcraft. And when the cops came to the neighbors address they would not be able to get a warrent for a noise complaint.

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You ever watched cop webcam videos on the internet? Cops regularly break rules and laws. and maybe the cops smelled pot coimg from that appartment, which would justify a warrant. Or maybe they just said they smelled it. Cops lie, you know?

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do you have books on withccraft? That is none of your business.

