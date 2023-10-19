ADVERTISEMENT

Moving house is one of those experiences that are sure to invoke “oh, you sweet summer child” reactions if it’s your first time. Especially if you’re naively excited about it.

Take it from someone who’s already moved twice: it’s an adventure, all right, but not a romantic one. More akin to the journey Frodo Baggins had to endure on his way to Mt. Doom and then some. Spoiler: he walked 1,300 miles.

To help illustrate the struggle, we present you with some of the best tweets out there on the topic of packing, moving, and everything in-between.