ADVERTISEMENT

Moving house is one of those experiences that are sure to invoke “oh, you sweet summer child” reactions if it’s your first time. Especially if you’re naively excited about it.

Take it from someone who’s already moved twice: it’s an adventure, all right, but not a romantic one. More akin to the journey Frodo Baggins had to endure on his way to Mt. Doom and then some. Spoiler: he walked 1,300 miles.

To help illustrate the struggle, we present you with some of the best tweets out there on the topic of packing, moving, and everything in-between.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

delia_cai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

rachsyme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

emehlee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Without making it too complicated, let’s just say that moving house is a pain. Not only because of the physical effort required, but also because it feels like a never-ending story that scales depending on how big your house is and how much stuff you have.

Which? has a moving home checklist that isn’t too complex to make you feel like reality is hitting hard and isn’t too short so as to leave you wondering where half of your stuff is.
#4

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

eff_yeah_steph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

mrgrahamkay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
gloeiend_1 avatar
October
October
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Helping each other move is fun when you're young. But last time I did this, I was in my fourties and I found myself carrying boxes that seemed to be filled with nothing but old newspapers (!) While my small kids and my sick parent were waiting at home. That's when I realised: my friends earn enough money now, let them hire professional moovers.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

nayele18maybe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In a nutshell, moving house is a process that can span months. Sure, moving day is often just a day, if not two, but that’s only just one side of it. You still gotta worry about figuring out the logistics, start canceling and settling your utility and other domestic services, start packing and otherwise start disconnecting both physically and emotionally from the place you (probably) used to call home until now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bonus points” if you’re moving to a new place because that’s a whole other can of beans that requires a completely separate checklist.
#7

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

aparnapkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

JordanLoftus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a valid scientific question. You don't want to know the answer.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Issy_Storm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

If you haven’t seen it yet, legendary stand-up comedian George Carlin has a skit about stuff that perfectly sums up the nuance and complexity of moving. It’s not about a permanent move, but the struggle is essentially the same.

Besides having to move your stuff, the skit also points out a very human issue of having more space than you have stuff. The solution to that is, more often than not, getting more stuff. And then your next moving experience is going to be even more elaborately ridiculous.
#10

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

alyssalimp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

synolishile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
foogel avatar
Lama
Lama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Brought 9 boxes of stuff to my local goodwill yesterday..

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

jkwillettmd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks up conversion factor. That's 30 kg. Sheet. Put box on sheet and drag it.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There are a dozen hacks and things that you can do to minimize the struggle. The first big step is to plan, prepare, and be organized. At this point, you can book movers early, plan the logistics, call the various house services companies and get all the utilities sorted for the old and the new place, and, most importantly, start the packing process.
#13

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

ARUNA_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
foogel avatar
Lama
Lama
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm packing a weekend bag with some clothes and toiletries, was a very useful tip from a friend.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

DesiPerkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

MeganSchaulis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

By packing far in advance, you’re saving time, which will be a luxury during the days before the actual move. But this also allows you to do some spring cleaning while you’re packing.

Do a mental check on all the things you pack and ask yourself whether you’ll need it in your new place. By setting certain criteria, like have I used this in the last 2 years?, you’re also minimizing the amount of stuff you’ll actually have to move all the while bringing less (or zero) clutter into your tabula rasa of a home.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

zbinks89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
mikkelchristiansen avatar
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I order dogfood online. I forgot to change the address. Food got returned because of wrong address. Talk to the kind people in the shop, no problems. Change the address. Food gets send to the wrong address again. Turns out i only changed the billing address..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

megstalter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

quakerraina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

It helps to always be on the lookout for boxes—check with local businesses if they have any spare boxes, or you can also look up if anyone in your area might be giving them away on Facebook Marketplace. Worst case scenario, Home Depot.

Once the box situation is sorted out, start filling them up. After filtering out the junk from the treasure, put the heavier stuff at the bottom so it’s not crushed (or it is not the one crushing), leaving no room in the box. It helps to group items into a single box if those items belong in a particular room, and to label the boxes accordingly.
#19

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

digitalbath415 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

coachcorywelch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

xjavlinx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Needless to say, safety is important so, at the very least, make sure your boxes are taped up well and the more valuable or fragile things are stored away in safer containers. If specialized storage is not an option, use leftover packing peanuts or other packaging materials to fluff them up. And since you will very likely be transporting your wardrobe, you can use anything from hoodies to caps to dresses to keep your fragiles in order.
#22

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

adrianaarenae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

theonion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

KelseyFaithxox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's finding the things you never realised you had

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you do want to go all out with moving and require a very detailed list that you can improve upon as you pack, consider checking out this handy dandy guide by Moving.com.

While moving is stressful, always keep in mind that there is a solution to every move-related problem. Most of them are resolved with storage, sheer determination, and a good, deep breath.
#25

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

rachelgloria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

RoseBoddy17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

rackingmybraiin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

A key thing many people don’t necessarily think about during the chaos that is moving is meeting your new neighbors. Moving.com recommends doing so immediately after moving in as it tends to be less awkward.

While the moving process itself can be a great ice-breaker for this, it relies on the neighbor actually running into you during the move. If that doesn’t happen, you can always take initiative and simply knock on their door, introduce yourself and maybe ask for some helpful info about the neighborhood, maybe some recommendations for services in the vicinity.
#28

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

lucyeeve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just having people come waltzing in at random times for viewings of the suite.... You start feeling like you're home is a museum real quick.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

MissBlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
trish_3 avatar
Trish
Trish
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let us know when you get to the hearts of pakm and bean sprouts.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

JayyNelly0419 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If all else fails, have a housewarming party and invite your neighbors via mailbox invitations. In any case, happy moving!

And before you move on to other things found on our website, why not leave a comment about your worst or best moving experience, or hit that upvote button. It’s not fragile, don’t worry.
#31

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Teggie224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

_CourtneyG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

alyssalimp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

carleeabigayle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

AOzzello Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

KevinCChiang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

ChampagneAggie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Infertile_Nanny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Cieraaa_JS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prepare survival box (or suitcase). It has to contain some canned food, multicooker, pasta, spoons,... just things to get you a warm food with one electric faucet. And second box/suitcase with cloths, toothbrushes,... basically what would you pack for a vacation plus cleaning equipment, because you want to scrub the new kitchen and bathroom before you use it. And take at least a weeklong vacation from work to set your new home, there will be a lot of unpacking, fixing furniture, setting Internet, electricity and water,... a week is the minimum I think.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

blueadidaspants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

LWalroo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

daisyvirgen__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, that happened to us too. The previous owner said that Internet is paid for another month, so we will have no problems, but he lied. And how do you find the phone number to call that company without Internet? It is a good idea to prepare for the move in advance, call new ISP, contact electric company, water, heating,... Make a list (on paper) and make sure that you have there your new customer number and phone number. And don't lose that paper!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

karina_agr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mikkelchristiansen avatar
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I figured i only need like 25 boxes when i moved. 65 was the correct number.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Hshimasaki31 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Universal_Mover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

bionicangel2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

KellyDotGov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

lemjen97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

AuthorKRPaul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

villainislemons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

sommerlove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

therealkeezyyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Packing because of the time pressure. Unpacking because you get to play the games of Where the hell is the box with *Insert random vital immediate necessity*, and What irreplaceable item was broken in transit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

canudoone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

tinyyterror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

user5532149999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

leeannston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

movetastic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
mikkelchristiansen avatar
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is pro level right there. They even put it nicely into the boxes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

arlenebano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

ZergGirrl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

crisserranooo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Relatable-Moving-Struggle-Tweets Shares stats

Cookiekrissp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points