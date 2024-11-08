Rude Kids Keep Using Man’s Pool Like It’s Their Own, He’s Fed Up And Gets A Dog To Keep Them Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that if a kid is determined to do something, they’re going to do it regardless of whether you approve of it or not. As much as having a curious and independent spirit is important, it can sometimes cause problems. This happened to a poster who asked for advice on dealing with kids who kept messing up their yard.

This plea for help received many responses, but the best one was from a man who had dealt with a similar problem in the most creative way. People mainly loved his story because he got help from Kronos.

Imagine going for a swim in your own pool only to find a bunch of strangers already enjoying themselves in it

Image credits: Max Vakhtbovycn / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man told readers that he had bought a new house with a pool, and one day, he found random kids already swimming in it, so when they were done, he told them it was off-limits

Image credits: Oleksandr P / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The same thing happened again a couple of days later, even though he had told the children not to use his pool, so he decided to get a furry companion that would scare them away

Image credits: Amar Preciado / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He got an English bulldog and named him Kronos, and when the kids saw the dog, they were too afraid to use the pool anymore

Image credits: Poundhph

The man shared a picture to help folks understand what Kronos looked like, and he also said that he liked kids but didn’t want them swimming in his pool due to liability issues

Share icon

Image credits: Poundhph

The best part is that the guy even told the children that they could use his pool once in a while, but only if they asked their parents to supervise them

After moving into a new place, you really want to just enjoy yourself and everything that comes with it. This poster just wanted to swim in his pool, but he couldn’t do that because the neighborhood kids had already taken over it without asking. Even after he warned them not to, they still came back to swim in it.

To get an expert’s perspective on situations like this, Bored Panda reached out to Camilla Miller. She is the mum of two teenagers, an award-winning blogger, author, and parenting coach dedicated to helping families understand their children and bring out the best in them.

Camilla offers expert online coaching to empower parents with effective strategies for nurturing positive behavior and building strong relationships. She told us that children don’t insist on testing boundaries as much as they act based on what they know. If a child has never encountered a firm boundary before, they simply haven’t had the chance to develop the skills needed to navigate it.”

“Testing boundaries, then, isn’t about pushing limits on purpose; it’s about learning how to adapt to the expectations and needs of others. Understanding this shifts our perspective. Instead of seeing boundary-testing as defiance, we can see it as an opportunity to coach our children in essential life skills.”

The OP understood that and realized that the children merely wanted to have fun, so he had no anger toward them. His main concern was that he didn’t want anyone to get hurt and then be held liable for that. He was also worried that one of the kids might pee in the pool, which he definitely didn’t want to happen.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s clever idea was to get a guard dog who would also be his beloved companion. This would scare the kids away and also ensure he had the pool to himself. This idea worked superbly, and the children were too afraid to even go to the pool because of the bulldog. This is a fun way of setting a boundary without being mean-spirited or criticizing the kids.

Camilla Miller also explained that “most parents see boundaries as a way to stop their child’s behavior, often relying on consequences and punishments to keep them in line. But this approach often backfires, leading to power struggles and pushback, and fails to teach skills. Our true goal is to teach kids how to respect others’ boundaries while finding creative solutions to meet their own needs.”

She shared a few examples of effective boundary-setting with children, such as:

“Instead of ‘Stop running in the house,’ say, ‘You can run outside or jump on this cushion.’

Instead of ‘Stop yelling,’ say, ‘You can use a loud voice outside or in your room.’

Instead of ‘Don’t grab that,’ say, ‘You can ask for a turn or choose something else to play with.’

This way, kids learn that boundaries aren’t about shutting them down. They’re about respecting others’ boundaries while still pursuing their own wants: a skill they’ll use for life.”

This happened to the poster more than 40 years ago, and it’s wonderful to see that even after so many years, people absolutely love his creative idea. What clever way would you have used to keep the kids out of your yard?

Folks were amused by the guy’s awesome idea as well as his dog’s cool name

