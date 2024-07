ADVERTISEMENT

In an ideal world, our neighbors not only lend us power tools or a cup of sugar whenever we’re in a pinch but they also share a good laugh and maybe even invite us to their barbeque party.

However, as Reddit user NotGayRyan‘s post on r/MaliciousCompliance tells us, reality can be quite different.

In it, he recalled a time when his friends had their fence damaged and the person living on the opposite side pressured the couple to repair it ASAP, so much so that they even called the city to speed things up.

One winter, this couple had their fence damaged, and they planned to fix it in spring

But their bossy neighbor didn’t want to wait that long

However, the authorities told the neighbor it was their own problem

People who read the story were really satisfied with its ending

And some folks shared their own similar experiences