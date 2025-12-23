That’s exactly what sparked an online discussion when someone asked , “What’s something foreigners think is common in your country, but really isn’t?” From assumptions about everyone being able to sing or dance, to ideas about bland food or exaggerated habits, people from around the world chimed in to set the record straight. The replies were funny, surprising, and a reminder that stereotypes rarely tell the full story.

Visiting a new country can feel like stepping into a whole new world. Everything is exciting at first: the food, the streets, the accents, the everyday routines that feel unfamiliar yet fascinating. But somewhere between sightseeing and small talk, you often realize that not everything you’ve heard about a place actually holds up.

#1 Germany Lederhosen and Dirndl. It's Bavaria only!

RELATED:

#2 Finland People dont use Nokia 3310 amymore.

#3 Sweden People who look like models. Don't know why people seem to think that's common, but I've heard that people legit believe like all Swedes look perfect. It's weird imo. We're just humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something incredibly exciting about packing for a new destination. The planning, the playlists, the outfits, and the daydreams about food, culture, and scenery all make it feel like you’re stepping into a whole new world. But thanks to social media, movies, and pop culture, we often arrive with a long list of expectations already formed. We think we know how people dress, eat, behave, or even speak. Some of these ideas come from harmless stereotypes, others from viral clips that show only one side of a place. The reality, however, is usually far more layered. Once you’re actually there, you realize how misleading those assumptions can be. Cultures are complex, people are diverse, and everyday life rarely fits into neat online narratives. Travel has a funny way of gently proving us wrong.

#4 Germany Trains always being on time. Nope, not all, not even the slightest.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Norway Running into polar bears. They only live on Svalbard, and even there, you’re safe within the town borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Netherlands Some people do still think historical windmills are more prevalent and wooden shoes are in every household.



Edit: added historical to windmills. Because yes, the modern electricity producing ones are around a lot :p.

And clearly, a lot of people are out there seeing this for themselves. According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, more than 1.1 billion tourists traveled internationally in just the first nine months of 2025. That’s millions of people crossing borders, experiencing new cultures, and quietly unlearning things they thought they knew. With travel bouncing back stronger than ever, more travelers are realizing that countries can’t be summed up in a single trope or trend. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Turkey I NEVER SAW A CAMEL IN MY ENTIRE LIFE!

#8 United Kingdom Brits only eat bland food like fish & chips.



Years ago, an American friend was advised to only eat at Indian restaurants on his first UK trip as “British food is so awful”. Too many foreign visitors have bad food experiences in tourist-trap restaurants in London serving over-priced low quality frozen stuff, not realising that real British food is actually very high quality, richly diverse and flavourful.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Poland Drunk people, constant cold and snow, poverty everywhere - while the truth is Poland is one of the most developed countries in Europe, public drinking is forbidden by law, and snow is only present in winter for like two/three weeks but the hot season lasts from end of April till September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, travelers only truly understand a place once they hear from the people who live there. That’s when stereotypes begin to fall apart. To explore this idea, we spoke with Rakesh, a 19-year-old local who gives guided tours of Mumbai’s Dharavi to foreign visitors. Living in the community himself, he offers a perspective most tourists never expect. “Dharavi is one of the world’s largest and most densely populated settlements,” he begins. “It’s located right in the heart of Mumbai, not hidden away.” He says many visitors arrive with fixed ideas before even stepping inside. And those ideas rarely survive the tour. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Brazil Not all Brazilians dance and are super happy; in fact, one of the most melancholic phrases in history was uttered by a Brazilian: "I didn't have children because I don't want to continue the legacy of our misfortune." And many here work 10 hours a day to buy things that an American (USA) could buy with 1 hour of work.

#11 France Like everywhere else, berrets are usually only worn by bald people. And mustaches are not so common. I've seen far more mustaches on Australians than on French.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Kyrgyzstan As I usually say when similar questions come up. While we do have a history of nomadism, it no longer exists in full, as the Soviet Union collectivised all nomads in this region. Seasonal nomadism in the summer is rare but happens in a few mountain pastures. So you won't see tons of yurts everywhere like in the steppes of Mongolia, you'll see villages with animal husbandry and agriculture.



The only fully nomadic Kyrgyz left are in the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan.

“The first thing people tell me is that they didn’t know Mumbai was so developed,” Rakesh says. “They’re shocked to see massive malls, modern infrastructure, and luxury buildings so close by.” What fascinates visitors most, he explains, is the contrast. “You have some of the most expensive real estate in the country right next to Dharavi,” he adds. For many foreigners, it’s the first time they’ve seen wealth and hardship exist so closely together. That sharp contrast often challenges everything they thought they knew about the city. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Spain Bullfighting. The dictator Francisco Franco tried to normalize the presence of the culture of bullfighting by building bullfighting plazas around all Spain when not every place appreciates them.



Nowadays, a lot of them are or not used, used for other stuff (concerts, for example) or...



...completely abandoned (that's Oviedo's bullfighting plaza).

#14 Canada I live in western Canada, where maple syrup is not produced, nor is it something found in every home.



Very few people say "eh" the way they did when I was younger.



In my part of Canada (eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains), snow comes and goes thanks to the warm, moist wind called the chinook, so we don't deal with huge snow drifts all winter. No igloos!



We are still stupidly polite, though. I'll apologize when someone steps on MY foot. 🤷‍♀️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Switzerland People believe there's no poor people in Switzerland an that we're all filthy rich...

Rakesh says one of the biggest misconceptions is about employment. “Some tourists honestly believe that everyone here is unemployed or begging,” he explains. “They’re surprised when they learn about the small-scale industries we have.” Dharavi is home to leather workshops, textile units, pottery makers, food production, and recycling businesses. “A lot of people here work extremely hard,” he says. “These businesses support families and contribute to the city’s economy.” For visitors, this reality is often eye-opening.

#16 Spain Nobody goes home to nap in the middle of the day.



Usually people go to pick up their kids from school, go home to have lunch and bring them back to school, do chores since it’s too late when they close, etc.



I used to have a 2h lunch break in my previous job but I was just walking around the office since it took me more than an hour to get home.



At least for me it sucks. Your whole day from Monday to Friday just revolves around work and work only.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Finland Eating reindeer. It's mostly a special treat because it is quite pricey.

#18 France We don t eat frogs legs.

You see this on menu in foreign French restaurants in order to drag curious customers. But actually you would find them extremely rarely in a French restaurant in France.

“We’re more than a million people living here,” Rakesh says proudly. “And we’re incredibly diverse.” He explains that Dharavi is home to people from different religions, cultures, and regions of India. “What surprises foreigners most is how strong our sense of community is,” he adds. Neighbors support each other, celebrate festivals together, and share resources. Laughing, he says, “They always ask me, ‘How is this possible, Rakesh?’” For many, that unity is unexpected. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Scotland Kilts, we only wear them for weddings and special occasions.

#20 Italy Italy - using a spoon to help you twist spaghetti around a fork



this is a German thing, nobody in Italy does it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Finland Drinking.



In my experience the stereotype is outdated and normal Finns, at least younger generations, don't drink more than people from other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live close to each other, we work close to each other, and our lives are deeply connected,” Rakesh explains. Space may be limited, but relationships are not. He says visitors are often struck by how much cooperation exists in such a crowded environment. “People help each other out here,” he says simply. From shared workspaces to shared meals, daily life is built on collaboration. It’s a side of Dharavi that rarely makes headlines.

#22 Spain Catholics, or at least actually religious Catholics. Like, most people who baptise their children are doing it for cultural reasons (to make grandma happy) not because they believe in God.

#23 China Eating dog. Most Chinese people don’t eat it at all. It’s only a tiny portion of people, mainly in parts of Guangxi province, who do. And those dogs are raised specifically as meat dogs for consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Japan Not everyone in Japan is an anime or manga otaku. In fact, they are so widespread that there is hardly anyone who hasn't seen or read them, but the people who follow the popular works today are those who make it their hobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakesh also mentions how pop culture shaped many assumptions. “After Slumdog Millionaire became popular, a lot of people came here expecting only misery,” he says. “They wanted to see poverty the way it was shown in the movie.” What they find instead often surprises them. “Yes, there are challenges,” he acknowledges, “but there’s also creativity, entrepreneurship, and resilience.” He concludes by saying Dharavi is not just a symbol of hardship—it’s a living, breathing community full of innovation and life. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Canada Bagged milk: it is completely non existent in most provinces/territories of Canada. I myself have never seen it in person.



Most stereotypes that pertain to Canada come from the eastern half, but said stereotypes feel mostly irrelevant to the rest of us elsewhere lol.

#26 South Korea Being hot like Kdrama actors.

#27 Australia That our native animals are everywhere and even catch public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always refreshing to hear directly from locals about what life is really like in their country. Posts like these cut through the myths and show us the reality behind the stereotypes we often believe. From surprising cultural truths to everyday details outsiders rarely notice, these perspectives offer a whole new way of seeing the world. Which one of these myths shocked you the most or caught you off guard? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 South Africa Having wildlife as pets.

#29 Switzerland Cuckoo clocks. Switzerland is known for watches, but cuckoo clocks are more of a German thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Canada It’s actually very hot here during the summer.

#31 Italy That we not have pizza with pineapple. There are some pizzeria that made this pizzas (not so common but exists), and people who eats it (not foreigners).

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Belgium Waffles, everyone seems to think our main sustenance is waffles. Most people I know rarely eat them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Netherlands Bikes



Yes they are common but no they are not that common. There are, as weird as it might seem, people in the Netherlands who never ride bikes and also a few who only ride bikes occasionally.

#34 Ireland Corned beef and cabbage. Literally nobody eats it.

#35 Japan Doing this when you start a meal 🙏.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Mexico Cartels.





Lots of people (including Mexicans) seem to believe cartel members are all over the place.





In reality 99% of Mexicans will never cross paths with them, I would even say it's more likely for a foreigner to do so (for a reason).





This is true even in "cartel heavy" regions.

#37 Singapore *deep breath because scared*



We aren't always rule enforcing to a fault. Most prominently, people jaywalk and our gov...doesn't seem to bat an eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 United States Of America Not everyone wants to retire to Florida. That’s a very specific Northern Midwest or Northeast demographic.

#39 Netherlands Tulips. It is a seasonal crop so when they come to us in summer and ask where they are we say come back next spring. And they are only very common in the Westland not everywhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Australia Shrimp on Barbies.. exactly 0.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 India Eating from those dirty stalls, trust me it isn't common, lol there's a reason those are so cheap it's because barely anyone buys.

#42 India I've never been scammed, never consumed unhygienic food, and never seen anyone ever relieving themselves outdoors. Contrary to what many of you believe/ ragebait on social media highlights, these things aren't the norm but absolute exceptions.

#43 United States Of America All-you-can-eat buffets. Perhaps this is a regional thing, but I live in a mid tier city in the Northeast and I can't think of any nearby (?).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT