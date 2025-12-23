ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting a new country can feel like stepping into a whole new world. Everything is exciting at first: the food, the streets, the accents, the everyday routines that feel unfamiliar yet fascinating. But somewhere between sightseeing and small talk, you often realize that not everything you’ve heard about a place actually holds up.

That’s exactly what sparked an online discussion when someone asked, “What’s something foreigners think is common in your country, but really isn’t?” From assumptions about everyone being able to sing or dance, to ideas about bland food or exaggerated habits, people from around the world chimed in to set the record straight. The replies were funny, surprising, and a reminder that stereotypes rarely tell the full story.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Germany

Young couple in traditional clothing representing people from different countries denying popular myths foreigners believe outdoors. Lederhosen and Dirndl. It's Bavaria only!

cmykster , ADDICTIVE_STOCK/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

7points
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And seriously, Bavaria is kind of its own country.

6
6points
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to have its own kings and everything.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
moerbechris avatar
Chrissie Anit
Chrissie Anit
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And surprise surprise, not even all Bavarians wear Lederhosen and Dirndl.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Finland

    Hand holding an old blue mobile phone, symbolizing people from different countries denying popular myths foreigners believe. People dont use Nokia 3310 amymore.

    Impossible-Ship5585 , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Sweden

    Young woman with long blonde hair and blue eyes against a geometric wall, representing people from different countries. People who look like models. Don't know why people seem to think that's common, but I've heard that people legit believe like all Swedes look perfect. It's weird imo. We're just humans.

    MattieLovesFood , Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because only super good looking mostly talentless women moved to L.A and tried to make it in hollywood. We even have a show called Swedish hollywood wives with above said type of woman that didn’t make it as actresses but married some rich guy. Its complete and utter trash tv on the level of The Kardashians. My bestie is related to the absolute worst of them all Gunilla Persson.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As per the picture, blond hair and blue eyes do give you something of an advantage.

    0
    0points
    reply
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hot humans. 3 friends from years ago. Hot as all get out. Their siblings? Hot. Mom? Hot. Grandma was pretty fit too. Something about being a very athletic and healthy country m

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s something incredibly exciting about packing for a new destination. The planning, the playlists, the outfits, and the daydreams about food, culture, and scenery all make it feel like you’re stepping into a whole new world. But thanks to social media, movies, and pop culture, we often arrive with a long list of expectations already formed.

    We think we know how people dress, eat, behave, or even speak. Some of these ideas come from harmless stereotypes, others from viral clips that show only one side of a place. The reality, however, is usually far more layered. Once you’re actually there, you realize how misleading those assumptions can be. Cultures are complex, people are diverse, and everyday life rarely fits into neat online narratives. Travel has a funny way of gently proving us wrong.
    #4

    Germany

    Trains always being on time. Nope, not all, not even the slightest.

    _BlindSeer_ Report

    5points
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am old and can remember a time where I could just go to the train station to catch my train and it would go. On time!! These days I am frantically checking the app days ahead to see if they just cancelled on me.

    8
    8points
    reply
    ohmbun avatar
    Ohm Bun
    Ohm Bun
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I went to Germany, I had my train delayed for 30 minutes. Of course, in my country, a 30 minutes delay for a train is basically being on time :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Swiss have never believed this about German railways.

    0
    0points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They bloody well are, or used to be, anyway. Perhaps it's changed in 40 years, but I was in Germany a decade or so ago and it was true then.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Norway

    Two polar bears standing on snow, interacting in a natural Arctic environment, illustrating people from different countries. Running into polar bears. They only live on Svalbard, and even there, you’re safe within the town borders.

    GhostBusDAH , gudkov/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Netherlands

    Traditional windmills at sunset, representing people from different countries denying popular myths foreigners believe. Some people do still think historical windmills are more prevalent and wooden shoes are in every household.

    Edit: added historical to windmills. Because yes, the modern electricity producing ones are around a lot :p.

    RebelJediMaster , wirestock/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wind turbines AREN'T windmills. They don't mill anything!

    4
    4points
    reply
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and it's called windfarm not windfield. And PV modules, not panels!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A wind turbine is quit remote from a windmill though? Just the usage of wind is the same, but so does sailing boats etc. 🙃

    1
    1point
    reply

    And clearly, a lot of people are out there seeing this for themselves. According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, more than 1.1 billion tourists traveled internationally in just the first nine months of 2025. That’s millions of people crossing borders, experiencing new cultures, and quietly unlearning things they thought they knew. With travel bouncing back stronger than ever, more travelers are realizing that countries can’t be summed up in a single trope or trend.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Turkey

    Camel in desert landscape with saddle, illustrating people from different countries denying popular myths about foreigners. I NEVER SAW A CAMEL IN MY ENTIRE LIFE!

    Comfortable_Bat2182 , yana_yuzvenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need to come to Australia then. More camels than anywhere else apparently

    0
    0points
    reply
    bealu avatar
    fuxfux
    fuxfux
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems BP hasn't, too as the picture is showing a dromedary.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    #8

    United Kingdom

    Brits only eat bland food like fish & chips.

    Years ago, an American friend was advised to only eat at Indian restaurants on his first UK trip as “British food is so awful”. Too many foreign visitors have bad food experiences in tourist-trap restaurants in London serving over-priced low quality frozen stuff, not realising that real British food is actually very high quality, richly diverse and flavourful.

    ErinClaymores Report

    4points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a very good beef wellington over there, very nice. I like yorkshire puddings too.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Poland

    Drunk people, constant cold and snow, poverty everywhere - while the truth is Poland is one of the most developed countries in Europe, public drinking is forbidden by law, and snow is only present in winter for like two/three weeks but the hot season lasts from end of April till September.

    Potw0rek Report

    4points
    POST
    charbadarc avatar
    Charbadar C
    Charbadar C
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It receives billions from the EU.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes, travelers only truly understand a place once they hear from the people who live there. That’s when stereotypes begin to fall apart. To explore this idea, we spoke with Rakesh, a 19-year-old local who gives guided tours of Mumbai’s Dharavi to foreign visitors.

    Living in the community himself, he offers a perspective most tourists never expect. “Dharavi is one of the world’s largest and most densely populated settlements,” he begins. “It’s located right in the heart of Mumbai, not hidden away.” He says many visitors arrive with fixed ideas before even stepping inside. And those ideas rarely survive the tour.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Brazil

    Not all Brazilians dance and are super happy; in fact, one of the most melancholic phrases in history was uttered by a Brazilian: "I didn't have children because I don't want to continue the legacy of our misfortune." And many here work 10 hours a day to buy things that an American (USA) could buy with 1 hour of work.

    GharibSab Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    France

    Man from different countries wearing a white chef hat and fake mustache, denying popular myths foreigners believe outdoors. Like everywhere else, berrets are usually only worn by bald people. And mustaches are not so common. I've seen far more mustaches on Australians than on French.

    BaudroieCracra , YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about carrying your baguette in your armpit, especially in the summer?

    4
    4points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, yes. It is very common, because they're difficult to put in bags.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you wear garlic around your neck?

    0
    0points
    reply
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you thinking of the Onion Johnnie from Breton that sold garlic from their bicycles in the UK? With the striped Breton shirt and beret?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Kyrgyzstan

    Mountain landscape with snowy peaks and a vast plain, illustrating people from different countries denying popular myths. As I usually say when similar questions come up. While we do have a history of nomadism, it no longer exists in full, as the Soviet Union collectivised all nomads in this region. Seasonal nomadism in the summer is rare but happens in a few mountain pastures. So you won't see tons of yurts everywhere like in the steppes of Mongolia, you'll see villages with animal husbandry and agriculture.

    The only fully nomadic Kyrgyz left are in the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan.

    abu_doubleu , Mick Truyts/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST

    “The first thing people tell me is that they didn’t know Mumbai was so developed,” Rakesh says. “They’re shocked to see massive malls, modern infrastructure, and luxury buildings so close by.” What fascinates visitors most, he explains, is the contrast. “You have some of the most expensive real estate in the country right next to Dharavi,” he adds. For many foreigners, it’s the first time they’ve seen wealth and hardship exist so closely together. That sharp contrast often challenges everything they thought they knew about the city.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Spain

    Bull in a dusty arena challenging popular myths foreigners believe about people from different countries. Bullfighting. The dictator Francisco Franco tried to normalize the presence of the culture of bullfighting by building bullfighting plazas around all Spain when not every place appreciates them.

    Nowadays, a lot of them are or not used, used for other stuff (concerts, for example) or...

    ...completely abandoned (that's Oviedo's bullfighting plaza).

    JeshuaMorbus , malogonew/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    pilarcuenca avatar
    Pilar Cuenca
    Pilar Cuenca
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also many of us are totally against bullfighting as this is bloody soulless animal mistreating practice dressed up as "tradition"

    4
    4points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would even say a t*****e to the death for the bull 😿

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    #14

    Canada

    Stack of pancakes with syrup being poured, illustrating popular myths foreigners believe about food from different countries. I live in western Canada, where maple syrup is not produced, nor is it something found in every home.

    Very few people say "eh" the way they did when I was younger.

    In my part of Canada (eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains), snow comes and goes thanks to the warm, moist wind called the chinook, so we don't deal with huge snow drifts all winter. No igloos!

    We are still stupidly polite, though. I'll apologize when someone steps on MY foot. 🤷‍♀️.

    etzikom , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No the stereotype is pretty accurate. Sorry. From a Canadian.

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Switzerland

    Yellow Mercedes sports car parked on a wet city street with people walking, illustrating people from different countries myths. People believe there's no poor people in Switzerland an that we're all filthy rich...

    b4ko0 , Meik Schneider/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But obviously have poor taste. I mean, a yellow Mercedes?

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a Kuwait plate on it - not sure how that's supposed to represent anything Swiss. (The shop signs behind it are indeed Swiss though).

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not _filthy_ rich, usually they're very clean people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    gudden avatar
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Switzerland, around 8 % of the population is currently below the national poverty line, and roughly 16–20 % are considered at risk of or near poverty. Only 16% of people are rich. There are so many ridiculous fantasies about Switzerland that it makes my blood boil. Health insurance and rent eats up 40% of our salaries.

    0
    0points
    reply
    stephanietrosch avatar
    Scotira
    Scotira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New statistics show that the top 1% owns ("only") 50% of all the wealth in Switzerland. In that regard we are better off than other countries. That said I think it was something like the top 10% owns 90% of the wealth, so there is that 🤷‍♀️. And every time I read about the "average" salary in Switzerland I feel like someone owes me money 🤦🏻‍♀️

    0
    0points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you didn't deny it? 😏

    0
    0points
    reply

    Rakesh says one of the biggest misconceptions is about employment. “Some tourists honestly believe that everyone here is unemployed or begging,” he explains. “They’re surprised when they learn about the small-scale industries we have.” Dharavi is home to leather workshops, textile units, pottery makers, food production, and recycling businesses. “A lot of people here work extremely hard,” he says. “These businesses support families and contribute to the city’s economy.” For visitors, this reality is often eye-opening.
    #16

    Spain

    Street musicians from different countries play trumpet and piano in a public square while pedestrians walk by. Nobody goes home to nap in the middle of the day.

    Usually people go to pick up their kids from school, go home to have lunch and bring them back to school, do chores since it’s too late when they close, etc.

    I used to have a 2h lunch break in my previous job but I was just walking around the office since it took me more than an hour to get home.

    At least for me it sucks. Your whole day from Monday to Friday just revolves around work and work only.

    Depressingreality_ , richard hewat/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not necessarily to nap, but many Spanish people do indeed go how for two or three hours in the middle of the day. Certainly true in Madrid from my own experience.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Finland

    Reindeer standing in snow with blurred background, illustrating myths foreigners believe about people from different countries. Eating reindeer. It's mostly a special treat because it is quite pricey.

    Onnimanni_Maki , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had reindeer burger and reindeer salami in Helsinki and both were delicious

    0
    0points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a fair bit in Norway a couple of years ago

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    France

    Frog legs seasoned with herbs on a white plate with lemon wedges and lettuce, a popular dish from different countries. We don t eat frogs legs.
    You see this on menu in foreign French restaurants in order to drag curious customers. But actually you would find them extremely rarely in a French restaurant in France.

    Philomene_sweet_life , Chatham172/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've definitely eaten them in a 'normal' (ie not tourist) restaurant. It's not particularly common, but about as prevalent as snails in my experience.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never seen them in a normal French restaurant, TBH. Very common in Chinese/Vietnamese restaurants though, you get the choice of chicken, prawn, pork or frogs' legs for many dishes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have eaten frog's legs in a fancy french restaurant. I believe it was in Carentan, might have been L'Havre. They were delicious. They gave me about 30, were arranged in a circle, seasoned, and they tasted like crispy little chicken drumsticks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those frogs did not skip leg day.

    0
    0points
    reply

    “We’re more than a million people living here,” Rakesh says proudly. “And we’re incredibly diverse.” He explains that Dharavi is home to people from different religions, cultures, and regions of India. “What surprises foreigners most is how strong our sense of community is,” he adds. Neighbors support each other, celebrate festivals together, and share resources. Laughing, he says, “They always ask me, ‘How is this possible, Rakesh?’” For many, that unity is unexpected.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Scotland

    Man wearing traditional Scottish kilt and accessories, representing people from different countries denying popular myths. Kilts, we only wear them for weddings and special occasions.

    spizzlemeister , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on region. Kilts as everyday wear very much exists outside of larger built up areas.

    2
    2points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many Scots wear kilts!

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not as day-to-day wear, they don't.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    #20

    Italy

    Person from different countries twirling pasta with fork and spoon, denying popular myths foreigners believe about food. Italy - using a spoon to help you twist spaghetti around a fork

    this is a German thing, nobody in Italy does it.

    TommyTBlack , wirestock/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone outside of Italy seems to. Italians never do in my experience!

    2
    2points
    reply
    mm_49 avatar
    M M
    M M
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never done it as well

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Finland

    Drinking.

    In my experience the stereotype is outdated and normal Finns, at least younger generations, don't drink more than people from other countries.

    _-_-_-i-_-_-_ Report

    3points
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A very old outdated stereotype, as many in this list i would guess

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We live close to each other, we work close to each other, and our lives are deeply connected,” Rakesh explains. Space may be limited, but relationships are not. He says visitors are often struck by how much cooperation exists in such a crowded environment. “People help each other out here,” he says simply. From shared workspaces to shared meals, daily life is built on collaboration. It’s a side of Dharavi that rarely makes headlines.
    #22

    Spain

    Catholics, or at least actually religious Catholics. Like, most people who baptise their children are doing it for cultural reasons (to make grandma happy) not because they believe in God.

    Four_beastlings Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    China

    Dog wearing a bow tie indoors, symbolizing people from different countries denying popular myths foreigners believe. Eating dog. Most Chinese people don’t eat it at all. It’s only a tiny portion of people, mainly in parts of Guangxi province, who do. And those dogs are raised specifically as meat dogs for consumption.

    tigaluo , Lelia_Milaya/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's horrible and made more disgusting witbthe phrase raised specifically as meat dogs for consumption.

    5
    5points
    reply
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my worst memories is of being in Guilin passing a restaurant with dogs in cages and a chef coming out to k**l a German Sheperd. His screams stay with me

    0
    0points
    reply
    mistere avatar
    Mister E
    Mister E
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Japan

    Young woman with purple hair lying on grass surrounded by emoji faces, illustrating people from different countries denying myths. Not everyone in Japan is an anime or manga otaku. In fact, they are so widespread that there is hardly anyone who hasn't seen or read them, but the people who follow the popular works today are those who make it their hobby.

    Aware_Step_6132 , LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Rakesh also mentions how pop culture shaped many assumptions. “After Slumdog Millionaire became popular, a lot of people came here expecting only misery,” he says. “They wanted to see poverty the way it was shown in the movie.” What they find instead often surprises them. “Yes, there are challenges,” he acknowledges, “but there’s also creativity, entrepreneurship, and resilience.” He concludes by saying Dharavi is not just a symbol of hardship—it’s a living, breathing community full of innovation and life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Canada

    Man shopping in grocery store with cart, representing people from different countries denying popular myths foreigners believe. Bagged milk: it is completely non existent in most provinces/territories of Canada. I myself have never seen it in person.

    Most stereotypes that pertain to Canada come from the eastern half, but said stereotypes feel mostly irrelevant to the rest of us elsewhere lol.

    Proud-Owl-2235 , sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um there are 5 brands at my local shoppers d**g in Toronto. Or up north or I've seen them at a local mom and pop variety in Calgary.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People say the bagged milk one about the UK too, where I haven't seen hide nor hair of it. China I can definitely confirm does have bagged milk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do see them in Israel.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    South Korea

    Four young people from different countries sitting together on a beige floor, representing diverse foreigners denying popular myths. Being hot like Kdrama actors.

    TechnologyNo8640 , Leire Cavia/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, they are! All of you. Fact check me :-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Australia

    Two kangaroos playfully interacting in nature, illustrating people from different countries deny popular myths foreigners believe. That our native animals are everywhere and even catch public transport.

    tyr4nt99 , Leigh/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's harder for kangaroos to catch public transport in Canberra these days as the buses have gone cashless so they can't keep coins in their pouches. I carpool with a few of them and drop them off at the nature reserves to graze on my days when I go into the office

    4
    4points
    reply
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No it's not that. It's the everything will k**l you.

    2
    2points
    reply
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they did want to use public transport though, would that be okay?

    0
    0points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But we do ride kangaroos to school. That bit is true....

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    It’s always refreshing to hear directly from locals about what life is really like in their country. Posts like these cut through the myths and show us the reality behind the stereotypes we often believe. From surprising cultural truths to everyday details outsiders rarely notice, these perspectives offer a whole new way of seeing the world. Which one of these myths shocked you the most or caught you off guard?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    South Africa

    Zebra standing on a dirt path in a savanna landscape with a mountain in the background, showing foreigners myths denied. Having wildlife as pets.

    frc205 , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also: TIGERS ARE NOT INDIGENOUS TO AFRICA. You might see them in zoos or places that do 'rewilding' rescues or on some private holdings. But you will not see tigers "in the wild" here. (About two years ago, two tigers escaped from private smallholdings within a week of each other. Those were fun headlines.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yes, but they are all fenced in. And not so much in town...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Switzerland

    Cuckoo clocks. Switzerland is known for watches, but cuckoo clocks are more of a German thing.

    HATECELL Report

    2points
    POST
    gudden avatar
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cuckoo clocks were invented in Bavaria. Secondly, I have lived in Switzerland for over 40 years and have only seen cuckoo clocks in tourist shops...

    0
    0points
    reply
    nashnopper avatar
    Nash Nopper
    Nash Nopper
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nope they where invented in Black Forest (Baden) not Bavaria! German clockmaker Franz Ketterer (or Franz Anton Ketterer) from the Black Forest is widely credited with creating the first modern cuckoo clock around the 1730s, using bellows to mimic the bird's call, but primitive cuckoo mechanisms existed earlier, with Ketterer popularizing the concept in the Black Forest region where clockmaking flourished.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Canada

    It’s actually very hot here during the summer.

    beefstewforyou Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Italy

    That we not have pizza with pineapple. There are some pizzeria that made this pizzas (not so common but exists), and people who eats it (not foreigners).

    Darjuz96 Report

    2points
    POST
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: in South Africa a pizza with pineapple is called an Hawaiian pizza!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Belgium

    Waffles, everyone seems to think our main sustenance is waffles. Most people I know rarely eat them.

    ilikewalnuts666 Report

    2points
    POST
    nimue47 avatar
    Nimue47
    Nimue47
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We do love our Belgian chocolat!

    1
    1point
    reply
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it isn't, frites with mayonnaise is what keeps you going, at least that is what I tell myself every time I'm in Belgium, and eating frites for all three main meals. The beer also have nutrients, and they are both made from veggies, so it is a balanced diet:)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Netherlands

    Bicycles locked along waterfront in a city harbor, illustrating people from different countries and cultural myths. Bikes

    Yes they are common but no they are not that common. There are, as weird as it might seem, people in the Netherlands who never ride bikes and also a few who only ride bikes occasionally.

    Irsu85 , rawpixel.com/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Massively common. Look for pictures of train stations in Amsterdam. Literally thousands of them!

    1
    1point
    reply
    mm_49 avatar
    M M
    M M
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they still have bikes, which is already much more than in other cultures where bikes are for children

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, they really are that common. Your denial actually just reinforces the stereotype, admitting that there may be a few people who don't ride bikes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    rali_meyer avatar
    Rali Meyer
    Rali Meyer
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and Amsterdam has like 2,3 bikes per person. And during an auction of abandoned bikes you bid on a lot of 100 or so at a time

    0
    0points
    reply
    gudden avatar
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    64% use bikes once a week and over 20% a few times per week...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Ireland

    Corned beef and cabbage. Literally nobody eats it.

    Lord_Xenu Report

    2points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would it be? The Irish dish is bacon and cabbage, quite sure that corned beef and cabbage is Irish-American.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #35

    Japan

    Man from a different country in a suit praying before a bowl of food, denying popular myths foreigners believe. Doing this when you start a meal 🙏.

    Yabanjin , oneinchpunchphotos/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
    POST
    dotdot1955 avatar
    Dorothy Reiser
    Dorothy Reiser
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually it's pretty common.

    2
    2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard that in parts of America it's still common to say grace before eating, so...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Mexico

    Colorful narrow street in Mexico, illustrating people from different countries who deny popular myths about foreigners. Cartels.


    Lots of people (including Mexicans) seem to believe cartel members are all over the place.


    In reality 99% of Mexicans will never cross paths with them, I would even say it's more likely for a foreigner to do so (for a reason).


    This is true even in "cartel heavy" regions.

    Imaginary-Worker4407 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then why so much cartel crime, murders, kidnappings etc in Mexico?

    3
    3points
    reply
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The avocado farmers arming themselves to stop the cartels from trying to scare them away from avocado farming so they can reap the avocado business? Hanging bodies from bridges as a demonstration of what they do to people against them? Being deeply embedded and woven into government?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #37

    Singapore

    *deep breath because scared*

    We aren't always rule enforcing to a fault. Most prominently, people jaywalk and our gov...doesn't seem to bat an eye.

    EnvironmentalLion355 Report

    1point
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! You rebels! Yes, it is very regulated in Singapore. Drop a cigarette bůtt and fined (sic) out.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    United States Of America

    Palm trees at sunset by the waterfront with boats and a city skyline, representing people from different countries denying myths. Not everyone wants to retire to Florida. That’s a very specific Northern Midwest or Northeast demographic.

    Technical_Air6660 , Denys Kostyuchenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody wants to go to trump central.

    6
    6points
    reply
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know of no one who wants to retire to Florida.

    2
    2points
    reply
    jenniferdmann avatar
    Alecto76
    Alecto76
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That everyone supports Trump. The majority of our population is in the cities, mostly "blue" -anti-Trump. Here in Chicago, like other blue cities, never voted for him. But because of the electoral college, he won. We hate him and all that he stands for. That is why he is deploying his thugs into our cities, which we are fighting, and threatening us with our own military.

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaelmelfa avatar
    Michael Melfa
    Michael Melfa
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Florida does have the unofficial nickname of "God's Waiting Room".

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Netherlands

    Tulips. It is a seasonal crop so when they come to us in summer and ask where they are we say come back next spring. And they are only very common in the Westland not everywhere else.

    Willie_J-1974 Report

    1point
    POST
    mm_49 avatar
    M M
    M M
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still, it's a bigger thing than in other countries. I find it really funny that you all seem to try to prove that no country has exactly the same traditions everywhere. Nobody cares. It's about things that are more from here than anywhere else.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Australia

    Shrimp skewers with zucchini on a red plate surrounded by fresh vegetables, illustrating people from different countries denying myths. Shrimp on Barbies.. exactly 0.

    Like-a-Glove90 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    0points
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prawns. They're prawns. And we're going to eat a cra.ptonne of them at Xmas :)

    4
    4points
    reply
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we don't even call them shrimps either (they are prawns)

    1
    1point
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We don't HAVE shrimps in Australia, mate! We do have prawns, but not on barbies. That's just a silly Paul Hogan humorous advert.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    India

    Street food vendor stall with various fried and cooked dishes, representing people from different countries denying popular myths. Eating from those dirty stalls, trust me it isn't common, lol there's a reason those are so cheap it's because barely anyone buys.

    Celeste_dy , EyeEm/Freepk (not the actual photo) Report

    0points
    POST
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry but have you bewto India? Like Delhi?

    3
    3points
    reply
    mistere avatar
    Mister E
    Mister E
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    #42

    India

    Silhouette of people from different countries near iconic architecture at sunset dispelling popular myths foreigners believe. I've never been scammed, never consumed unhygienic food, and never seen anyone ever relieving themselves outdoors. Contrary to what many of you believe/ ragebait on social media highlights, these things aren't the norm but absolute exceptions.

    Longjumping_Tale6394 , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I've spent many months in India, on several different occasions. I can tell you that it's all true. Sorry to burst your bubble.

    1
    1point
    reply
    gudden avatar
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Jeanbore Dilford
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you ever been to India...?

    1
    1point
    reply
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He has an Indian flag on his reddit comments

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I experienced all of those when I went to India. Lovely country though!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    United States Of America

    Variety of international dishes displayed at a food market, illustrating people from different countries and cultural myths. All-you-can-eat buffets. Perhaps this is a regional thing, but I live in a mid tier city in the Northeast and I can't think of any nearby (?).

    JH12214 , user16679917/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    -1point
    POST
    michaelmelfa avatar
    Michael Melfa
    Michael Melfa
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most buffets have died out. I remember going to them a lot as a kid. Golden Corral might be the only buffet style restaurant left.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Philippines

    All of us can sing ☹️.

    jambohakdog69 Report

    -1point
    POST