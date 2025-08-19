When traveling , we can’t help but notice how different life in other countries is, from the way people eat to the way they work and relax. This contrast often leaves us perplexed, but rarely do we stop to think that such unique habits can be adopted into our own routines, too. These people, on the other hand, did and even shared them under this popular thread in hopes that others would find them helpful as well. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that you are tempted to try for yourself!

#1 I stayed at a Sikh temple (gurdwara) in India for a few days and it really taught me to value the food on my table, as cliche as that may sound. Sikh temples usually give out food for free, and there were a bunch of interesting customs that I wasn't used to before. Like when you're receiving the food from the volunteers, you need to accept the bread with two hands instead of one, because doing it with one is seen as greedy whereas with two it's seen as thankful. So in general I just try to be thankful for my food whenever I'm about to eat.



nineties_adventure replied:

That is beautiful. In Türkiye, when you for instance have to throw away food you "kiss it" before throwing it out (not really kissing but more moving it from your chin to your forehead) to respect what God has given one. The same goes for when dropping bread. After you pick it up you "kiss" it (again not actually). Bread is sacred. I think this shows a lot of respect. I still do this in The Netherlands.

#2 I embraced the moka pot as my coffee method after visiting Italy 🇮🇹 ☕️.

#3 I grew up in one of those weird, American families that allowed shoes inside and after staying a few months in Japan I now wear slippers in my apartment and have slippers for guests too!



rirez replied:

I've straight up built a Genkan into my house. I love the naturally understandable barrier with all the shoes and sandals neatly lined up -- I don't need a sign that says "take your shoes off here", it's just blindingly obvious, and eliminates any potential cultural awkwardness of "so do I keep my shoes on or..."

Architecturally it's literally just a single step up, but it makes a huge difference in how the house-entering experience feels. Somehow that single change in elevation makes a big psychological difference.

One of the habits mentioned by Redditors was ‘hygge’ (pronounced hooga), a Danish and Norwegian concept, which loosely translates to feeling cozy or comfortable. The feeling is created through making your physical environment as cozy and comforting as possible by lighting candles, snuggling with soft blankets, and sipping warm, soothing drinks. But ‘hygge’ is more than just physical things. It’s also a mindset and a philosophy. “It is about being with the people we love; a feeling that we are safe, that we are shielded from the world and are allowing ourselves to let our guard down,” said Meik Wiking, CEO of The Happiness Research Institute and the author of The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living.

#4 I visited Iceland and was intrigued by all the authors there were despite the country’s relatively small status. I learned that books are a cherished part of their culture and they celebrate Christmas book flood or Yule book flood (Jólabókaflóðið) every year. A book catalogue with all the new books are sent to families and apparently it accounts for something like 80% of the book sales for the year. We have been celebrating it every Christmas since! My family gifts books to each other on Christmas Eve and we read them that night with hot chocolate and cookies.

#5 One of my earlier trips, a friend got food poisoning in Thailand. He couldn't go out obviously. What to do? In America, I had gone to a few afternoon movies alone, but I don't think I'd ever gone out alone at night.



Anyway, that night was the first time I went out alone to have drinks and socialize. I've always met up with friends or gone out with friends before. I had the best time alone. I realized when I was with my friend, we were kind of discussing America stuff, and it was mostly about being a cool friend and accommodating him. That night, I met people from Australia, then talked to some bartenders all night. Then sang with a Filipino band at a hotel. It was probably the most memorable night of the trip.



When I got back home, I kept going out alone. I realized it was liberating. If there was nothing to do, I would just go out solo.



maulsma replied:

I went backpacking around Europe by myself for three months when I was 30 in the mid-nineties. Fantastic experience. As a woman I was very fortunate to have only a few bad interactions with aggressive men, and spent a lot of time hanging out with people from all over. I’d travel a few days with these Australians, a few days with these Swedes, go dancing with some Americans, shopping with a French woman, rent motorbikes in Greece with a big group of various nationalities, talk to locals on the buses and trains. Totally different experience travelling with my SO and friends.

#6 Not as life changing as most other replies but... tea! I now drink tea. Never did before, but black tea and rooibos tea are my favourites now.



DrMoneybeard replied:

I picked up a lot of habits after 5 years living in the UK but a strong opinion about tea is the biggest! I was already a tea drinker before but mostly Asian style teas. Now I NEED a proper brew every morning and other types on the weekends and afternoons.

This concept originated in Scandinavian countries to survive the cold, gloomy, and long winter months more easily, but it can be adopted by anyone, anywhere, anytime when they face stress or negativity. It might be the reason why Denmark consistently ranks among the happiest places on Earth alongside Finland and Norway.

#7 After living in London for four years I developed a penchant for buying books secondhand. So much cheaper, and I love the idea of someone else having held and enjoyed the book before me.



FlushTwiceBeNice replied:

And the smell. Only if someone can bottle old book smell and sell it as a perfume.

#8 I spent a month in Prague three years ago and the only tv channel in English was BBC.. I get most of my news from BBC now.



rogue_ger replied:

Same every time I go to Germany I’m shocked at the quality of the news reporting compared to the US. Germany has strict laws for content of news reporting and it makes for actual facts being communicated and not just tailored content meant to push an agenda.

The US desperately needs to regulate news media in all forms, including social media.

#9 Individual comforters/duvets for my spouse & I... this is like a 30+ year habit now. Saved my sanity & probably his life.



Disraeli_Ears replied:

After my husband and I went to Denmark together, we immediately changed to two comforters at home. No more yanking the blankets off each other in the middle of the night. It's almost better than couples' therapy - LOL.

For Scandinavian people, ‘hygge’ is nothing new. With the meaning it has today, it dates back to 1800. Around 2016, the concept took further, and that year, the New Yorker reported it as the ‘year of the hygge.’ To experience the magic of ‘hygge,’ people opt for mood lighting—dimming the lights, lighting some candles, or making a fire in the fireplace. They make themselves comfortable by adding blankets and pillows and wearing comfy clothes and thick socks that keep their feet warm. But most importantly, they hang out with a circle of close friends. “The most important social relationships are close relationships in which you experience things together with others and experience being understood; where you share thoughts and feelings; and both give and receive support,” Wiking explains. This togetherness is the essence of ‘hygge.’

#10 I've always been very pro-transit/anti car ideologically speaking, but spending a week in the Netherlands really pushed me into finally getting a bike. I live in Canada which is as car-centric as the US, and coming home to constant gridlocked traffic (because a million of us are all trying to go in the same direction at the same time and we're apparently allergic to building trains!!) was so depressing. I was like, what are we doing here, man? So I got myself a cute bike!



I'm not the most active person so it took some adjusting, but now I bike to work every day (except in the winter, I'm too much of a baby for that lol). It's very satisfying zooming past all the backed up traffic when I leave work at 4pm!



So yeah, shoutout to the Dutch and their cute bikes with cute baskets full of flowers for giving me a little push because now I love my bike.

#11 The French way of making meals a bit fancy. We set a table every night for dinner, placemats, cloth napkins, a vase with fresh flowers. My 15 year old and 11 year old have become major foodies and we all look forward to this ritual. Everyone helps either cook, set, or clean up. Going on 5 years or more like this.



missmeganbee replied:

After returning from Italy I started using a table cloth, lighting candles and a little table lamp, and playing background music during a meal. It makes it feel special!

#12 After a month in Copenhagen, I started doing the whole hygge thing. I bought a ton of candles, got a cozy throw blanket, and now I just make my apartment a super comfy little sanctuary.



Muffin278 replied:

I am Danish, and I always felt like hygge is in part our way of dealing with the dark Danish winters where we get maybe 6 hours of sunlight but obscured by the sun. Warm lighting, cozy blankets, and candles are a way to embrace the terrible winters. It is one of the reasons Christmas feels so special to me despite being a non-religious adult.

In addition to all of this, people tend to make their bed as cozy and comfy as possible and enjoy delicious food and drinks like sweets, cakes, hot chocolate, and mulled wine. ADVERTISEMENT Lastly, when the environment is cozy, warm, and comfortable, and the belly is filled with tasty treats, people practice mindfulness and gratitude by turning off digital devices and enjoying the present moment by enjoying a book or a board game with family and friends. It’s all about getting a break and feeling joy and contentment. “It is about experiencing happiness in simple pleasures and knowing that everything is going to be okay,” Wiking concluded.

#13 I've been to Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan. I’ve noticed something beautiful that many Arabs do — they place their hand on their heart when thanking someone, often after a handshake. I loved it! I’ve adopted the gesture myself and now practice it regularly.



The people most impressed by it are usually the ones who understand its cultural meaning. But even beyond that, I love how sincere it feels — like the thanks are truly coming from the heart, which, in most cases, they are.

#14 I became friendlier. I’ve found while traveling, especially where I’m visibly a tourist many people greet you. It’s generally a simple hello or good afternoon sometimes just eye contact and a smile. I loved it and always makes me feel welcome.



I realized people don’t do that as frequently at home and I’ve set out to change that.



I live in an extremely multicultural area and I want people to know they’re welcome here. I now always say hello, smile and make eye contact with every single person I encounter while walking or out in public. It is generally, like 95% of the received with a smile and greeting or at least a head nod!

#15 I'm from Spain and started eating dinner earlier once I started traveling. I no longer have dinner at 10PM like my friends and family do back home.

#16 Cooking with chopsticks.



hohomei replied:

awww yes im glad chopsticks are getting the recognition it deserves when it comes to not just eating but other uses! im from hong kong and grew up always cooking with chopsticks. you can stir, you can pick out individual ingredients, you can flip over things in the frying pan.. its amazing!

not sure if you know about this already but we have some extra long chopsticks that we use for cooking only! very helpful for staying farther away from the potential oil sizzling out!

#17 Wearing backpack on the front of my body when getting on a crowded train or bus. People wear their huge backpacks on their back on public transport and it drives me crazy. I wish my city would do a campaign about it like Japan did.

#18 I make a lot more food from scratch. My stomach is so much happier in Europe and my theory is it’s the lack of overly processed foods. So I took up baking breads, occasionally make my own pasta, and trying to buy flour that hasn’t been exposed to certain pesticides that are outlawed in Europe.



I don’t care if it’s just the placebo effect, I love having a happy tummy.

#19 I joke with my partner that the one of the most expensive parts of our trip to Japan was the bidet when we got home

#20 Doing small shops more frequently. At farmers markets when possible.

#21 Took up an active lifestyle and reduced ordering food & groceries from outside. Deliberately walked through the city. Used public transport more than Ubers. These are some small things but it helps me lead a better life.

#22 Minimalism… I really don’t need a lot.

#23 Vietnamese coffee became my every day coffee.



a_panda_named_ewok replied:

Vietnamese coconut coffee is an absolute game changer

#24 Sit and pee even if you are a male , never use your phone while having a conversation at your restaurant, don't block anyone's way, smile at strangers



I am from India and learnt this from my trip to Europe.

#25 When we went to Munich we slept in a queen bed with two separate duvets. I fell in love with this and bought two twin duvets when I got home.

#26 After living in Germany for awhile I switch my "big" meal of the day to lunch and a smaller one at dinner.

#27 Living in a variety of LATAM countries as a North American made me revisit the value I place on family. I've been way more intentional about maintaining communication with my family after seeing how important it is in LATAM.

#28 Several … chopstick use, British TV (so much better than US), bidets, rice cooker, Guinness, taking shoes off at door, Irn Bru, Inca Cola, Japanese plum wine, Japanese beer, more reverence for nature, ….

#29 After visiting Jamaica, jerk chicken has become a regular meal in our family.



After living in Nigeria for a few years, we began calling our father “Baba.”.

#30 Ironing my clothes again! A recent trip to Palma I noticed that everyone was so well turned out, not fancy or dripping in labels but just so well groomed. It made me realise what a difference the little details make and I vowed to make more of an effort in how I present myself.

#31 I read in France you need to make eye contact before doing business, and greet the person. That seemed quite fair so I did and then continued back in the US. No need for a full convo but acknowledge the person. Have gotten to know various people who work places I go and it’s a lot nicer. Some of them light up when they see me. I get we’re busy but there’s always time for good morning!

#32 Olive oil on pizza.. (they do this in Italy)



It just makes EVERY PIZZA taste that much better and more satisfying!

#33 Matcha in the morning



And giving and taking things from people with two hands.

#34 We went to Eastern Europe and noticed a lot of cafes didn't have to-gp cups. People don't go for coffee or tea unless they have the time to sit there and enjoy it, not sip it as they run to catch a bus or something. I like that concept so much better, so when I go for a chai latte or something, it's when I have the time to stay and savor it.

#35 Simple but espresso instead of drip coffee.

#36 I now love sparkling water. It all started when I got a stomach bug in Mexico and the mini fridge in my room had a can of sparkling water that settled my stomach. Been a fan every since.

#37 Maybe not the answer you want, but I was always bewildered by the concept of bidets. I always assumed they'd leave you with a wet and soggy a*s.



Tried one for the first time in Europe a couple of years ago and, of course, it was brilliant.



Now I take a very quick shower (don't currently have a bidet) after each, ahem, bathroom visit, to approximate the bidet results.

#38 Japan: bidets, using miso in soup bases instead of salt and chicken stock



S. Korea: bath mitt/scrubber



Mexico: picking out avocados at different degrees of ripeness. Now I do the same with bananas too. Salsa verde instead of tabasco



Italy: using passata and pesto instead of pasta sauce



France: Herbes de Provence.

#39 Mayo on French fries.

#40 Hating car centric infrastructure.

#41 Japan - carrying trash home with me if I don’t find a trash can.

#42 Hang drying most of my laundry!

#43 The way Brits typically cut and eat things on their plate, i.e. keeping the fork in my left hand.

#44 Apertivo hour.

#45 After living in Belgium I now cross my 7s.

#46 In the winter, I make my tea Russian style. I’ll brew a super strong pot in the morning and dilute the concentrate in my cup with fresh hot water.

#47 Lime and sesame oil.

#48 In my recent trip to Portugal I learned a lot of living in the moment, being present and grateful. I think living especially in the US, you sometimes get so caught up with your career, making more money and the mentality of needing to do more. I think it's important to know when to push yourself, and when to relax.

#49 I put thai chilies in everything now. food tastes bland to me now if it doesn’t have that heat.

#50 Started saying “no worries” after hearing it everywhere in Australia in the early 2000s. Now I hear it all the time in the USA. I like to think I started a trend. lol.

