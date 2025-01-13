My Knitted Bear

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm happy that you like my toys and the clothes for them. Now you have the opportunity to make one yourself!

The bear is perfect for little children's hands. It is very beloved and so sweet to fall asleep with. I hope this will become your baby’s favorite toy to grow up with. Let the teddy bear decorate your nursery and become a real favorite in the house.

More info: ravelry.com

Pattern Notes

This pattern is flat knit on two needles, not in the round. All the parts of the toy are knitted straight and then sewn together. The body is stuffed as you go, requiring minimal sewing to finish.

This set includes a little bear along with a skirt and hat for the baby bear.

He’s not too difficult to knit. You only need basic stitch knowledge, such as knit, purl, stocking stitch, garter stitch, and casting off. He is knitted flat using 3mm needles.

He’s been a fun project to knit, and I truly hope you’ll enjoy making him as much as I have!

