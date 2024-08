ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! I love cross-stitching and creating digital cross-stitch patterns.

Those who cross stitch know that in order to be in time for the winter holidays, you need to start preparing in advance. After all, you really want to prepare small Christmas gifts for all your loved ones and friends.

The process of cross-stitching is not as fast as you would like, so in order not to sit on winter evenings hoping to get everything done, it is better to start now.

I have created simple Christmas cross-stitch patterns and also want to offer ideas for using them.

Christmas cards

It’s a classic gift. The card blanks can be with or without a cut-out window. An envelope can also be included. My card blanks are made of thick cardboard and without windows, so I glued the patterns on top. I use a glue stick, it holds well and does not leak through the fabric.

Gift tags

They additionally decorate the gift bag and add an unusual accent. They can also be used as cards, with congratulations written on the back.

Gift notebooks

A great idea for a Christmas gift for a teacher. You can add a pen and a gift bag to the notebook.

Christmas tree ornaments

Money envelopes

You can use ready-made envelopes or make your own (I glued the edge of the card blank).

Or you can simply frame the pattern

For now, these are all my ideas. But I have a few more ready-made patterns that I also want to design in a special way.

