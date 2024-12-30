Mom Wants Xmas Alvin And The Chipmunks Song Played For Mother-Son Dance At Wedding, Son Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember which song you danced to at your wedding? For example, for me, it was ‘Save Room’ by John Legend. In any case, I’m almost sure that, for you, it was something incredibly beautiful and romantic. As they say, “Your personal song…” And which song did you dance to with your parents?

This is where, by the way, problems begin at some weddings. Because the choice of the older generation doesn’t always coincide with the newlyweds’ ideas about how their wedding should actually look and sound. And the user u/Much-Avocado-1391, the author of today’s story, faced a similar problem with his mom.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post is going to marry in June and he’s planning to have a mother-son dance at the wedding

Share icon

Image credits: George Chambers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The main problem is that his mom has a special song in mind—but it’s actually a Christmas song, so playing it in summer seems odd for the groom-to-be

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Much-Avocado-1391

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mom, however, didn’t want to give up—since it’s the song she’d sung for her son when he was just a baby

Image credits: Much-Avocado-1391

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 20th Century Studios / YouTube

The author also doesn’t want to compromise—so the situation has reached an impasse

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Much-Avocado-1391

The groom-to-be went online for support and advice as he doesn’t want to look like a weirdo at his own wedding

Well, the hero of our story today is going to get married next year, in June, but preparations for the wedding have already begun. And this is quite reasonable—after all, you need to think through and provide for everything, down to the smallest nuances. Otherwise, as we know, he’ll be fraught with completely unforeseen consequences near the altar or at the reception.

The Original poster (OP) is on good terms with his mom, and one of the elements of the upcoming ceremony will be a dance with the groom and his mother. However, when the groom-to-be asked Mom which song she would choose for the dance, he immediately regretted asking. And now, you will understand what caused this reaction.

The thing is that Mom has her own special song, which has a great, sentimental meaning for her. A song that she often sang to her baby son while rocking him years and years ago. And she would very much like, several decades later, to dance to this song at his wedding. So what’s the problem, you ask?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, here’s what it is. Firstly, it’s the song ‘Christmas Don’t Be Late’ by Alvin and the Chipmunks. Secondly, the wedding, as we have already noted, will be in June. Now, just imagine—at the height of summer, lush green trees, hot asphalt, guests in the lightest clothes… and on top of this, the voices of chipmunks with a cheerful song about Christmas plays!

In addition, the author himself doesn’t remember this song—he was simply too young then to remember anything at all. However, no matter how much he asked his mother to change her mind, she was stubborn and didn’t want to give up. So, our hero turned to netizens with a request for some advice. Or, to figure out how not to look like a weirdo, dancing to a Christmas song in June…

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Experts in organizing wedding ceremonies strongly recommend that the music played at the wedding have a special meaning for the newlyweds. For example, the song to which they kissed for the first time—why not? “No matter how long the two of you have been together, there’s bound to be a song, artist, or genre of music that you both really connect to,” this dedicated post on Brides.com claims, and it’s hard to disagree.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what if the song is special to the groom’s mother? “I’ve actually heard a lot of songs at different weddings, from rock ballads to one-day hits from TikTok, and the most important thing is for the bride and groom and/or their family to feel the appropriateness of the song,” says Denis Tsikanovsky, a wedding host from Tel-Aviv, Israel, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

According to Denis, there are always the right words to explain to the audience why a particular song or music is about to be played. And if someone finds it funny—well, the bride and groom make their own rules at their wedding. “A good host can learn all the ins and outs of the family history and present the song in a way that’s very relevant,” he says.

In the end, you can always choose another arrangement or order a cover version that would sound more relevant—more suitable for the place and time of the wedding—our expert believes. And the commenters also agree completely with this. For example, one of the responders reminded OP that there’s also a version of this song sung by Norah Jones in a jazz style.

ADVERTISEMENT

In general, the opinions of people in the comments on the original post were very divided. Some believe that the author shouldn’t give in to his mother—after all, it’s his wedding, not hers.

Someone—and there were many such people—believed that it was worth giving in to her, just to show his appreciation. “It might be nice to let her have this win?” one of the commenters wrote. And which side of the opinion do you, our dear readers, lean more toward?

People in the comments split their opinions, but many of them urged the author to give in to Mom—just to show his appreciation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT